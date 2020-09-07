Banana Flakes Market Industry Trend and 2027 Forecast Report

The banana flakes market was valued at US$ 941.74million in 2019and is projected to reach US$ 1,323.37million by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.5% from 2020to 2027.

Banana flakes are prepared from naturally ripened bananas, which are carefully processed by dehydratingso as to maintain the taste and nutritional value in the flakes. Such flakes are known for their nutritional profile and are rich in minerals such as magnesium, calcium, potassium, iron, and zinc. Additionally, banana flakes comprises of high levels of trace elements along with vitamins including A, B, B6, B9, C, and E and higher content of fiber and potassium. Banana flakes are increasingly used in food &beverages industry in the preparation of breakfast cereals, desserts, smoothies, infant nutrition, and other food items.

In 2019, Asia Pacific contributed to the largest share in the global banana flakes market. The growth of the banana flakes market in this region is primarily attributed to the rapid growth of food &beverage industry in the region. Rising demand for healthy and nutritional food products among the health-conscious consumers is another major factor driving the growth of banana flakes market in Asia Pacific. Growing preference towards healthy breakfast and convenience food items is also expected to proliferate the demand for the global banana flakes market.

Leading Players:

Bata Food B.V.

Diana Group

Futurcorp S.A.

Ingredient Inc.

Naturkostbar KG

JOHS. THOMS GmbH & Co. KG

P&G Food Industries

RabelerFruchtchipsGmbh

Van Drunen Farms

Z Natural Foods

Report Spotlights

Progressive industry trends in the banana flakes market help players develop effective long-term strategies

Business growth strategies adopted by developed and developing markets

Quantitative analysis of the banana flakes market from 2017 to 2027

Estimation of banana flakes demand across various industries

PEST analysis to illustrate the efficacy of buyers and suppliers operating in the industry to predict market growth

Recent developments to understand the competitive market scenario and banana flakesdemand

Market trends and outlook coupled with factors driving and restraining the growth of the banana flakesmarket

Understanding of strategies that underpin commercial interest with regard to the banana flakesmarket growth, which facilitates decision-making process for stakeholders

Banana flakesmarket size at various nodes of market

Detailed overview and segmentation of the banana flakesmarket, as well as its dynamics in the industry

Key Benefits of Buying this Research Study:

Save and reduce time carrying out entry-level research by identifying the growth, size, leading players and segments in the global Banana Flakes Market Highlights key business priorities in order to assist companies to realign their business strategies The key findings and recommendations highlight crucial progressive industry trends in the Banana Flakes Market, thereby allowing players across the value chain to develop effective long term strategies Develop/modify business expansion plans by using substantial growth offering developed and emerging markets Scrutinize in-depth global market trends and outlook coupled with the factors driving the market, as well as those hindering it Enhance the decision-making process by understanding the strategies that underpin commercial interest with respect to client products, segmentation, pricing and distribution Examine the political, economic, social and technology impact of the five regions namely: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa and South America.

