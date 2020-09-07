Automated Breach and Attack Simulation Market Size, Status Segmentation, Demand, Growth, Trend, Opportunity and Forecast to 2027

The automated breach and attack simulation solutions are usually delivered as platforms or tools to automate security assessment by creating real-world attack scenarios. This technique exposes loopholes in the existing security infrastructure and facilitates data protection. Increasing use of data quality tools and advancements in technologies is encouraging the demand for automated breach and attack simulation solutions across the globe.

The automated breach and attack simulation market is anticipated to witness a massive growth in the forecast period on account of demand for prioritizing security investments coupled with the increasing need to manage compliances and regulations. Complexities in managing vulnerabilities from different sources is another factor which is expected to propel the market growth. On the other hand, as businesses are growing, manual testing is becoming increasingly complex. This factor is expected to create a lucrative opportunity for the key market players in the forecast period.

Top Companies Profiled In This Report:

1. AttackIQ, Inc.

2. Cymulate Ltd.

3. DXC Technology Company

4. FireMon, LLC

5. Qualys, Inc.

6. Rapid7, Inc.

7. SafeBreach Inc.

8. Skybox Security, Inc.

9. Threatcare

10. XM Cyber Ltd.

Global Automated Breach and Attack Simulation Market report aims to provide a 360-degree view of the market in terms of cutting-edge technology, key developments, drivers, restraints and future trends with impact analysis of these trends on the market for short-term, mid-term and long-term during the forecast period. Further, the report also covers key players profiling with detailed SWOT analysis, financial facts and key developments of products/service from the past three years.

