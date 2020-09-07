The ‘ B2B E-commerce market’ research report added by Report Ocean, is an in-depth analysis of the latest developments, market size, status, upcoming technologies, industry drivers, challenges, regulatory policies, with key company profiles and strategies of players. The research study provides market overview, B2B E-commerce market definition, regional market opportunity, sales and revenue by region, manufacturing cost analysis, Industrial Chain, market effect factors analysis, B2B E-commerce market size forecast, market data&Graphs and Statistics, Tables, Bar &Pie Charts, and many more for business intelligence.

COVID-19 has had a massive impact on society since the beginning of 2020. This report considers the impact of COVID-19 and the economic slowdown created due to lockdown in various countries. The report discusses technological factors, competitive factors and economic trends affecting the market. A combination of factors, including COVID-19 containment situation, end-use market recovery & Recovery Timeline of 2020/ 2021

Key Segments Studied in the Global B2B E-commerce Market:

Global B2B E-commerce market will reach $51.23 trillion by 2030, growing by 14.4% annually over 2020-2030 driven by the growing trend of shifting to digital transactions among enterprises.

Highlighted with 83 tables and 84 figures, this 172-page report “Global B2B E-commerce Market 2020-2030 by Business Model, Industry Vertical, Payment Method, Platform Type, Enterprise Size, and Region: Trend Forecast and Growth Opportunity” is based on a comprehensive research of the entire global B2B E-commerce market and all its sub-segments through extensively detailed classifications. Profound analysis and assessment are generated from premium primary and secondary information sources with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain. The report is based on studies on 2015-2019 and provides forecast from 2020 till 2030 with 2019 as the base year. (Please note: The report will be updated before delivery so that the latest historical year is the base year and the forecast covers at least 5 years over the base year.)

In-depth qualitative analyses include identification and investigation of the following aspects:

– Market Structure

– Growth Drivers

– Restraints and Challenges

– Emerging Product Trends & Market Opportunities

– Porter’s Fiver Forces

The trend and outlook of global market is forecast in optimistic, balanced, and conservative view by taking into account of COVID-19. The balanced (most likely) projection is used to quantify global B2B E-commerce market in every aspect of the classification from perspectives of Business Model, Industry Vertical, Payment Method, Platform Type, Enterprise Size, and Region.

Based on Business Model, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue for 2019-2030 included in each section.

– Supplier Oriented E-commerce

– Buyer Oriented E-Commerce

– Intermediary Oriented E-commerce

Based on Industry Vertical, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue for 2019-2030 included in each section.

– Consumer Electronics

– Apparels and Footwear

– General Industrial Goods

– Healthcare

– Home Appliances and Furniture

– Beauty and Fashion

– Automotive Parts

– Other Industry Verticals

Based on Payment Method, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue for 2019-2030 included in each section.

– Net Banking

– Credit Card

– Debit Card

– e-Wallet

– Other Payment Methods

Based on Platform Type, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue for 2019-2030 included in each section.

– On-Premise B2B

– Cloud B2B

Based on Enterprise Size, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue for 2019-2030 included in each section.

– Small & Medium Enterprises (SMEs)

– Large Enterprises

Geographically, the following regions together with the listed national/local markets are fully investigated:

– APAC (Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, India, and Rest of APAC; Rest of APAC is further segmented into Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia, Thailand, New Zealand, Vietnam, and Sri Lanka)

– Europe (Germany, UK, France, Spain, Italy, Russia, Rest of Europe; Rest of Europe is further segmented into Belgium, Denmark, Austria, Norway, Sweden, The Netherlands, Poland, Czech Republic, Slovakia, Hungary, and Romania)

– North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico)

– South America (Brazil, Chile, Argentina, Rest of South America)

– RoW (Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa)

For each aforementioned region and country, detailed analysis and data for annual revenue are available for 2019-2030. The breakdown of all regional markets by country and split of key national markets by Business Model, Industry Vertical, and Enterprise Size over the forecast years are also included.

The report also covers current competitive scenario and the predicted trend; and profiles key vendors including market leaders and important emerging players.

According to the risk analysis and evaluation, Critical Success Factors (CSFs) are generated as a guidance to help investors & stockholders identify emerging opportunities, manage and minimize the risks, develop appropriate business models, and make wise strategies and decisions.

Key Players (this may not be a complete list and extra companies can be added upon request):

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd

Amazon.com, Inc.

B2W Companhia Digital

ChinaAseanTrade.com

DIYTrade.com

eBay Inc

EC21 Inc

eworldtrade.com

Flexfire LEDs

Flipkart Online Services Pvt. Ltd.

IndiaMart InterMesh Ltd

KellySearch.com

KOMPASS

Magento Inc

Mercateo AG

Newegg Business Inc

PayPal Holdings Inc

PT Bhinneka Mentari Dimensi

ThomasNet Inc

(Please note: The report will be updated before delivery so that the latest historical year is the base year and the forecast covers at least 5 years over the base year.)

Geographical Breakdown: Regional level analysis of the market, currently covering North America, Europe, China & Japan

Impact of COVID-19 on the Global Market

Impact of COVID-19 on the Global Market

The research report compiled by Report Ocean offers the study of market opportunities and market impact that are created due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Furthermore, the years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2014-2019 | Base year – 2019 | Forecast period** – 2020 to 2025 [** unless otherwise stated]

Key questions answered: Study Explore COVID 19 Outbreak Impact Analysis

What is the current demand forecasting for your industry and a possible timeline of recovery?

How has your industry evolved or been disrupted? Which of these changes are likely to be short-term or long-term?

How has consumer behavior changed, and to what degree could these shifts become permanent?

How will supply chains operate? How can you build a more stable and resilient supply chain?

Which market segments are winners or losers?

Where are the pockets of growth in your industry during COVID-19 and beyond?

What marketing methods will be most effective in this new climate?

Where is your company most exposed? How can you diversify risk?

Key Points Covered in B2B E-commerce Market Report: Study Explore COVID 19 Outbreak Impact Analysis

