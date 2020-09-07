Analysis of COVID-19 Crisis-driven Growth Opportunities in Feverfew extract Market

Feverfew extract Market Outlook:

Feverfew is a native plant of Balkans and Asia Minor. Feverfew extract is mainly used for medicinal purposes owing to its numerous health benefits and thereby fuelling the demand for feverfew extract in the market. Feverfew extract is mostly used by people who suffer from a migraine headache. Feverfew extract is also an active ingredient in the personal care industry owing to feverfew extract’s ability to reduce skin irritation and facial redness owing to its anti-inflammatory property. Feverfew extract in its purified form exhibits high anti-irritant and antioxidant benefits which is a major growth driver for the demand of feverfew extract in the market.

Feverfew extract also possesses anti-aging property which makes it a key ingredient in cosmetics and thereby increasing the demand for feverfew extract in the market. Feverfew extract is used traditionally for the treatment of fever, headache, arthritis, allergies, nausea, vomiting, dizziness, and asthma due to its herbal properties which complement the growth of feverfew extract market. The growing trend for stimulating appetite and the urge to improve digestion and kidney function coupled with rising concerns among the consumers regarding problem such as stomach irritation, lower blood pressure is anticipated to boost the demand for feverfew extract market over the forecast years.

Request PDF Brochure –

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=covid19&rep_id=52857

Growth of Personal care Industry is driving the Feverfew extract Market:

Globally, the demand for personal care products and cosmetics is on an upsurge owing to which there is a swift rise in the demand for feverfew extract in the market. The versatile properties of feverfew like anti-inflammatory, anti-irritant, and anti-aging are major factors in inclining the consumers toward products with feverfew extract which is anticipated to drive the growth of the feverfew extract market.

REQUEST FOR COVID19 IMPACT ANALYSIS –

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=covid19&rep_id=52857

Feverfew is also used as an ingredient in nutritional supplements to improve the diet of consumers, to improve the functionality of kidney and to improve digestion and to lower stomach irritation and blood pressure and thereby aids to boost the demand for feverfew in the market. Various health benefits of feverfew extract such as its ability to give relief from asthma, dizziness, vomiting, nausea, allergies, arthritis, headache and fever, also contribute to the growing market size of the feverfew extract market. One of the most popular uses of feverfew extract is in the reduction of pain and discomfort during menstruation due to its anti-inflammatory action which is expected to fuel the feverfew market.

More Trending Reports by Transparency Market Research –

https://www.nsenergybusiness.com/pressreleases/companies/transparency-market-research/stakeholders-in-plastic-recycling-market-actively-looking-for-improve-recycling-rates-of-discarded-plastics-packaging-across-economies-tmr/

Feverfew extract Market: Market Segmentation

On the basis of form, the Global Feverfew extract market has been segmented as:

Powder

Tablets

Liquid

On the basis of Nature, the Global Feverfew extract market has been segmented as:

Organic

Conventional

On the basis of Application, the Global Feverfew extract market has been segmented as:

Food and Beverage

Personal Care

Pharmaceuticals

Cosmetics

Others

On the basis of Distribution Channel, the Global Feverfew extract market has been segmented as:

Direct

Indirect Hypermarkets Supermarkets Convenience Stores Specialty Retail Stores Online Retailers



On the basis of region, the Feverfew extract market has been segmented as:

North America Feverfew extract Market

Latin America Feverfew extract Market

Europe Feverfew extract Market

CIS & Russia Feverfew extract Market

Japan Feverfew extract Market

APEJ Feverfew extract Market

The Middle East & Africa Feverfew extract Market

Global Feverfew extract Market: Market Participants:

The key market participants identified across the value chain of the global Feverfew extract market are HEALTHAID LIMITED, Laboratorios Nale, ARKOPHARMA Laboratories, Company Limited., Swanson Health Products, NOW Foods, Bio-Botanica, Inc., DaXingAnLing Lingonberry Organic Foodstuffs Co., Ltd., Hunan Yuanhang Biology Technology Co.,Ltd., BDS Natural Products, Oregon’s Wild Harvest, and Elk Mountain Herbs among others.