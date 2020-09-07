BiPAP Machines Market Size Industry Analysis, Size, Trends, Growth And Outlook

BiPAP Machines: Introduction

BiPAP, also known as bi-level positive airway pressure therapy, is a type of non-invasive ventilation which involves application of pressure while wearing a mask. The mask is connected to a machine that provides pressure.

BiPAP has two different pressures: expiratory positive airway pressure (EPAP) during exhalation and inspiratory positive airway pressure (IPAP) during inhalation. The machine follows natural breathing pattern of the patient, allowing him/her to breath properly, thereby preventing breathing gaps. The machine is easy to transport and lightweight and masks for the device are available in various sizes.

BiPAP therapy is used to treat sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), and other respiratory diseases

Report Overview @

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/bipap-machines-market.html

Key Drivers and Restraints of Global BiPAP Machines Market

Technological advancement and increase in prevalence of sleep apnea, COPD, asthma, and other respiratory diseases drive the global BiPAP machines market

According to the Behavioral Risk Factor Surveillance System (BRFSS) survey, in 2017, nearly 22.9 million adults in the U.S. had asthma and around 16.3 million adults were diagnosed with COPD. The survey also stated that nearly 33.2 million adults had chronic lung diseases.

Furthermore, increase in burden of COVID-19 and rise in demand for respiratory devices that aid breathing are projected to boost the growth of the market during the forecast period

Planning To Lay Down Future Strategy? Request Brochure Of BiPAP Machines Market

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=77434

Sleep Apnea Segment to Account for Major Share of Global BiPAP Machines Market

In terms of Indication, the global BiPAP machines market can be classified into chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), sleep apnea, asthma, and others

The sleep apnea segment is anticipated to dominate the global market during the forecast period, due to increase in number of patients using breathing aid for sleep apnea and rise in demand for non-invasive respiratory devices

According to the National Healthy Sleep Awareness Project, in 2014, approximately 25 million people had obstructive sleep apnea disorder. Prevalence of sleep apnea is similar to that of asthma and diabetes in the U.S.

Homecare Segment to Gain Prominent Share of Global Market

Based on end-user, the global BiPAP machines market can be categorized into hospitals, ambulatory surgical centers, and home care

The home care segment is expected to account for major share of the global BiPAP machines market by 2027. This can be attributed to increase in availability of BiPAP machine for home care.

To Obtain All-Inclusive Information On Forecast Analysis Of BiPAP Machines Market , Request A Discount

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=D&rep_id=77434

North America to Dominate Global BiPAP Machines Market

In terms of region, the global BiPAP Machines market can be segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. North America is projected to dominate the global BiPAP Machines market during the forecast period.

Presence of well-established players offering respiratory care devices and increase in incidence of respiratory diseases such as chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases and asthma are anticipated to drive the market in North America

Request For Covid19 Impact Analysis –

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=covid19&rep_id=77434

Key Players Operating in Global BiPAP Machines Market

The global BiPAP machines market is highly fragmented, with a large number of domestic players accounting for major market share. Key players operating in the global BiPAP Machines market include:

BMedical

ResMed

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

DeVilbiss Healthcare LLC

Respro India

More Trending Reports by Transparency Market Research – 1. https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/back-table-and-cart-covers-market-to-register-steady-3-2-cagr-during-2019-2027-transparency-market-research-300999428.html

2. https://www.biospace.com/article/bone-growth-stimulators-market-personalized-electric-stimulation-devices-gain-prominence-in-market/