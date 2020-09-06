Wellhead Equipment Market Research Report 2019, Industry Trends, Share, Size, Demand and Future Scope

The global wellhead equipment market is currently experiencing a steady growth. Wellness equipment refers to a device that is installed at the endpoint of casing and tubing strings on the surface of oil and gas wells. It consists of casing spools, isolation seals, test plugs, mudline suspension systems, tubing head, and tubing head adapter, which are used to seal the well and suspend casing. These devices can be reused and repurposed for other well and drilling procedures and configured according to the pressure, temperature, location, size of the well, and drilling methods.

The global wellhead equipment market is primarily driven by the growing production and exploration activities in the oil and gas industry. Wellhead equipment helps in performing numerous functions, such as pressure monitoring, pumping access and casing and tubing suspension, for providing well access and a means of pump attachment. Besides this, governments of various nations have introduced favorable initiatives to explore sustainable oil extraction options, which in turn is providing a boost to the sales of wellhead equipment. Moreover, manufacturers are making considerable investments in developing innovative product variants that support harsher and unapproachable drilling environments, thereby creating a huge demand for wellhead equipment.

Breakup by Component:

Hangers

Flanges

Master Valve

Choke

Others

Breakup by Application:

Onshore

Offshore

Breakup by Sector:

OEM

Aftermarket

Breakup by Region:

North America United States Canada

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Australia Indonesia Others

Europe Germany France United Kingdom Italy Spain Russia Others

Latin America Brazil Mexico Others

Middle East and Africa

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined with some of the key players being Aker Solutions ASA, Baker Hughes, Cameron International Corporation, Forum Energy Technologies Inc., Nabors Industries Ltd., National Oilwell Varco Inc., Oil States International Inc., TechnipFMC PLC, Weatherford International PLC, Weir Group PLC, etc.

