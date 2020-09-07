The ‘ Automotive RADAR market’ research report added by Report Ocean, is an in-depth analysis of the latest developments, market size, status, upcoming technologies, industry drivers, challenges, regulatory policies, with key company profiles and strategies of players. The research study provides market overview, Automotive RADAR market definition, regional market opportunity, sales and revenue by region, manufacturing cost analysis, Industrial Chain, market effect factors analysis, Automotive RADAR market size forecast, market data&Graphs and Statistics, Tables, Bar &Pie Charts, and many more for business intelligence.

COVID-19 has had a massive impact on society since the beginning of 2020. This report considers the impact of COVID-19 and the economic slowdown created due to lockdown in various countries. The report discusses technological factors, competitive factors and economic trends affecting the market. A combination of factors, including COVID-19 containment situation, end-use market recovery & Recovery Timeline of 2020/ 2021

Key Segments Studied in the Global Automotive RADAR Market:

Global Automotive RADAR Market is valued approximately at USD 3.5 billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 11.70% over the forecast period 2020-2026. Automotive RADARs are installed in automobiles to locate the object in the surrounding vehicle. Automotive RADAR usually finds application in the commercial and passenger vehicles. RADAR technology in automotive industry is primarily deployed to give driver a surveillance, navigation & guidance, safety, target tracking and traffic monitoring amongst others. Currently, the automotive industry has been working to introduce features that aid in reducing the impact of fatalities, collisions and improve overall vehicle safety. Rising government regulations for vehicle safety, rising number of road accidents coupled with increased demand for premium segment vehicles are key driving forces of the market growth. As per the WHO report 2018, the number of road traffic deaths causes about 1.35 million deaths per year, worldwide. Furthermore, surging adoption of automotive safety systems are further strengthening the growth of the market. Government of different nations are introducing regulatory norms for adoption of driver assistance system in vehicles which is further paving the market growth. For instance, Europe region has played an active role towards ADAS (Advanced Driver Assistance System) adoption aiming to reduce the number of road fatalities along with safety concerns of the passenger. A legal framework under the directive 2010/40/EU has been adopted on July 2010 for accelerating the deployment of these technologies in transport sector across the Europe. Similarly, as per the United States department of Transportation, the NHTSA (National Highway Traffic Safety Administration) is working to promote adoption of DAS (Driver Assistance Systems). Similarly, in September 2018, Minister of Road Transport and Highways of India, announced planning for driver assistance system as a mandatory feature in vehicles. As a result, high adoption of automotive RADAR is observed. However, increase in the overall cost of the vehicle is likely to create significant barrier in the market growth.

The regional analysis of global Automotive RADAR market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. Europe is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to the presence of Germany, early adopter of various advance technologies in the world coupled with presence of the most stringent vehicle safety regulations. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2026. Factors such as rising disposable income, surge in automobile sales coupled with growing awareness about vehicle safety systems and their resultant benefits would create lucrative growth prospects for the Automotive RADAR market across Asia-Pacific region.

Major market player included in this report are:

Texas Instruments Inc.

Robert Bosch GmbH

HELLA KGaA

Continental AG

Denso Corporation

Delphi Automotive PLC

Autoliv Inc.

Valeo S.A.

Infineon Technologies AG

NXP Semiconductors N.V.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Application:

RADAR Based Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC)

RADAR Based Autonomous Emergency Braking (AEB)

RADAR Based Blind Spot Detection (BSD)

RADAR Based Forward Collision Warning System

RADAR Based Intelligent Park Assist Market

RADAR Based Other ADAS Applications

By Frequency Type:

2X-GHZ Systems

7X-GHZ Systems

By Range Type:

Long Range Radar (LRR)

Short & Medium Range Radar (S&MRR)

By Vehicle Type:

Commercial Vehicles

Economic Passenger Vehicle

Luxury Passenger Vehicle

Mid-Price Passenger Vehicle

Geographically, the following regions together with the listed national/local markets are fully investigated:

– APAC (Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, India, and Rest of APAC; Rest of APAC is further segmented into Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia, Thailand, New Zealand, Vietnam, and Sri Lanka)

– Europe (Germany, UK, France, Spain, Italy, Russia, Rest of Europe; Rest of Europe is further segmented into Belgium, Denmark, Austria, Norway, Sweden, The Netherlands, Poland, Czech Republic, Slovakia, Hungary, and Romania)

– North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico)

– South America (Brazil, Columbia, Argentina, Rest of South America)

– MEA (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt)

Impact of COVID-19 on the Global Market

The research report compiled by Report Ocean offers the study of market opportunities and market impact that are created due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The detailed research report is focused upon all direct and indirect impact of COVID-19 with new product launches, pipeline analysis, supply chain overview, government regulations, strategies adopted by related market players and upcoming vaccines and drug status. Note – In order to provide more accurate market forecast, all our reports will be updated before delivery by considering the impact of COVID-19.(*If you have any special requirements, please let us know and we will offer you the report as you want.)

Furthermore, the years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2014-2019 | Base year – 2019 | Forecast period** – 2020 to 2025 [** unless otherwise stated]

Key questions answered: Study Explore COVID 19 Outbreak Impact Analysis

What is the current demand forecasting for your industry and a possible timeline of recovery?

How has your industry evolved or been disrupted? Which of these changes are likely to be short-term or long-term?

How has consumer behavior changed, and to what degree could these shifts become permanent?

How will supply chains operate? How can you build a more stable and resilient supply chain?

Which market segments are winners or losers?

Where are the pockets of growth in your industry during COVID-19 and beyond?

What marketing methods will be most effective in this new climate?

Where is your company most exposed? How can you diversify risk?

Key Points Covered in Automotive RADAR Market Report: Study Explore COVID 19 Outbreak Impact Analysis

