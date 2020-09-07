Automotive Seating Frames Market Report 2020 | Regional Analysis & Growth Forecast to 2030

Automotive seating frames are designed to support the vehicle seat. Automotive seating frames consist of a seat back, which is used to adjust the seat at the desired angle for comfort. Different types of materials are utilized to manufacture the automotive seating frames including stainless steel, carbon steel, and hot rolled steel, which have corrosion resistance properties.

Key Drivers of Automotive Seating Frames Market

Rise in demand for lightweight vehicles to increase the fuel-efficiency of the vehicle is prompting vehicle manufacturers to use lightweight materials, such as magnesium and hybrid combinations, to manufacture seating frames. This is likely to boost the automotive seating frames market across the globe. The COVID-19 pandemic has prompted major vehicle manufacturers to reduce taxes on new vehicles, which in turn is prompting consumers to a buy a new vehicle. Developments in seating technology, including heated seats, massage seats, and ventilated seats, are likely to significantly propel the global automotive seating frames market.

Rise in demand for comfortable seats in vehicles due to the increased time spent in traffic is estimated to further boost the automotive seating frames market across the globe. Rise in demand for safety and comfort features in vehicles, which reduce driver fatigue while driving, is anticipated to propel the automotive seating frames market across the globe. Rapid expansion of manufacturing industries, who are investing in the development of seating systems, is anticipated to fuel the automotive seating frames market across the globe.

Europe & Asia Pacific to hold significant share of global automotive seating frames market

Europe is projected to hold a major share of the global automotive seating frames market due to a rise in vehicle production across the region. Rapid expansion of manufacturing industries and presence of major original equipment manufacturers as well as tier-1 suppliers who have production facilities boosts the production of seating frames across the region. The Coronavirus pandemic spread to all corners of the world. Italy, France, the U.K., Spain, and Germany, which are considered to be powerhouses in term of automobile and related component production, import, and export, have been heavily hit by the pandemic. Various governments in Europe, the Americas, and Rest of the world have shut down manufacturing plants, as a result of the forceful quarantine, in order to reduce the spread of the infections , which is likely to hamper the automotive seating frames market across the region.

which is likely to hamper the automotive seating frames market across the region. Followed by Europe, Asia Pacific is projected to account for a significant share of the global automotive seating frames market due to an increase in sale of vehicles across the region. Rise in consumer disposable income and increase in buying power of consumers increases the demand for premium and luxury vehicles across Asia Pacific. This is anticipated to boost the automotive seating frames market in the region.

Key Players Operating in Automotive Seating Frames Market

The global automotive seating frames market is expanding consistently, as a large number of players operate in the market. A few of the key players operating in the automotive seating frames market are: