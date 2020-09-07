The Global Automotive In-Vehicle Air Purifier Market size is projected to reach $2,010 million by 2022, growing at a CAGR of 9.4% during the forecast period (2016-2022). The automobile industry is dynamic in nature, and it continuously adopts advanced technologies for enhancing the customer experience. Interior cabin space of automobiles has evolved rapidly in terms of upholstery, automation of seats, and infotainment.

Get Sample Copy of this Report @ https://www.premiummarketinsights.com/sample/AMR00012980

This cabin space faces the most challenging environment as it is prone to polluted air, smoke, toxic fumes, bad odor, food smell, and pollens, which either get absorbed to the upholstery or float the air, making passengers prone to diseases.

Some of the key players of Automotive In-Vehicle Air Purifier Market:

Kent RO Systems Ltd, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Sharp Electronics Corporation, Eureka Forbes, Honeywell, Diamond Air Purifiers, ADA Electrotech (Xiamen) Co., Ltd, Panasonic Corporation, Purafil, Inc., and Livpure Private Limited.

Globally, major cities are prone to smog and high pollutant concentrations owing to traffic congestion and increased emissions, which gives rise to the need for installation of onboard air purifiers or ionizers to purify the cabin air from harmful toxicants. Demand for clean & toxin-free cabin air and increase in air pollution level worldwide are the key drivers of automotive in-vehicle air purifiers. However, non-standardized products act as a major restraint to this growth.

The consumer base of automotive in-vehicle air purifiers has expanded from passenger cars to light and heavy commercial vehicles. Cab owners, school buses, private & public transport vehicles (bus and vans), and truck operators are vigilantly installing these purifiers to provide better service to their customers and are taking precautionary measures to safeguard the health of the passengers and vehicle drivers.

According to a study conducted by researchers at the UCLA Fielding School of Public Health in March 2015, an onboard air filtration system developed specifically for school buses resulted in reduced exposure to vehicular pollutants by up to 88%, thus safeguarding the health of passengers.

Various types of onboard air purifiers are available in the in-vehicle air purifier market, such as standalone air purifiers, air ionizers, or a combination of both. Majority of the products are aftermarket products; however, in the near future, owing to increase in pollutant levels in air and standardization of such air purifiers, it is expected that automobile manufacturers will provide onboard air purifiers as standard accessory in their vehicles, providing growth opportunity for OEMs.

Get Discount for This Report @ https://www.premiummarketinsights.com/discount/AMR00012980

The “Automotive In-Vehicle Air Purifier Market Analysis to 2022” is a specialized and in-depth study of the Automotive In-Vehicle Air Purifier industry with a focus on the global market trend. The report aims to provide an overview of global Automotive In-Vehicle Air Purifier market with detailed market segmentation by solution, security type, application, vehicle type and geography. The global Automotive In-Vehicle Air Purifier market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

After studying key companies, the report focuses on the startups contributing towards the growth of the market. Possible mergers and acquisitions among the startups and key organizations are identified by the report’s authors in the study. Most companies in the Automotive In-Vehicle Air Purifier market are currently engaged in adopting new technologies, strategies, product developments, expansions, and long-term contracts to maintain their dominance in the global market.

The Global Automotive In-Vehicle Air Purifier Market research report offers an in-depth analysis of the global market, providing relevant information for the new market entrants or well-established players. Some of the key strategies employed by leading key players operating in the market and their impact analysis have been included in this research report.

Fundamentals of Table of Content:

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.5 Market by Application

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Automotive In-Vehicle Air Purifier Market Size

2.2 Automotive In-Vehicle Air Purifier Growth Trends by Regions

2.3 Industry Trends

3 Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Automotive In-Vehicle Air Purifier Market Size by Manufacturers

3.2 Automotive In-Vehicle Air Purifier Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Automotive In-Vehicle Air Purifier Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Automotive In-Vehicle Air Purifier Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Product

4.1 Global Automotive In-Vehicle Air Purifier Sales by Product

4.2 Global Automotive In-Vehicle Air Purifier Revenue by Product

4.3 Automotive In-Vehicle Air Purifier Price by Product

5 Breakdown Data by End User

5.1 Overview

5.2 Global Automotive In-Vehicle Air Purifier Breakdown Data by End User

About Premium market insights:

Premiummarketinsights.com is a one stop shop of market research reports and solutions to various companies across the globe. We help our clients in their decision support system by helping them choose most relevant and cost effective research reports and solutions from various publishers. We provide best in class customer service and our customer support team is always available to help you on your research queries.