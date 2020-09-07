Automotive Surround-View Systems Market 2020 Segmented by Top Manufacturers, Geography Regions, Trends and Forecasts to 2024 | Absolute Reports

Global “Automotive Surround-View Systems Market” report forecast 2020-2024 investigate the market size, manufactures, types, applications and key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa, focuses on the consumption of Automotive Surround-View Systems in these regions. This report also studies the global Automotive Surround-View Systems market share, competition landscape, status share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels and distributors.

About Automotive Surround-View Systems:

Automotive Surround-View Systems is a vehicle camera system that provides different views like top view, rear view and panorama view to assist the driver when parking, either manually or automatically. It offers the driver the view of the exterior of the vehicle to aid in manoeuvring the vehicle to park and to alert the driver to obstacles in its path that may not be immediately visible. A display on the vehicleâ€™s interior control panel shows surround view, which is typically composed of four wide-angle cameras that are mounted in the wing mirrors, at the front and rear of the vehicle.

Valeo

Magna

Continental

Denso

Aisin

Mobis

Fujitsu

Clarion

SL

Good Driver

Percherry Automotive Surround-View Systems Market Types:

4 Cameras Type

6 Cameras Type

Other Automotive Surround-View Systems Market Applications:

OEM

OEM

Aftermarket

The leading manufactures mainly are Valeo, Magna, Continental, Denso and Aisin. Valeo is the largest manufacturer; its revenue of global market exceeds 18% in 2016.

Geographically, the global automotive surround-view systems market has been segmented into North America, Europe, China, Japan and other. The Europe held the largest share in the global automotive surround-view systems products market, its revenue of global market exceeds 30% in 2016. The next is North America and Japan.

The worldwide market for Automotive Surround-View Systems is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 20.1% over the next five years, will reach 4270 million USD in 2024, from 1420 million USD in 2019, according to a new study.