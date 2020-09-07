The ‘ Airport and Marine Port security market’ research report added by Report Ocean, is an in-depth analysis of the latest developments, market size, status, upcoming technologies, industry drivers, challenges, regulatory policies, with key company profiles and strategies of players. The research study provides market overview, Airport and Marine Port security market definition, regional market opportunity, sales and revenue by region, manufacturing cost analysis, Industrial Chain, market effect factors analysis, Airport and Marine Port security market size forecast, market data&Graphs and Statistics, Tables, Bar &Pie Charts, and many more for business intelligence.

COVID-19 has had a massive impact on society since the beginning of 2020. This report considers the impact of COVID-19 and the economic slowdown created due to lockdown in various countries. The report discusses technological factors, competitive factors and economic trends affecting the market. A combination of factors, including COVID-19 containment situation, end-use market recovery & Recovery Timeline of 2020/ 2021

Key Segments Studied in the Global Airport and Marine Port security Market:

Global Airport and Marine Port security market is valued approximately USD 63.15 Billion in 2018 and is anticipated to grow with a growth rate of more than 8.3% over the forecast period 2019-2026. Airports and marine ports are the entrance for the global economy passenger travel as well as for the exchange of goods. Such ports implement security systems such as surveillance systems, screening and scanning, network access and more. This implementation of security systems is essential to ensure the safety of not only the goods being exported but also of the passengers who are travelling. Due to such essential elements of airport and marine port security systems, it is gaining potential growth with the growing development in the infrastructure of airport and marines across the globe. For instance: as per Statista, US spent over USD 18.4 billion in 2018 for developing airport infrastructure and expected to increase such expenditure in 2020 by USD 19.6 billion. Also, In Italy over USD 77.27 million were spent from 2004-2016 in the development of airport infrastructure. Thus, growing expenditure in the development of airport infrastructure is expected to drive the growth of market over the forecast years. In Addition, strict Security Rules and Regulations passed by governments across the globe is also expected to propel the market growth. However, rising Sophistication of Threats and Challenge in Upgrading the Existing Security System are the factors that may hampers the growth of market over the forecast years.

The regional analysis of global Airport and Marine Port security market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. Europe accounts for the largest share in the market due to the significant increase in tourism in the region. Whereas, Asia Pacific is the fastest growing region in the market owing to the substantial growth in import and export of goods process in the region with the growing security concern related to goods and passenger in the region.

Market player included in this report are:

Flir Systems, Inc.

Tyco International Ltd.

Honeywell International, Inc.

SAAB AB

Bosch Security Systems

Siemens AG

Unisys Corporation

Raytheon

HCL Infosystems Limited

L-3 Communications Holdings Inc.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Infrastructure type :

Airport

Marine

By Security technology:

Surveillance Systems

Physical Access Control Systems

Screening and Scanning Systems

Perimeter Intrusion Detection Systems

Network Access Control and Security

Real-Time Location Systems

By Services:

Facility and Asset Management

System Integration

Training and Consulting

Geographically, the following regions together with the listed national/local markets are fully investigated:

– APAC (Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, India, and Rest of APAC; Rest of APAC is further segmented into Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia, Thailand, New Zealand, Vietnam, and Sri Lanka)

– Europe (Germany, UK, France, Spain, Italy, Russia, Rest of Europe; Rest of Europe is further segmented into Belgium, Denmark, Austria, Norway, Sweden, The Netherlands, Poland, Czech Republic, Slovakia, Hungary, and Romania)

– North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico)

– South America (Brazil, Columbia, Argentina, Rest of South America)

– MEA (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt)

Impact of COVID-19 on the Global Market

The research report compiled by Report Ocean offers the study of market opportunities and market impact that are created due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The detailed research report is focused upon all direct and indirect impact of COVID-19 with new product launches, pipeline analysis, supply chain overview, government regulations, strategies adopted by related market players and upcoming vaccines and drug status. Note – In order to provide more accurate market forecast, all our reports will be updated before delivery by considering the impact of COVID-19.(*If you have any special requirements, please let us know and we will offer you the report as you want.)

Furthermore, the years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2014-2019 | Base year – 2019 | Forecast period** – 2020 to 2025 [** unless otherwise stated]

Key questions answered: Study Explore COVID 19 Outbreak Impact Analysis

What is the current demand forecasting for your industry and a possible timeline of recovery?

How has your industry evolved or been disrupted? Which of these changes are likely to be short-term or long-term?

How has consumer behavior changed, and to what degree could these shifts become permanent?

How will supply chains operate? How can you build a more stable and resilient supply chain?

Which market segments are winners or losers?

Where are the pockets of growth in your industry during COVID-19 and beyond?

What marketing methods will be most effective in this new climate?

Where is your company most exposed? How can you diversify risk?

Key Points Covered in Airport and Marine Port security Market Report: Study Explore COVID 19 Outbreak Impact Analysis

Chapter 1. Executive Summary

1.1. Market Snapshot

1.2. Global & Segmental Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2017-2026 (USD Billion)

1.2.1. Airport and Marine Port Security Market, by Region, 2017-2026 (USD Billion)

1.2.2. Airport and Marine Port Security Market, by Security technology, 2017-2026 (USD Billion)

1.2.3. Airport and Marine Port Security Market, by Service, 2017-2026 (USD Billion)

1.2.4. Airport and Marine Port Security Market, by Infrastructure type, 2017-2026 (USD Billion)

1.3. Key Trends

1.4. Estimation Methodology

1.5. Research Assumption

Chapter 2. Global Airport and Marine Port Security Market Definition and Scope

2.1. Objective of the Study

2.2. Market Definition & Scope

2.2.1. Scope of the Study

2.2.2. Industry Evolution

2.3. Years Considered for the Study

2.4. Currency Conversion Rates

Chapter 3. Global Airport and Marine Port Security Market Dynamics

3.1. Airport and Marine Port Security Market Impact Analysis (2018-2026)

3.1.1. Market Drivers

3.1.2. Market Challenges

3.1.3. Market Opportunities

Chapter 4. Global Airport and Marine Port Security Market Industry Analysis

4.1. Porter’s 5 Force Model

4.1.1. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.1.2. Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.1.3. Threat of New Entrants

4.1.4. Threat of Substitutes

4.1.5. Competitive Rivalry

4.1.6. Futuristic Approach to Porter’s 5 Force Model (2016-2026)

4.2. PEST Analysis

4.2.1. Political

4.2.2. Economical

4.2.3. Social

4.2.4. Technological

4.3. Investment Adoption Model

4.4. Analyst Recommendation & Conclusion

Chapter 5. Global Airport and Marine Port Security Market, by Security technology

5.1. Market Snapshot

5.2. Global Airport and Marine Port Security Market by Security technology, Performance – Potential Analysis

5.3. Global Airport and Marine Port Security Market Estimates & Forecasts by Security technology 2016-2026 (USD Billion)

5.4. Airport and Marine Port Security Market, Sub Segment Analysis

5.4.1. Surveillance Systems

5.4.2. Physical Access Control Systems

5.4.3. Screening and Scanning Systems

5.4.4. Perimeter Intrusion Detection Systems

5.4.5. Network Access Control and Security

5.4.6. Real-Time Location Systems

Chapter 6. Global Airport and Marine Port Security Market, by Service

6.1. Market Snapshot

6.2. Global Airport and Marine Port Security Market by Service, Performance – Potential Analysis

6.3. Global Airport and Marine Port Security Market Estimates & Forecasts by Service 2016-2026 (USD Billion)

6.4. Airport and Marine Port Security Market, Sub Segment Analysis

6.4.1. Facility and Asset Management

6.4.2. System Integration

6.4.3. Training and Consulting

Chapter 7. Global Airport and Marine Port Security Market, by Infrastructure type

7.1. Market Snapshot

7.2. Global Airport and Marine Port Security Market by Infrastructure type, Performance – Potential Analysis

7.3. Global Airport and Marine Port Security Market Estimates & Forecasts by Infrastructure type 2016-2026 (USD Billion)

7.4. Airport and Marine Port Security Market, Sub Segment Analysis

7.4.1. Airport

7.4.2. Marine

Chapter 8. Global Airport and Marine Port Security Market, Regional Analysis

8.1. Airport and Marine Port Security Market, Regional Market Snapshot

8.2. North America Airport and Marine Port Security Market

8.2.1. U.S. Airport and Marine Port Security Market

8.2.1.1. Security technology breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2016-2026

8.2.1.2. Service breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2016-2026

8.2.1.3. Infrastructure type breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2016-2026

8.2.2. Canada Airport and Marine Port Security Market

8.3. Europe Airport and Marine Port Security Market Snapshot

8.3.1. U.K. Airport and Marine Port Security Market

8.3.2. Germany Airport and Marine Port Security Market

8.3.3. Rest of Europe Airport and Marine Port Security Market

8.4. Asia-Pacific Airport and Marine Port Security Market Snapshot

8.4.1. China Airport and Marine Port Security Market

8.4.2. India Airport and Marine Port Security Market

8.4.3. Japan Airport and Marine Port Security Market

8.4.4. Rest of Asia Pacific Airport and Marine Port Security Market

8.5. Latin America Airport and Marine Port Security Market Snapshot

8.5.1. Brazil Airport and Marine Port Security Market

8.5.2. Mexico Airport and Marine Port Security Market

8.6. Rest of The World Airport and Marine Port Security Market

Chapter 9. Competitive Intelligence

9.1. Top Market Strategies

9.2. Company Profiles

9.2.1. Flir Systems, Inc.

9.2.1.1. Key Information

9.2.1.2. Overview

9.2.1.3. Financial (Subject to Data Availability)

9.2.1.4. Product Summary

9.2.1.5. Recent Developments

9.2.2. Tyco International Ltd.

9.2.3. Honeywell International, Inc.

9.2.4. SAAB AB

9.2.5. Bosch Security Systems

9.2.6. Siemens AG

9.2.7. Unisys Corporation

9.2.8. Raytheon

9.2.9. HCL Infosystems Limited

9.2.10. L-3 Communications Holdings Inc.

Chapter 10. Research Process

10.1. Research Process

10.1.1. Data Mining

10.1.2. Analysis

10.1.3. Market Estimation

10.1.4. Validation

10.1.5. Publishing

10.2. Research Attributes

10.3. Research Assumption

……..and view more in complete table of Contents

