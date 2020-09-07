Automotive Aftermarket Brake Friction Parts Market Size Study and Regional Forecasts by 2026 |Delphi Automotive, Dongying Xinyi Automobile Fitting, Federal-Mogul Motorparts

LOS ANGELES, United States: The global Automotive Aftermarket Brake Friction Parts market is analyzed in quite some detail in the report with strong focus on the competitive landscape, segmentation, market dynamics, and regional market expansion. The report includes thorough assessment of the business of key players operating in the global Automotive Aftermarket Brake Friction Parts market. With deeper qualitative and quantitative analysis of the global Automotive Aftermarket Brake Friction Parts market, the report sheds light on several macroeconomic, microeconomic, and others factors influencing global market growth. Furthermore, it throws light on important regions and countries contributing to the global market growth. The authors of the research study have also provided PESTLE analysis and absolute dollar opportunity analysis of the global Automotive Aftermarket Brake Friction Parts market.

The authors of the report have profiled top as well as prominent players of the global Automotive Aftermarket Brake Friction Parts market while concentrating on their overall business, key markets, production, manufacturing style, business tactics, sales growth strategies, and other aspects. The report also shows how the competitive landscape has changed in the past or will change in the coming years. It explains the current nature of the competition in the global Automotive Aftermarket Brake Friction Parts market and provides expert analysis on future growth strategies that players could adopt to strengthen their market position. Furthermore, it provides thorough competitive leadership mapping and competitive scenario analysis.

Key Players Mentioned in the Global Automotive Aftermarket Brake Friction Parts Market Research Report: ABS Friction, ADVICS, Akebono Brake Industry, Continental AG, Delphi Automotive, Dongying Xinyi Automobile Fitting, Federal-Mogul Motorparts, Fras Le, Japan Brake Industrial, Nan Hoang Traffic Instrument, Nisshinbo Brake, TMD Friction Holdings, Tenneco(Federal-Mogul), ZF

Global Automotive Aftermarket Brake Friction Parts Market Segmentation by Product: Brake Pads, Brake Shoes, Other

Global Automotive Aftermarket Brake Friction Parts Market Segmentation by Application: Passenger Car, Commercial Vehicle

The comprehensive segmental analysis offered in the report digs deep into important type and application segments of the global Automotive Aftermarket Brake Friction Parts market. It shows how leading segments are attracting growth in the global Automotive Aftermarket Brake Friction Parts market. Moreover, it includes accurate estimations of the market share, CAGR, and market size of all segments studied in the report.

The regional segmentation study is one of the best offerings of the report that explains why some regions are taking the lead in the global Automotive Aftermarket Brake Friction Parts market while others are making a low contribution to the global market growth. Each regional market is comprehensively researched about in the report with accurate predictions about its future growth potential, market share, market size, and market growth rate.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Automotive Aftermarket Brake Friction Parts market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Automotive Aftermarket Brake Friction Parts industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Automotive Aftermarket Brake Friction Parts market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Automotive Aftermarket Brake Friction Parts market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Automotive Aftermarket Brake Friction Parts market?

Table of Content

1 Automotive Aftermarket Brake Friction Parts Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Automotive Aftermarket Brake Friction Parts

1.2 Automotive Aftermarket Brake Friction Parts Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Automotive Aftermarket Brake Friction Parts Production Growth Rate Comparison by Type 2020 VS 2026

1.2.2 Brake Pads

1.2.3 Brake Shoes

1.2.4 Other

1.3 Automotive Aftermarket Brake Friction Parts Segment by Application

1.3.1 Automotive Aftermarket Brake Friction Parts Consumption Comparison by Application: 2020 VS 2026

1.3.2 Passenger Car

1.3.3 Commercial Vehicle

1.4 Global Automotive Aftermarket Brake Friction Parts Market by Region

1.4.1 Global Automotive Aftermarket Brake Friction Parts Market Size Estimates and Forecasts by Region: 2020 VS 2026

1.4.2 North America Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.4.3 Europe Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.4.4 China Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.4.5 Japan Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.4.6 South Korea Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.4.7 India Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.5 Global Automotive Aftermarket Brake Friction Parts Growth Prospects

1.5.1 Global Automotive Aftermarket Brake Friction Parts Revenue Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.5.2 Global Automotive Aftermarket Brake Friction Parts Production Capacity Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.5.3 Global Automotive Aftermarket Brake Friction Parts Production Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.6 Automotive Aftermarket Brake Friction Parts Industry

1.7 Automotive Aftermarket Brake Friction Parts Market Trends 2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Automotive Aftermarket Brake Friction Parts Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

2.2 Global Automotive Aftermarket Brake Friction Parts Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

2.3 Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.4 Global Automotive Aftermarket Brake Friction Parts Average Price by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

2.5 Manufacturers Automotive Aftermarket Brake Friction Parts Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.6 Automotive Aftermarket Brake Friction Parts Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.6.1 Automotive Aftermarket Brake Friction Parts Market Concentration Rate

2.6.2 Global Top 3 and Top 5 Players Market Share by Revenue

2.6.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion 3 Production and Capacity by Region

3.1 Global Production Capacity of Automotive Aftermarket Brake Friction Parts Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

3.2 Global Automotive Aftermarket Brake Friction Parts Revenue Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

3.3 Global Automotive Aftermarket Brake Friction Parts Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.4 North America Automotive Aftermarket Brake Friction Parts Production

3.4.1 North America Automotive Aftermarket Brake Friction Parts Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

3.4.2 North America Automotive Aftermarket Brake Friction Parts Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.5 Europe Automotive Aftermarket Brake Friction Parts Production

3.5.1 Europe Automotive Aftermarket Brake Friction Parts Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

3.5.2 Europe Automotive Aftermarket Brake Friction Parts Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.6 China Automotive Aftermarket Brake Friction Parts Production

3.6.1 China Automotive Aftermarket Brake Friction Parts Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

3.6.2 China Automotive Aftermarket Brake Friction Parts Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.7 Japan Automotive Aftermarket Brake Friction Parts Production

3.7.1 Japan Automotive Aftermarket Brake Friction Parts Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

3.7.2 Japan Automotive Aftermarket Brake Friction Parts Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.8 South Korea Automotive Aftermarket Brake Friction Parts Production

3.8.1 South Korea Automotive Aftermarket Brake Friction Parts Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

3.8.2 South Korea Automotive Aftermarket Brake Friction Parts Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.9 India Automotive Aftermarket Brake Friction Parts Production

3.9.1 India Automotive Aftermarket Brake Friction Parts Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

3.9.2 India Automotive Aftermarket Brake Friction Parts Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020) 4 Global Automotive Aftermarket Brake Friction Parts Consumption by Regions

4.1 Global Automotive Aftermarket Brake Friction Parts Consumption by Regions

4.1.1 Global Automotive Aftermarket Brake Friction Parts Consumption by Region

4.1.2 Global Automotive Aftermarket Brake Friction Parts Consumption Market Share by Region

4.2 North America

4.2.1 North America Automotive Aftermarket Brake Friction Parts Consumption by Countries

4.2.2 U.S.

4.2.3 Canada

4.3 Europe

4.3.1 Europe Automotive Aftermarket Brake Friction Parts Consumption by Countries

4.3.2 Germany

4.3.3 France

4.3.4 U.K.

4.3.5 Italy

4.3.6 Russia

4.4 Asia Pacific

4.4.1 Asia Pacific Automotive Aftermarket Brake Friction Parts Consumption by Region

4.4.2 China

4.4.3 Japan

4.4.4 South Korea

4.4.5 Taiwan

4.4.6 Southeast Asia

4.4.7 India

4.4.8 Australia

4.5 Latin America

4.5.1 Latin America Automotive Aftermarket Brake Friction Parts Consumption by Countries

4.5.2 Mexico

4.5.3 Brazil 5 Automotive Aftermarket Brake Friction Parts Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

5.1 Global Automotive Aftermarket Brake Friction Parts Production Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

5.2 Global Automotive Aftermarket Brake Friction Parts Revenue Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

5.3 Global Automotive Aftermarket Brake Friction Parts Price by Type (2015-2020)

5.4 Global Automotive Aftermarket Brake Friction Parts Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End 6 Global Automotive Aftermarket Brake Friction Parts Market Analysis by Application

6.1 Global Automotive Aftermarket Brake Friction Parts Consumption Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

6.2 Global Automotive Aftermarket Brake Friction Parts Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2015-2020) 7 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Automotive Aftermarket Brake Friction Parts Business

7.1 ABS Friction

7.1.1 ABS Friction Automotive Aftermarket Brake Friction Parts Production Sites and Area Served

7.1.2 ABS Friction Automotive Aftermarket Brake Friction Parts Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.1.3 ABS Friction Automotive Aftermarket Brake Friction Parts Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.1.4 ABS Friction Main Business and Markets Served

7.2 ADVICS

7.2.1 ADVICS Automotive Aftermarket Brake Friction Parts Production Sites and Area Served

7.2.2 ADVICS Automotive Aftermarket Brake Friction Parts Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.2.3 ADVICS Automotive Aftermarket Brake Friction Parts Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.2.4 ADVICS Main Business and Markets Served

7.3 Akebono Brake Industry

7.3.1 Akebono Brake Industry Automotive Aftermarket Brake Friction Parts Production Sites and Area Served

7.3.2 Akebono Brake Industry Automotive Aftermarket Brake Friction Parts Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.3.3 Akebono Brake Industry Automotive Aftermarket Brake Friction Parts Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.3.4 Akebono Brake Industry Main Business and Markets Served

7.4 Continental AG

7.4.1 Continental AG Automotive Aftermarket Brake Friction Parts Production Sites and Area Served

7.4.2 Continental AG Automotive Aftermarket Brake Friction Parts Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.4.3 Continental AG Automotive Aftermarket Brake Friction Parts Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.4.4 Continental AG Main Business and Markets Served

7.5 Delphi Automotive

7.5.1 Delphi Automotive Automotive Aftermarket Brake Friction Parts Production Sites and Area Served

7.5.2 Delphi Automotive Automotive Aftermarket Brake Friction Parts Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.5.3 Delphi Automotive Automotive Aftermarket Brake Friction Parts Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.5.4 Delphi Automotive Main Business and Markets Served

7.6 Dongying Xinyi Automobile Fitting

7.6.1 Dongying Xinyi Automobile Fitting Automotive Aftermarket Brake Friction Parts Production Sites and Area Served

7.6.2 Dongying Xinyi Automobile Fitting Automotive Aftermarket Brake Friction Parts Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.6.3 Dongying Xinyi Automobile Fitting Automotive Aftermarket Brake Friction Parts Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.6.4 Dongying Xinyi Automobile Fitting Main Business and Markets Served

7.7 Federal-Mogul Motorparts

7.7.1 Federal-Mogul Motorparts Automotive Aftermarket Brake Friction Parts Production Sites and Area Served

7.7.2 Federal-Mogul Motorparts Automotive Aftermarket Brake Friction Parts Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.7.3 Federal-Mogul Motorparts Automotive Aftermarket Brake Friction Parts Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.7.4 Federal-Mogul Motorparts Main Business and Markets Served

7.8 Fras Le

7.8.1 Fras Le Automotive Aftermarket Brake Friction Parts Production Sites and Area Served

7.8.2 Fras Le Automotive Aftermarket Brake Friction Parts Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.8.3 Fras Le Automotive Aftermarket Brake Friction Parts Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.8.4 Fras Le Main Business and Markets Served

7.9 Japan Brake Industrial

7.9.1 Japan Brake Industrial Automotive Aftermarket Brake Friction Parts Production Sites and Area Served

7.9.2 Japan Brake Industrial Automotive Aftermarket Brake Friction Parts Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.9.3 Japan Brake Industrial Automotive Aftermarket Brake Friction Parts Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.9.4 Japan Brake Industrial Main Business and Markets Served

7.10 Nan Hoang Traffic Instrument

7.10.1 Nan Hoang Traffic Instrument Automotive Aftermarket Brake Friction Parts Production Sites and Area Served

7.10.2 Nan Hoang Traffic Instrument Automotive Aftermarket Brake Friction Parts Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.10.3 Nan Hoang Traffic Instrument Automotive Aftermarket Brake Friction Parts Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.10.4 Nan Hoang Traffic Instrument Main Business and Markets Served

7.11 Nisshinbo Brake

7.11.1 Nisshinbo Brake Automotive Aftermarket Brake Friction Parts Production Sites and Area Served

7.11.2 Nisshinbo Brake Automotive Aftermarket Brake Friction Parts Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.11.3 Nisshinbo Brake Automotive Aftermarket Brake Friction Parts Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.11.4 Nisshinbo Brake Main Business and Markets Served

7.12 TMD Friction Holdings

7.12.1 TMD Friction Holdings Automotive Aftermarket Brake Friction Parts Production Sites and Area Served

7.12.2 TMD Friction Holdings Automotive Aftermarket Brake Friction Parts Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.12.3 TMD Friction Holdings Automotive Aftermarket Brake Friction Parts Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.12.4 TMD Friction Holdings Main Business and Markets Served

7.13 Tenneco(Federal-Mogul)

7.13.1 Tenneco(Federal-Mogul) Automotive Aftermarket Brake Friction Parts Production Sites and Area Served

7.13.2 Tenneco(Federal-Mogul) Automotive Aftermarket Brake Friction Parts Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.13.3 Tenneco(Federal-Mogul) Automotive Aftermarket Brake Friction Parts Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.13.4 Tenneco(Federal-Mogul) Main Business and Markets Served

7.14 ZF

7.14.1 ZF Automotive Aftermarket Brake Friction Parts Production Sites and Area Served

7.14.2 ZF Automotive Aftermarket Brake Friction Parts Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.14.3 ZF Automotive Aftermarket Brake Friction Parts Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.14.4 ZF Main Business and Markets Served 8 Automotive Aftermarket Brake Friction Parts Manufacturing Cost Analysis

8.1 Automotive Aftermarket Brake Friction Parts Key Raw Materials Analysis

8.1.1 Key Raw Materials

8.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend

8.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

8.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

8.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Automotive Aftermarket Brake Friction Parts

8.4 Automotive Aftermarket Brake Friction Parts Industrial Chain Analysis 9 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

9.1 Marketing Channel

9.2 Automotive Aftermarket Brake Friction Parts Distributors List

9.3 Automotive Aftermarket Brake Friction Parts Customers 10 Market Dynamics

10.1 Market Trends

10.2 Opportunities and Drivers

10.3 Challenges

10.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis 11 Production and Supply Forecast

11.1 Global Forecasted Production of Automotive Aftermarket Brake Friction Parts (2021-2026)

11.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Automotive Aftermarket Brake Friction Parts (2021-2026)

11.3 Global Forecasted Price of Automotive Aftermarket Brake Friction Parts (2021-2026)

11.4 Global Automotive Aftermarket Brake Friction Parts Production Forecast by Regions (2021-2026)

11.4.1 North America Automotive Aftermarket Brake Friction Parts Production, Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

11.4.2 Europe Automotive Aftermarket Brake Friction Parts Production, Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

11.4.3 China Automotive Aftermarket Brake Friction Parts Production, Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

11.4.4 Japan Automotive Aftermarket Brake Friction Parts Production, Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

11.4.5 South Korea Automotive Aftermarket Brake Friction Parts Production, Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

11.4.6 India Automotive Aftermarket Brake Friction Parts Production, Revenue Forecast (2021-2026) 12 Consumption and Demand Forecast

12.1 Global Forecasted and Consumption Demand Analysis of Automotive Aftermarket Brake Friction Parts

12.2 North America Forecasted Consumption of Automotive Aftermarket Brake Friction Parts by Country

12.3 Europe Market Forecasted Consumption of Automotive Aftermarket Brake Friction Parts by Country

12.4 Asia Pacific Market Forecasted Consumption of Automotive Aftermarket Brake Friction Parts by Regions

12.5 Latin America Forecasted Consumption of Automotive Aftermarket Brake Friction Parts 13 Forecast by Type and by Application (2021-2026)

13.1 Global Production, Revenue and Price Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

13.1.1 Global Forecasted Production of Automotive Aftermarket Brake Friction Parts by Type (2021-2026)

13.1.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Automotive Aftermarket Brake Friction Parts by Type (2021-2026)

13.1.2 Global Forecasted Price of Automotive Aftermarket Brake Friction Parts by Type (2021-2026)

13.2 Global Forecasted Consumption of Automotive Aftermarket Brake Friction Parts by Application (2021-2026) 14 Research Finding and Conclusion 15 Methodology and Data Source

15.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.1 Research Programs/Design

15.1.2 Market Size Estimation

15.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

15.2 Data Source

15.2.1 Secondary Sources

15.2.2 Primary Sources

15.3 Author List

15.4 Disclaimer

