Biodefense Market to Record Significant Revenue Growth During the Forecast Period 2020–2024

Emergent Biosolutions

Hytest

GSK

Sanofi

PharmAthene

Bavarian Nordic

SIGA Technologies

Arbutus Biopharma

DynPort Vaccine

Xoma Corporation

Ichor Medical Systems

Aeolus Pharmaceuticals

Achaogen

Elusys Therapeutics

Dynavax Technologies

Cleveland BioLabs

Soligenix

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

Key geographic regions: Europe, Japan, United States, India, Southeast Asia and Europe. Sub-regions: North America, Canada, Medico, Australia, Asia-Pacific, India, South Korea, China, Singapore, Indonesia, Japan, Rest of Asia-Pacific, Germany, United Kingdom, France, Spain, Italy, Rest of Europe, Russia, Central & South America, Middle East & Africa.

Anthrax

Smallpox

Botulism

Radiation/Nuclear

Others

US Military Market

US Civilian Market

Non – US Market

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2024

Table of Contents:
Biodefense Market Overview
Market Competition by Manufacturers
Production Market Share by Regions
Consumption by Regions
Global Biodefense Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type
Global Biodefense Market Analysis by Applications
Company Profiles and Key Figures in Biodefense Business
Biodefense Manufacturing Cost Analysis
Marketing Channel, Distributors, and Customers
Market Dynamics
Global Biodefense Market Forecast
Research Findings and Conclusion
Methodology and Data Source

