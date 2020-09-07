Augmenting Demand for Fruit and Vegetable Ingredients to Bolster Global Market Revenue Growth During 2020 – 2030

Fruit and Vegetable Ingredients Market: Market Outlook

Fruit and vegetable ingredients are mainly obtained from the various fruits and vegetable to further utilize in different food and beverage applications. Fruit and vegetable ingredients are available in different types including the pieces, puree, concentrates, and others. These ingredients are suitable to use in food products such as dairy products, confectionery, bakery, and others. Furthermore, ingredients such as puree, and concentrates are widely used to make varieties of fruit juices and other types of beverages. Fruit and vegetable ingredients are increasingly utilizing by the food and beverage manufacturers owing to the rising demand for natural and healthy products among the consumers.

Fruit and vegetable ingredients provide better mouthfeel and taste along with some nutritious properties. Additionally, ingredients such as fruits sourced natural sweetener and fruit cells and pieces are vital to use in fruit and vegetable processing industry. Moreover, fruit and vegetable concentrate has progressively utilized in the manufacturing of fruit beverages. The vegetable ingredients are also rapidly gaining traction, attributing to the growing consumption of healthy and nutritional vegetables across the world. The consumer is progressively avoiding the consumption of meat products and approaching the healthy fruits and vegetables which is expected to be the major growth factor for the fruit and vegetables ingredients market.

Growing utilization of natural ingredients in food and beverage industry is stimulating the growth of fruit and vegetable ingredients market

Fruit and vegetable ingredients market is mainly driven by the increasing usage of natural ingredients in the food and beverage industry. The growing demand for natural and healthy food products among the consumers has led the growth in the use of different fruit and vegetable ingredients in the food and beverage industry. Furthermore, rising adoption of the plant-based diets is also one of the considerable growth aspects of fruits and vegetable ingredients market. The consumer across the globe are, in favour of trend veganism, are increasingly adopting plant-based food products. This has further increased the demand for different fruit and vegetable ingredients among the plant-based food manufacturers. The growing consumer inclination towards health consciousness is also opening the new avenue for the fruit and vegetable ingredients. It is widely known fact that fruits and vegetable are rich in nutrients and associated with offering a better healthy lifestyle to the consumers. However, growing adulteration activities during fruit and vegetable processing are restraining the growth of fruit and vegetable ingredients market.

On the basis of nature, dry fruits ingredients products market has been segmented to:

Organic

Conventional

On the basis of category, fruit and vegetable ingredients products market has been segmented to:

Fruits

Vegetables

On the basis of type, fruit and vegetable ingredients products market has been segmented to:

Concentrate

Paste & Puree

Fruit Pieces

Powders

Others

On the basis of application, fruit and vegetable ingredients products market has been segmented to:

Bakery

Confectionery

Dairy

Beverages

Soups & Sauces

Others

Global Fruit and Vegetable Ingredients Market: Key Players

Dohler, SVZ Industrial Fruit & Vegetable Ingredients, AGRANA Group, Sensient Technologies Corporation, Ingredion, Kerry Group plc, Olam International Limited, SensoryEffects Ingredient Solutions, RFI Ingredients, Diana SAS, and others.

Opportunities for market participants in fruit and vegetable ingredients market

Fruit and vegetable ingredients are becoming the essential ingredients to the food and beverages industry owing to the offering better taste and health benefits which is further providing the beneficial opportunities to the manufacturers in global fruit and vegetable ingredients market. The fruit and vegetable ingredients are applicable to various applications in the food and beverages industry and also have potential use in the nutraceutical industry. This is offering a profitable outcome to the market participants in the fruit and vegetable ingredients market.

Global Fruit and Vegetable Ingredients Market: Regional Outlook

Europe is leading in the global fruit and vegetable ingredients market by showing the highest value share due to the highly developed food and beverage industry in the region. Whereas, North America is followed by Europe is also showing the significant value share in global fruit and vegetable ingredients market and the major reason is large manufacturers of fruit and vegetable ingredients manufacturers in the region. However, East Asia and South Asia are displaying the highest growth in global fruit and vegetable ingredients owing to the fruit and vegetable processing industry in both regions.

As the COVID-19 effect is rising on the food and beverages industry, the food ingredients manufacturers are also witnessing the major holdup due to this global pandemic. The fruit and vegetable production heavily affected which has subsequently impacted the production of fruit and vegetable ingredients. Moreover, the reduced consumption of out-of-home food is also considerable factor for the fruit and vegetable ingredients market as food manufacturers and foodservice provider are the major buyer of these ingredients. Hence, on the back of these aspects COVID-19 outbreak could slower the growth of fruit and vegetable ingredients market.