Asphalt Additives Market to Witness Robust Expansion by 2025

According to this study, over the next five years the Asphalt Additives market will register a 3.9%% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach $ 4956.1 million by 2025, from $ 4246 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Asphalt Additives business, shared in Chapter 3.
This study specially analyses the impact of Covid-19 outbreak on the Asphalt Additives, covering the supply chain analysis, impact assessment to the Asphalt Additives market size growth rate in several scenarios, and the measures to be undertaken by Asphalt Additives companies in response to the COVID-19 epidemic.
Top Manufactures in Global Asphalt Additives Market Includes:
Evonik
Engineered Additives
Kraton
Arkema
Akzo Nobel
DowDuPont
ArrMaz
Huntsman
Kao Corporation
Berkshire Engineering Supplies
Sinopec
Jiangsu Jinyang
LCY CHEMICAL CORP
BASF
Ingevity
Honeywell
LUCOBIT
Sonneborn
Zibo bridge lung
Market Segment by Type, covers:
Asphalt Modifier
Antistripping agent
Asphalt emulsifier
Surfactant additives
Foam stabilizer
Others
Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into:
Road construction & paving
Roofing
Others
In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.
