BCD Power IC Market 2020 to Expand at a CAGR of XX% by 2026: Analysis by Top Manufacturers, Product Type, Market Size & Growth, Focused Application

In Global Market, the Following Companies Are Covered:

STMicroelectronics

Texas Instruments

Infineon

Maxim Integrated

NXP Semiconductors

Jazz Semiconductor

Vishay

Magnachip

Power management integrated circuits (power management ICs or PMICs or PMU as unit) are integrated circuits for power management. Although PMIC refers to a wide range of chips (or modules in system-on-a-chip devices), most include several DC/DC converters or their control part. A PMIC is often included in battery-operated devices such as mobile phones and portable media players to decrease the amount of space required.

BCD (BIPOLAR-CMOS-DMOS) is a key technology for power ICs. ST invented this technology—revolutionary at the time–in the mid-eighties and has continually developed it ever since. BCD is a family of silicon processes, each of which combines the strengths of three different process technologies onto a single chip: Bipolar for precise analog functions, CMOS (Complementary Metal Oxide Semiconductor) for digital design and DMOS (Double Diffused Metal Oxide Semiconductor) for power and high-voltage elements.

This combination of technologies brings many advantages: Improved reliability, reduced electromagnetic interference and smaller chip area. BCD has been widely adopted and continuously improved to address a broad range of products and applications in the fields of power management, analog data acquisition and power actuators.

This report focuses on the BCD Power IC in global market, especially in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East & Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, types and applications.

BCD technology is a combination of bipolar components and CMOS and DMOS power transistors, and is used for smart power management. It combines analog, logic, and power output stages onto a single chip. Bipolar chips ensure accurate analog functions, CMOS takes care of digital framework, and DMOS looks after power and high-voltage management. BCD power ICs improve a device’s performance while reducing the cost and complexities involved in the technology.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global BCD Power IC Market

In 2019, the global BCD Power IC market size was USD 1159.2 million and it is expected to reach USD 1998.5 million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of 8.0% during 2021-2026.

Global BCD Power IC Scope and Market Size

BCD Power IC market is segmented by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global BCD Power IC market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by Type and by Application in terms of revenue and forecast for the period 2015-2026.

Segment by Type, the BCD Power IC market is segmented into High-Voltage BCD, High-Density BCD, etc.

Segment by Application, the BCD Power IC market is segmented into ICT, Consumer Electronics, Automotive, Industrial Control System, Others, etc.

Regional and Country-level Analysis

The BCD Power IC market is analysed and market size information is provided by regions (countries).

The key regions covered in the BCD Power IC market report are North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America, etc.

The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2015-2026. It also includes market size and forecast by Type, and by Application segment in terms of revenue for the period 2015-2026.

Competitive Landscape and BCD Power IC Market Share Analysis

BCD Power IC market competitive landscape provides details and data information by vendors. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on revenue (global and regional level) by player for the period 2015-2020. Details included are company description, major business, company total revenue and the revenue generated in BCD Power IC business, the date to enter into the BCD Power IC market, BCD Power IC product introduction, recent developments, etc.

The major vendors include STMicroelectronics, Texas Instruments, Infineon, Maxim Integrated, NXP Semiconductors, Jazz Semiconductor, Vishay, Magnachip, etc.

This report focuses on the global BCD Power IC status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the BCD Power IC development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.

BCD Power IC Market Breakdown by Types:

High-Voltage BCD

High-Density BCD

BCD Power IC Market Breakdown by Application:

ICT

Consumer Electronics

Automotive

Industrial Control System

Others

Detailed analysis of the changing competitive scenario and thorough vendor analysis

