The ' Automotive tire pressure monitoring system market' research report added by Report Ocean, is an in-depth analysis of the latest developments, market size, status, upcoming technologies, industry drivers, challenges, regulatory policies, with key company profiles and strategies of players.

COVID-19 has had a massive impact on society since the beginning of 2020. This report considers the impact of COVID-19 and the economic slowdown created due to lockdown in various countries. The report discusses technological factors, competitive factors and economic trends affecting the market. A combination of factors, including COVID-19 containment situation, end-use market recovery & Recovery Timeline of 2020/ 2021

Key Segments Studied in the Global Automotive tire pressure monitoring system Market:

Global Automotive tire pressure monitoring system Market is valued approximately at USD XX billion in 2018 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than XX % over the forecast period 2019-2026. A tire-pressure monitoring system is an automated system that is intended to monitor the air pressure of tires on different types of vehicles. TPMS notifies real-time tire-pressure data of the vehicle, either through a gauge, a pictogram display, or through a simple low-pressure cautionary light. The purpose of this tire pressure monitoring system (TPMS) in automobile is to inform or warn when at least one or more tire of the vehicle is significantly under-inflated that would create unsafe driving circumstances. By notifying the tire pressure, TPMS can enhance the safety of vehicle and passengers on the road by improving the vehicle’s supervision, reducing tire wear, reducing braking distance and enhancing fuel economy. A shift in the preferences of consumers towards adoption of driving assistance systems and expanding need for reducing road accidents have demonstrated the potential to extend the utility of TPMS. Technological advancements, healthy growth in automotive industry coupled with government regulations mandating the installation of TPMS, production of vehicles across the globe are some of the major forces that strengthen the growth of market over the forecast period of 2019-2026. Apart from this, growing sales of luxury cars and growing consumer desire for better safety features are expected to create lucrative growth prospects for the global TPMS market during the forecast period of 2019-2026. For instance, as per Statista, Luxury car sales worldwide is expected to reach 181 thousand unit by 2023 from 176.5 thousand units in 2018. However, high cost of TPMS is expected to impede the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2019-2026.

The regional analysis of global Automotive tire pressure monitoring system market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. Asia-Pacific is anticipated to dominate and exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2019-2026. Factors such as booming automotive sector, increasing demand for luxury vehicles and aftermarket installation of TPMS would create lucrative growth prospects for the Automotive tire pressure monitoring system market across Asia-Pacific region.

Major market player included in this report are:

Dill Air Controls Products, LLC

ZF Friedrichshafen AG

Denso Corporation

Pacific Industrial Co., Ltd.

WABCO Holdings Inc.

NXP Semiconductors N.V.

Nira Dynamics AB

Bendix Commercial Vehicle Systems LLC

Dunlop Tech GmbH

Sensata Technologies, Inc.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

By Technology:

Direct TPMS

Indirect TPMS

By Vehicle Type:

Passenger Vehicle

Light Commercial Vehicle

Heavy Commercial Vehicle

By Sales Channel:

OEM

Aftermarket

Geographically, the following regions together with the listed national/local markets are fully investigated:

– APAC (Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, India, and Rest of APAC; Rest of APAC is further segmented into Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia, Thailand, New Zealand, Vietnam, and Sri Lanka)

– Europe (Germany, UK, France, Spain, Italy, Russia, Rest of Europe; Rest of Europe is further segmented into Belgium, Denmark, Austria, Norway, Sweden, The Netherlands, Poland, Czech Republic, Slovakia, Hungary, and Romania)

– North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico)

– South America (Brazil, Columbia, Argentina, Rest of South America)

– MEA (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt)

Impact of COVID-19 on the Global Market

The research report compiled by Report Ocean offers the study of market opportunities and market impact that are created due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The detailed research report is focused upon all direct and indirect impact of COVID-19 with new product launches, pipeline analysis, supply chain overview, government regulations, strategies adopted by related market players and upcoming vaccines and drug status. Note – In order to provide more accurate market forecast, all our reports will be updated before delivery by considering the impact of COVID-19.(*If you have any special requirements, please let us know and we will offer you the report as you want.)

Furthermore, the years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2014-2019 | Base year – 2019 | Forecast period** – 2020 to 2025 [** unless otherwise stated]

Key questions answered: Study Explore COVID 19 Outbreak Impact Analysis

What is the current demand forecasting for your industry and a possible timeline of recovery?

How has your industry evolved or been disrupted? Which of these changes are likely to be short-term or long-term?

How has consumer behavior changed, and to what degree could these shifts become permanent?

How will supply chains operate? How can you build a more stable and resilient supply chain?

Which market segments are winners or losers?

Where are the pockets of growth in your industry during COVID-19 and beyond?

What marketing methods will be most effective in this new climate?

Where is your company most exposed? How can you diversify risk?

Key Points Covered in Automotive tire pressure monitoring system Market Report: Study Explore COVID 19 Outbreak Impact Analysis

Chapter 1. Executive Summary

1.1. Market Snapshot

1.2. Global & Segmental Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2017-2026 (USD Billion)

1.2.1. Automotive Tire Pressure Monitoring System Market, by Region, 2017-2026 (USD Billion)

1.2.2. Automotive Tire Pressure Monitoring System Market, by Technology, 2017-2026 (USD Billion)

1.2.3. Automotive Tire Pressure Monitoring System Market, by Vehicle Type, 2017-2026 (USD Billion)

1.2.4. Automotive Tire Pressure Monitoring System Market, by Sales Channel, 2017-2026 (USD Billion)

1.3. Key Trends

1.4. Estimation Methodology

1.5. Research Assumption

Chapter 2. Global Automotive Tire Pressure Monitoring System Market Definition and Scope

2.1. Objective of the Study

2.2. Market Definition & Scope

2.2.1. Scope of the Study

2.2.2. Industry Evolution

2.3. Years Considered for the Study

2.4. Currency Conversion Rates

Chapter 3. Global Automotive Tire Pressure Monitoring System Market Dynamics

3.1. Automotive Tire Pressure Monitoring System Market Impact Analysis (2018-2026)

3.1.1. Market Drivers

3.1.2. Market Challenges

3.1.3. Market Opportunities

Chapter 4. Global Automotive Tire Pressure Monitoring System Market: Industry Analysis

4.1. Porter’s 5 Force Model

4.1.1. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.1.2. Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.1.3. Threat of New Entrants

4.1.4. Threat of Substitutes

4.1.5. Competitive Rivalry

4.1.6. Futuristic Approach to Porter’s 5 Force Model (2016-2026)

4.2. PEST Analysis

4.2.1. Political

4.2.2. Economical

4.2.3. Social

4.2.4. Technological

4.3. Investment Adoption Model

4.4. Analyst Recommendation & Conclusion

Chapter 5. Global Automotive Tire Pressure Monitoring System Market, by Technology

5.1. Market Snapshot

5.2. Global Automotive Tire Pressure Monitoring System Market by Technology, Performance – Potential Analysis

5.3. Global Automotive Tire Pressure Monitoring System Market Estimates & Forecasts by Technology 2016-2026 (USD Billion)

5.4. Automotive Tire Pressure Monitoring System Market, Sub Segment Analysis

5.4.1. Direct TPMS

5.4.2. Indirect TPMS

Chapter 6. Global Automotive Tire Pressure Monitoring System Market, by Vehicle Type

6.1. Market Snapshot

6.2. Global Automotive Tire Pressure Monitoring System Market by Vehicle Type, Performance – Potential Analysis

6.3. Global Automotive Tire Pressure Monitoring System Market Estimates & Forecasts by Vehicle Type 2016-2026 (USD Billion)

6.4. Automotive Tire Pressure Monitoring System Market, Sub Segment Analysis

6.4.1. Passenger Vehicle

6.4.2. Light Commercial Vehicle

6.4.3. Heavy Commercial Vehicle

Chapter 7. Global Automotive Tire Pressure Monitoring System Market, by Sales Channel

7.1. Market Snapshot

7.2. Global Automotive Tire Pressure Monitoring System Market by Sales Channel, Performance – Potential Analysis

7.3. Global Automotive Tire Pressure Monitoring System Market Estimates & Forecasts by Sales Channel 2016-2026 (USD Billion)

7.4. Automotive Tire Pressure Monitoring System Market, Sub Segment Analysis

7.4.1. OEM

7.4.2. Aftermarket

Chapter 8. Global Automotive Tire Pressure Monitoring System Market, Regional Analysis

8.1. Automotive Tire Pressure Monitoring System Market, Regional Market Snapshot

8.2. North America Automotive Tire Pressure Monitoring System Market

8.2.1. U.S. Automotive Tire Pressure Monitoring System Market

8.2.1.1. Technology breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2016-2026

8.2.1.2. Vehicle Type breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2016-2026

8.2.1.3. Sales Channel breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2016-2026

8.2.2. Canada Automotive Tire Pressure Monitoring System Market

8.3. Europe Automotive Tire Pressure Monitoring System Market Snapshot

8.3.1. U.K. Automotive Tire Pressure Monitoring System Market

8.3.2. Germany Automotive Tire Pressure Monitoring System Market

8.3.3. Rest of Europe Automotive Tire Pressure Monitoring System Market

8.4. Asia-Pacific Automotive Tire Pressure Monitoring System Market Snapshot

8.4.1. China Automotive Tire Pressure Monitoring System Market

8.4.2. India Automotive Tire Pressure Monitoring System Market

8.4.3. Japan Automotive Tire Pressure Monitoring System Market

8.4.4. Rest of Asia Pacific Automotive Tire Pressure Monitoring System Market

8.5. Latin America Automotive Tire Pressure Monitoring System Market Snapshot

8.5.1. Brazil Automotive Tire Pressure Monitoring System Market

8.5.2. Mexico Automotive Tire Pressure Monitoring System Market

8.6. Rest of The World Automotive Tire Pressure Monitoring System Market

Chapter 9. Competitive Intelligence

9.1. Top Market Strategies

9.2. Company Profiles

9.2.1. Dill Air Controls Products, LLC

9.2.1.1. Key Information

9.2.1.2. Overview

9.2.1.3. Financial (Subject to Data Availability)

9.2.1.4. Product Summary

9.2.1.5. Recent Developments

9.2.2. ZF Friedrichshafen AG

9.2.3. Denso Corporation

9.2.4. Pacific Industrial Co., Ltd.

9.2.5. WABCO Holdings Inc.

9.2.6. NXP Semiconductors N.V.

9.2.7. Nira Dynamics AB

9.2.8. Bendix Commercial Vehicle Systems LLC

9.2.9. Dunlop Tech GmbH

9.2.10. Sensata Technologies, Inc.

Chapter 10. Research Process

10.1. Research Process

10.1.1. Data Mining

10.1.2. Analysis

10.1.3. Market Estimation

10.1.4. Validation

10.1.5. Publishing

10.2. Research Attributes

10.3. Research Assumption

……..and view more in complete table of Contents

