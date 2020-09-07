AI in Oil & Gas Market Trend 2020 – Covid-19 Impact – Industry Research Update, Future Scope, Size Estimation, Revenue, Pricing Trends, Growth Opportunity, Regional Outlook and Forecast to 2024

Global “AI in Oil & Gas Market” Report 2020 trend offers Complete examination of industry status and standpoint of significant areas dependent on of central participants, nations, item types, and end enterprises. This report focuses on the AI in Oil & Gas in Global market, especially in United States, Europe, China, Japan, South Korea, North America, India. AI in Oil & Gas Market report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application. AI in Oil & Gas Report 2020 (value and volume) by company, regions, product types, end industries, history data and estimate data.

Google LLC (for Total SA) IBM Corp. (for ExxonMobil) FuGenX Technologies Pvt Ltd Hortonworks Inc. Microsoft Corporation (Chevron) Intel Corp. Royal Dutch Shell PLC (Shell Virtual Assistant) PJSC Gazprom Neft Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd (Sinopec Group) Nvdia Corp. (Baker Hughes) Infosys Ltd

The Global AI in Oil & Gas market swot is provided for the international markets including progress trends, competitive landscape breakdown, and key in regions development status. Development policies and plans are discussed as well as manufacturing processes and cost structures are also analyzed.

The Artificial Intelligence (AI) market in oil & gas is expected to register a CAGR of over 12.14%, during the forecast period of 2018-2023. The report profiles the types of AI applications, across the industrial activities in the energy sector.

The oil and gas industry operates across a high-risk environment, where the application of AI is expected to aid in streamlining the overall production process and controlling the wastage across the endpoints. Various IoT sensors exhibit multiple functions, which are integral components of upstream and downstream activities, across the industry. From exploration activities (upstream) to leak monitoring while transportation (downstream), there are opportunities for significant application of AI, in the industry. However, the increasing safety concerns among the workforce, especially the maintenance of aging pipeline infrastructure, poses pressure on the oil and gas manufacturers, to include gas and temperature sensors in case of fire emergencies. This factor increases the demand for several data analysis processes that use predictive modeling, across the oil and gas industry. The rising adoption of smart sensing technology as a part of industrial IoT is poised to provide considerable opportunities to the oil and gas industry, in order to curb the safety issues to a substantial extent.

For some cases in the oil and gas industry, very sparse data are available, such as records of equipment failures and maintenance events. Predicting the remaining useful life of equipment from such sparse data sets requires a combination of physics-based and deep learning models that consume significant computing power, for training and validation. According to Motorola Solutions, the demand for the global oil sector is expected to increase by about 33%, by 2035. The high demand is anticipated to lead to increased exploration activities, such as seismic surveying, which uses AI application, thus supporting the growth of AI across the oil and gas industry.

Predictive Maintenance Expected to Record Significant Growth

Machine learning-powered AI has emerged as an ideal solution for oil and gas companies, to accumulate large volumes of information in real time and translate data sets into actionable insights. AI solutions across the oil and gas sector help make more informed intelligent business decisions automatically, with sophisticated algorithms, predictive analytics, and machine learning capabilities.

Moreover, to stabilize the decision-making capabilities, AI solutions aid companies by overcoming challenges pertaining to the lack of ability to learn from data and understand several operational states. In addition, AI solutions that are powered by predictive analytics and cognitive security are projected to help protect the drilling rig from cyber-attacks and make sure that the equipment operates safely and securely, in accordance with specifications.

North America Expected to Account for the Largest Share in AI in Oil & Gas Market

Owing to the increasing adoption of AI technologies across the oilfield operators and service providers and the robust presence of prominent AI software and system suppliers, especially in the United States and Canada, the North American segment is anticipated to account for the largest share of the AI in the oil & gas market, over the forecast period.

Owing to the increasing inflow of investments in startups for AI implementation, which would further augment the demand for AI in the near future, the region is poised to be the fastest-growing segment. Some of the prominent players of the North American region are – Google LLC, IBM Corp., FuGenX Technologies Pvt. Ltd, Hortonworks Inc., Microsoft Corporation, and Intel Corp., among others.

