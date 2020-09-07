The ‘ Ambient Canned Fish and Seafood market’ research report added by Report Ocean, is an in-depth analysis of the latest developments, market size, status, upcoming technologies, industry drivers, challenges, regulatory policies, with key company profiles and strategies of players. The research study provides market overview, Ambient Canned Fish and Seafood market definition, regional market opportunity, sales and revenue by region, manufacturing cost analysis, Industrial Chain, market effect factors analysis, Ambient Canned Fish and Seafood market size forecast, market data & Graphs and Statistics, Tables, Bar &Pie Charts, and many more for business intelligence.

COVID-19 has had a massive impact on society since the beginning of 2020. This report considers the impact of COVID-19 and the economic slowdown created due to lockdown in various countries. The report discusses technological factors, competitive factors and economic trends affecting the market. A combination of factors, including COVID-19 containment situation, end-use market recovery & Recovery Timeline of 2020/ 2021

Key Segments Studied in the Global Ambient Canned Fish and Seafood Market:

Global ambient/canned fish and seafood market will reach $46.7 billion by 2030, growing by 5.0% annually over 2020-2030 owing to the growing trend for convenient fish and seafood amid COVID-19 pandemic.

Highlighted with 61 tables and 67 figures, this 154-page report “Global Ambient/Canned Fish and Seafood Market 2020-2030 by Product (Fish, Shrimp, Prawns), Distribution Channel, and Region: Trend Forecast and Growth Opportunity” is based on a holistic research of the entire global ambient/canned fish and seafood market and all its sub-segments through extensively detailed classifications. Profound analysis and assessment are generated from premium primary and secondary information sources with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain. The report is based on studies on 2015-2019 and provides forecast from 2020 till 2030 with 2019 as the base year. (Please note: The report will be updated before delivery so that the latest historical year is the base year and the forecast covers at least 5 years over the base year.)

In-depth qualitative analyses include identification and investigation of the following aspects:

– Market Structure

– Growth Drivers

– Restraints and Challenges

– Emerging Product Trends & Market Opportunities

– Porter’s Fiver Forces

The trend and outlook of global market is forecast in optimistic, balanced, and conservative view by taking into account of COVID-19. The balanced (most likely) projection is used to quantify global ambient/canned fish and seafood market in every aspect of the classification from perspectives of Product, Distribution Channel, and Region.

Based on Product, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue for 2019-2030 included in each section.

Canned Fish

– Tuna

– Salmon

– Sardines

– Other Fishes

Canned Shrimp

Canned Prawns

Other Product Types

Based on Distribution Channel, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue for 2019-2030 included in each section.

– Supermarkets & Hypermarkets

– Convenience Stores

– E-Commerce

– Other Distribution Channels

Geographically, the following regions together with the listed national/local markets are fully investigated:

– APAC (Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, India, and Rest of APAC; Rest of APAC is further segmented into Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia, Thailand, New Zealand, Vietnam, and Sri Lanka)

– Europe (Germany, UK, France, Spain, Italy, Russia, Rest of Europe; Rest of Europe is further segmented into Belgium, Denmark, Austria, Norway, Sweden, The Netherlands, Poland, Czech Republic, Slovakia, Hungary, and Romania)

– North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico)

– South America (Brazil, Chile, Argentina, Rest of South America)

– MEA (Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa)

For each aforementioned region and country, detailed analysis and data for annual revenue are available for 2019-2030. The breakdown of all regional markets by country and split of key national markets by Product and Distribution Channel over the forecast years are also included.

The report also covers current competitive scenario and the predicted trend; and profiles key vendors including market leaders and important emerging players.

According to the risk analysis and evaluation, Critical Success Factors (CSFs) are generated as a guidance to help investors & stockholders identify emerging opportunities, manage and minimize the risks, develop appropriate business models, and make wise strategies and decisions.

Key Players (this may not be a complete list and extra companies can be added upon request):

American Tuna, Inc.

Beijing Princess Seafood International Trading Co., Ltd.

Brunswick Seafood

Bumble Bee Foods, LLC

Connors Bros. Ltd.

Dong Won Fisheries

Empresas AquaChile S.A.

Icicle Seafoods Inc.

Labeyrie Fine Foods

Maruha Nichiro Corporation

Mogster Group

Nippon Suisan Kaisha, Ltd

Sajo Industries Company Limited

StarKist Co.

Thai Union Group

The Calvo Group

Tri Marine Group

Trident Seafoods Corporation

Universal Canning, Inc.

Wild Planet Foods, Inc.

Geographical Breakdown: Regional level analysis of the market, currently covering North America, Europe, China & Japan

Impact of COVID-19 on the Global Market

The research report compiled by Report Ocean offers the study of market opportunities and market impact that are created due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Furthermore, the years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2014-2019 | Base year – 2019 | Forecast period** – 2020 to 2025 [** unless otherwise stated]

Key questions answered: Study Explore COVID 19 Outbreak Impact Analysis

What is the current demand forecasting for your industry and a possible timeline of recovery?

How has your industry evolved or been disrupted? Which of these changes are likely to be short-term or long-term?

How has consumer behavior changed, and to what degree could these shifts become permanent?

How will supply chains operate? How can you build a more stable and resilient supply chain?

Which market segments are winners or losers?

Where are the pockets of growth in your industry during COVID-19 and beyond?

What marketing methods will be most effective in this new climate?

Where is your company most exposed? How can you diversify risk?

Key Points Covered in Ambient Canned Fish and Seafood Market Report: Study Explore COVID 19 Outbreak Impact Analysis

1 Introduction 8

1.1 Industry Definition and Research Scope 8

1.1.1 Industry Definition 8

1.1.2 Research Scope 9

1.2 Research Methodology 12

1.2.1 Overview of Market Research Methodology 12

1.2.2 Market Assumption 13

1.2.3 Secondary Data 13

1.2.4 Primary Data 13

1.2.5 Data Filtration and Model Design 15

1.2.6 Market Size/Share Estimation 16

1.2.7 Research Limitations 17

1.3 Executive Summary 18

2 Market Overview and Dynamics 20

2.1 Market Size and Forecast 20

2.2 Major Growth Drivers 21

2.3 Market Restraints and Challenges 24

2.4 Emerging Opportunities and Market Trends 27

2.5 Porter’s Fiver Forces Analysis 31

3 Segmentation of Global Market by Product 35

3.1 Market Overview by Product 35

3.2 Canned Fish 37

3.2.1 Tuna 38

3.2.2 Salmon 39

3.2.3 Sardines 40

3.2.4 Other Fishes 41

3.3 Canned Shrimp 42

3.4 Canned Prawns 43

3.5 Other Product Types 44

4 Segmentation of Global Market by Distribution Channel 45

4.1 Market Overview by Distribution Channel 45

4.2 Supermarkets & Hypermarkets 47

4.3 Convenience Stores 48

4.4 E-Commerce 49

4.5 Other Distribution Channels 50

5 Segmentation of Global Market by Region 51

5.1 Geographic Market Overview 2019-2030 51

5.2 North America Market 2019-2030 by Country 55

5.2.1 Overview of North America Market 55

5.2.2 U.S. 59

5.2.3 Canada 63

5.2.4 Mexico 65

5.3 European Market 2019-2030 by Country 67

5.3.1 Overview of European Market 67

5.3.2 Germany 71

5.3.3 UK 73

5.3.4 France 75

5.3.5 Spain 77

5.3.6 Italy 79

5.3.7 Russia 81

5.3.8 Rest of European Market 83

5.4 Asia-Pacific Market 2019-2030 by Country 85

5.4.1 Overview of Asia-Pacific Market 85

5.4.2 Japan 89

5.4.3 China 92

5.4.4 Australia 95

5.4.5 India 97

5.4.6 South Korea 99

5.4.7 Rest of APAC Region 101

5.5 South America Market 2019-2030 by Country 103

5.5.1 Argentina 106

5.5.2 Brazil 108

5.5.3 Chile 110

5.5.4 Rest of South America Market 112

5.6 MEA Market 2019-2030 by Country 113

5.6.1 UAE 116

5.6.2 Saudi Arabia 118

5.6.3 South Africa 120

5.6.4 Other National Markets 122

6 Competitive Landscape 123

6.1 Overview of Key Vendors 123

6.2 New Product Launch, Partnership, Investment, and M&A 126

6.3 Company Profiles 127

American Tuna, Inc. 127

Beijing Princess Seafood International Trading Co., Ltd. 129

Brunswick Seafood 130

Bumble Bee Foods, LLC 131

Connors Bros. Ltd. 132

Dong Won Fisheries 133

Empresas AquaChile S.A. 134

Icicle Seafoods Inc. 135

Labeyrie Fine Foods 136

Maruha Nichiro Corporation 137

Mogster Group 138

Nippon Suisan Kaisha, Ltd 139

Sajo Industries Company Limited 140

StarKist Co. 141

Thai Union Group 142

The Calvo Group 143

Tri Marine Group 144

Trident Seafoods Corporation 145

Universal Canning, Inc. 146

Wild Planet Foods, Inc. 147

7 Investing in Global Market: Risk Assessment and Management 148

7.1 Risk Evaluation of Global Market 148

7.2 Critical Success Factors (CSFs) 151

Related Reports and Products 154

……..and view more in complete table of Contents

Browse Premium Research Report with Tables and Figures at @ https://www.reportocean.com/industry-verticals/details?report_id=GMD266

