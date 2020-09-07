Automotive LiDAR sensors Market Will Hit Big Revenues In Future | Biggest Opportunity by Key Players – Delphi Automotive PLC , Continental AG, ZF Friedrichshafen AG, Infineon Technologies AG

The ‘ Automotive LiDAR sensors market’ research report added by Report Ocean, is an in-depth analysis of the latest developments, market size, status, upcoming technologies, industry drivers, challenges, regulatory policies, with key company profiles and strategies of players. The research study provides market overview, Automotive LiDAR sensors market definition, regional market opportunity, sales and revenue by region, manufacturing cost analysis, Industrial Chain, market effect factors analysis, Automotive LiDAR sensors market size forecast, market data & Graphs and Statistics, Tables, Bar &Pie Charts, and many more for business intelligence.

COVID-19 has had a massive impact on society since the beginning of 2020. This report considers the impact of COVID-19 and the economic slowdown created due to lockdown in various countries. The report discusses technological factors, competitive factors and economic trends affecting the market. A combination of factors, including COVID-19 containment situation, end-use market recovery & Recovery Timeline of 2020/ 2021

Key Segments Studied in the Global Automotive LiDAR sensors Market:

Global Automotive LiDAR sensors Market is valued approximately at USD 167 million in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 28% over the forecast period 2020-2026. Automotive LiDAR Sensors are utilized to improve a vehicles navigation capability through detection and avoidance of obstacles in route. The Light Detection and Ranging sensors (LiDAR) are detection and survey techniques to assess the closeness of an object. A LiDAR system primarily comprises of a scanner, a laser and a specific GPS receiver. An optical pulse is produced by the laser, which constitutes radiated and transmitted toward the target. A light detection and ranging (LiDAR) sensors have made the examination, detection, and mapping of objects easier than conventional methods. Rising trend of semi-autonomous vehicles, increasing vehicle safety regulations and growing adoption of ADAS technology by OEMs are key driving forces of the market growth. The key players of global automotive LiDAR sensors market have adopted various strategies to gain competitive advantage including product launch, mergers and acquisition, partnerships and agreements, investment, funding and others. For instance, in 2017, Continental AG launched High-Resolution 3D flash LiDAR and novel LiDAR solution specially for automobiles. Also, in January 2017, Innoviz Technologies Ltd. established its initial high classification solid-state LiDAR (HD-SSL) InnovizOne. This InnovizOne facilitates smart and developed features of 3D remote sensing with high accurate in processing real-time 3D images of the vehicle surrounding, as per the company demonstration. Further, increasing trend of autonomous vehicle is expected to create significant growth opportunity in the market over the forecast period. However, the high cost of the LiDAR sensors impedes the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2020-2026.

The regional analysis of global Automotive LiDAR sensors market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. Europe is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to the supportive government norms. The European Union is in favor of legalizing the usage of LiDAR-based ADAS applications to upsurge vehicle safety. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2026. Factors such as Increase in the adoption rate of advanced driver-assistance systems technologies, increase in the number of road fatalities would create lucrative growth prospects for the Automotive LiDAR sensors market across Asia-Pacific region.

Major market player included in this report are:

Delphi Automotive PLC

Continental AG

ZF Friedrichshafen AG

Infineon Technologies AG

Velodyne LiDAR, Inc.

Texas Instruments Inc.

LeddarTech, Inc.

First Sensor AG

Quanergy Systems Inc.

Innoviz Technologies, Ltd.

Major Market Developments

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Application:

Semi-autonomous vehicles

Autonomous vehicles

By Image Type:

2 Dimensional

3 Dimensional

By Technology:

Solid state

Mechanical/scanning

By Location:

Bumper and grill

Headlight and taillight

Roof and upper pillars

Others (windscreens and rear-view mirrors, among others)

By Vehicle Type:

ICE

Hybrid

Battery electric

Geographically, the following regions together with the listed national/local markets are fully investigated:

– APAC (Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, India, and Rest of APAC; Rest of APAC is further segmented into Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia, Thailand, New Zealand, Vietnam, and Sri Lanka)

– Europe (Germany, UK, France, Spain, Italy, Russia, Rest of Europe; Rest of Europe is further segmented into Belgium, Denmark, Austria, Norway, Sweden, The Netherlands, Poland, Czech Republic, Slovakia, Hungary, and Romania)

– North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico)

– South America (Brazil, Columbia, Argentina, Rest of South America)

– MEA (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt)

Impact of COVID-19 on the Global Market

The research report compiled by Report Ocean offers the study of market opportunities and market impact that are created due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The detailed research report is focused upon all direct and indirect impact of COVID-19 with new product launches, pipeline analysis, supply chain overview, government regulations, strategies adopted by related market players and upcoming vaccines and drug status.

Furthermore, the years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2014-2019 | Base year – 2019 | Forecast period** – 2020 to 2025 [** unless otherwise stated]

Key Points Covered in Automotive LiDAR sensors Market Report: Study Explore COVID 19 Outbreak Impact Analysis

Chapter 1. Executive Summary

1.1. Market Snapshot

1.2. Global & Segmental Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2018-2026 (USD Million)

1.2.1. Automotive LiDAR Sensors Market, by Region, 2018-2026 (USD Million)

1.2.2. Automotive LiDAR Sensors Market, by Application, 2018-2026 (USD Million)

1.2.3. Automotive LiDAR Sensors Market, by Image Type, 2018-2026 (USD Million)

1.2.4. Automotive LiDAR Sensors Market, by Technology, 2018-2026 (USD Million)

1.2.5. Automotive LiDAR Sensors Market, by Location, 2018-2026 (USD Million)

1.2.6. Automotive LiDAR Sensors Market, by Vehicle Type, 2018-2026 (USD Million)

1.3. Key Trends

1.4. Estimation Methodology

1.5. Research Assumption

Chapter 2. Global Automotive LiDAR Sensors Market Definition and Scope

2.1. Objective of the Study

2.2. Market Definition & Scope

2.2.1. Scope of the Study

2.2.2. Industry Evolution

2.3. Years Considered for the Study

2.4. Currency Conversion Rates

Chapter 3. Global Automotive LiDAR Sensors Market Dynamics

3.1. Automotive LiDAR Sensors Market Impact Analysis (2018-2026)

3.1.1. Market Drivers

3.1.2. Market Challenges

3.1.3. Market Opportunities

Chapter 4. Global Automotive LiDAR Sensors Market: Industry Analysis

4.1. Porter’s 5 Force Model

4.1.1. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.1.2. Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.1.3. Threat of New Entrants

4.1.4. Threat of Substitutes

4.1.5. Competitive Rivalry

4.1.6. Futuristic Approach to Porter’s 5 Force Model (2016-2026)

4.2. PEST Analysis

4.2.1. Political

4.2.2. Economical

4.2.3. Social

4.2.4. Technological

4.3. Investment Adoption Model

4.4. Analyst Recommendation & Conclusion

Chapter 5. Global Automotive LiDAR Sensors Market, by Application

5.1. Market Snapshot

5.2. Global Automotive LiDAR Sensors Market by Application, Performance – Potential Analysis

5.3. Global Automotive LiDAR Sensors Market Estimates & Forecasts by Application 2016-2026 (USD Million)

5.4. Automotive LiDAR Sensors Market, Sub Segment Analysis

5.4.1. Semi-autonomous vehicles

5.4.2. Autonomous vehicles

Chapter 6. Global Automotive LiDAR Sensors Market, by Image Type

6.1. Market Snapshot

6.2. Global Automotive LiDAR Sensors Market by Image Type, Performance – Potential Analysis

6.3. Global Automotive LiDAR Sensors Market Estimates & Forecasts by Image Type 2016-2026 (USD Million)

6.4. Automotive LiDAR Sensors Market, Sub Segment Analysis

6.4.1. 2 Dimensional

6.4.2. 3 Dimensional

Chapter 7. Global Automotive LiDAR Sensors Market, by Technology

7.1. Market Snapshot

7.2. Global Automotive LiDAR Sensors Market by Image Type, Performance – Potential Analysis

7.3. Global Automotive LiDAR Sensors Market Estimates & Forecasts by Image Type 2016-2026 (USD Million)

7.4. Automotive LiDAR Sensors Market, Sub Segment Analysis

7.4.1. Solid state

7.4.2. Mechanical/scanning

Chapter 8. Global Automotive LiDAR Sensors Market, by Location

8.1. Market Snapshot

8.2. Global Automotive LiDAR Sensors Market by Image Type, Performance – Potential Analysis

8.3. Global Automotive LiDAR Sensors Market Estimates & Forecasts by Image Type 2016-2026 (USD Million)

8.4. Automotive LiDAR Sensors Market, Sub Segment Analysis

8.4.1. Bumper and grill

8.4.2. Headlight and taillight

8.4.3. Roof and upper pillars

8.4.4. Others

Chapter 9. Global Automotive LiDAR Sensors Market, by Vehicle Type

9.1. Market Snapshot

9.2. Global Automotive LiDAR Sensors Market by Image Type, Performance – Potential Analysis

9.3. Global Automotive LiDAR Sensors Market Estimates & Forecasts by Image Type 2016-2026 (USD Million)

9.4. Automotive LiDAR Sensors Market, Sub Segment Analysis

9.4.1. ICE

9.4.2. Hybrid

9.4.3. Battery electric

Chapter 10. Global Automotive LiDAR Sensors Market, Regional Analysis

10.1. Automotive LiDAR Sensors Market, Regional Market Snapshot

10.2. North America Automotive LiDAR Sensors Market

10.2.1. U.S. Automotive LiDAR Sensors Market

10.2.1.1. Application breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2016-2026

10.2.1.2. Image Type breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2016-2026

10.2.1.3. Technology breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2016-2026

10.2.1.4. Location breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2016-2026

10.2.1.5. Vehicle Type breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2016-2026

10.2.2. Canada Automotive LiDAR Sensors Market

10.3. Europe Automotive LiDAR Sensors Market Snapshot

10.3.1. U.K. Automotive LiDAR Sensors Market

10.3.2. Germany Automotive LiDAR Sensors Market

10.3.3. Rest of Europe Automotive LiDAR Sensors Market

10.4. Asia-Pacific Automotive LiDAR Sensors Market Snapshot

10.4.1. China Automotive LiDAR Sensors Market

10.4.2. India Automotive LiDAR Sensors Market

10.4.3. Japan Automotive LiDAR Sensors Market

10.4.4. Rest of Asia Pacific Automotive LiDAR Sensors Market

10.5. Latin America Automotive LiDAR Sensors Market Snapshot

10.5.1. Brazil Automotive LiDAR Sensors Market

10.5.2. Mexico Automotive LiDAR Sensors Market

10.6. Rest of The World Automotive LiDAR Sensors Market

Chapter 11. Competitive Intelligence

11.1. Top Market Strategies

11.2. Company Profiles

11.2.1. Delphi Automotive PLC

11.2.1.1. Key Information

11.2.1.2. Overview

11.2.1.3. Financial (Subject to Data Availability)

11.2.1.4. Product Summary

11.2.1.5. Recent Developments

11.2.2. Continental AG

11.2.3. ZF Friedrichshafen AG

11.2.4. Infineon Technologies AG

11.2.5. Velodyne LiDAR Inc.

11.2.6. Texas Instruments, Inc.

11.2.7. LeddarTech, Inc.

11.2.8. First Sensors AG

11.2.9. Quanergy Systems Inc.

11.2.10. Innoviz Technologies Ltd.

Chapter 12. Research Process

12.1. Research Process

12.1.1. Data Mining

12.1.2. Analysis

12.1.3. Market Estimation

12.1.4. Validation

12.1.5. Publishing

12.2. Research Attributes

12.3. Research Assumption

……..and view more in complete table of Contents

Browse Premium Research Report with Tables and Figures at @ https://www.reportocean.com/industry-verticals/details?report_id=bw605

