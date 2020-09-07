Advancements in Nematicides Market to boost Revenues Through 2020 – 2030

Market Outlook: Global Nematicides Market

In the agriculture sector, the farmers are aware of nematodes as they protect their crops by using nematicides. Nematodes are tiny worms that mainly found inside the soil and affect the root of the crops. Nematode commonly known as roundworm and group of the worm makes the phylum nematode. Nematodes are small nodes and granules found in the bottom of the root which stops the growth of plants. Nematicides are the chemical-based product that is used to kill the nematodes and other harmful worms. Soil fumigation is one of the methods for the treatment of crops against the parasite worms. Nematicides can be used either in liquid or in the solid form primarily in the farming of commercial crops, fruits and vegetables, grains, pulses, and other agricultural products. In liquid form, nematicides used as a fumigant, which is spread in soil, and solid form is used as a chemical. Nematicides are not only killed the pest and worms but also help to retain the moisture in the soil. Asia-Pacific region is the largest consumer of Nematicides, due to higher productions of fruits and vegetables followed by Latin America and Europe.

Market Dynamics: Global Nematicides Market

Increase demand for food and vegetable across the globe with improved agriculture practices and the adoption of new technology are some important factors that are boosting the growth of the global nematicides market. Some major Nematodes that affect the crops are Meloidogyne (cotton root-knot nematode), Heterodera (great economic damage), Tylenchulus, Rotylenchulus, and Protylenchulus, which are important agricultural pest nematodes. The fumigation process is more reliable and successful in comparison to the chemical process. Chemical nematicides are used in a closed place where the density of plants is higher and there is no space in the field. Europe and North America region are more reluctant to use chemicals methods as they prefer the fumigation as their primary method, owing to the reliability of the process. Government regulations are also in favor of the use of bio nematicides and halogenated fumigants to improve the quality of crops and increase production.

Nematicides Market: Market segmentation

Based on Product Type, the global Nematicides market has been segmented as

Fumigant

Bio-based nematicides

Chemical nematicides

Based on Formulation, the global Nematicides market has been segmented as

Liquid

Solid

Based on Application, the global Nematicides market has been segmented as

Grains & Cereals

Pulses & Oilseeds

Commercial Crops

Fruits & Vegetables

Others

Based on Regions, the global Nematicides market has been segmented as-

North America

Latin America

Europe

South Asia

East Asia

Oceana

Middle East & Africa

Global Nematicides Market: Key players

The market participants operating in the global Nematicides market are identified across the value chain include Bayer AG, Syngenta Crop Protection AG, AMVAC Chemical Corporation, Corteva Incorporation, BASF SE, Adama Ltd, FMC Corporation, Nu farm, UPL Limited, ISAGRO Group, Valent U.S.A. LLC among the other nematicides manufacturers.

Key Opportunities: Global Nematicides Market

Key players in the global nematicides market have wide opportunities in South Asia and East Asia. Nematicides market is expected to increase due to increasing demand for fruits vegetables, grains, and cereals which is the one the major factor which affects the nematicides market. North America is more focused on nematicides due to higher producers of corn and soybean crops, which is mainly affected by nematodes. Manufacturers in emerging economies such as South Asia, East Asia, and Latin America are investing more in the production of Bio nematicides, which is creating new opportunities as it is a chemical-free ingredient. Bio nematicides are anticipated to have increasing demand across the globe in the foreseeable future.

This increasing demand for bio nematicides is expected to drive by the increasing inclination of farmers towards the chemical-free and environmentally friendly nematicides. The increasing demand for organic products and the increasing rate of organic farming is hindering the market growth of the global nematicides market as the nematicides are not permissible to use in organic and natural farming.

In the pandemic where the world is fighting against the COVID-19 virus has already impacted the major industrial sectors across the globe. The manufacturers of many crop protecting ingredients are facing the challenges for the production. This hard-hitting situation of COVID-19 already affected agricultural sectors in many countries. The global nematicides market is also anticipated to reflect the growth slow down for the next couple of years, and it will be spiked up again after the impact of this pandemic will slow down.