Buffered Oxide Etch Market IN-DEPTH ANALYSIS by Key Players – Stella-Chemifa, Morita Chemical, Daikin Industries

COVID-19 has had a massive impact on society since the beginning of 2020. This report considers the impact of COVID-19 and the economic slowdown created due to lockdown in various countries. The report discusses technological factors, competitive factors and economic trends affecting the market. A combination of factors, including COVID-19 containment situation, end-use market recovery & Recovery Timeline of 2020/ 2021

Key Segments Studied in the Global Buffered Oxide Etch Market:

Global Buffered Oxide Etch Market is valued approximately at USD 170 million in 2018 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 8.0% over the forecast period 2019-2026. Buffered Oxide Etch, often abbreviated as BOE, is a wet etchant mainly utilized in microfabrication. It is used in etching thin films of silicon nitride or silicon dioxide. BOE is a mixture of a buffering agent, such as ammonium fluoride, and hydrofluoric acid. Distilled HF (usually 49% HF in water) etches silicon dioxide quickly for better process control and also peels photoresist consumed in lithographic patterning. Increasing demand for semiconductor devices, along with the high presence of market player around the world are the few factors responsible for high CAGR of the market over the forecast period. According to the Semiconductor Industry Association (SIA), the global semiconductor industry sales is estimated nearly USD 468.8 billion in 2018, an increase from 13.7% in 2017. Thus, the increase in demand of semiconductor is expected to leverage the demand for Buffered Oxide Etch around the world. However, the side-effects of Buffered Oxide Etch such as, skin irritation, eye damage and many more, are the major factor expected to limit the market growth of global Buffered Oxide Etch market during the forecast period.

The regional analysis of global Buffered Oxide Etch Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. Asia-Pacific is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to the presence of numerous fluorocarbon manufacturers in the region. However, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period of 2019-2026.

Major market player included in this report are:

Stella-Chemifa

Morita Chemical

Daikin Industries

Shaowu Huaxin Chemical

Xiangshui Xinlianhe Chemical

Chengde Yingke Fine Chemical

Changshu Xinhua Chemical

Zhejiang Hailan Chemical Group

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type:

Conventional Semiconductor Grade

Fine Electronic Grade

Ultra-High Purity Grade

By Application:

Silica Etching

Other

Geographically, the following regions together with the listed national/local markets are fully investigated:

– APAC (Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, India, and Rest of APAC; Rest of APAC is further segmented into Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia, Thailand, New Zealand, Vietnam, and Sri Lanka)

– Europe (Germany, UK, France, Spain, Italy, Russia, Rest of Europe; Rest of Europe is further segmented into Belgium, Denmark, Austria, Norway, Sweden, The Netherlands, Poland, Czech Republic, Slovakia, Hungary, and Romania)

– North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico)

– South America (Brazil, Columbia, Argentina, Rest of South America)

– MEA (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt)

Impact of COVID-19 on the Global Market

The research report compiled by Report Ocean offers the study of market opportunities and market impact that are created due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The detailed research report is focused upon all direct and indirect impact of COVID-19 with new product launches, pipeline analysis, supply chain overview, government regulations, strategies adopted by related market players and upcoming vaccines and drug status. Note – In order to provide more accurate market forecast, all our reports will be updated before delivery by considering the impact of COVID-19.(*If you have any special requirements, please let us know and we will offer you the report as you want.)

Furthermore, the years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2014-2019 | Base year – 2019 | Forecast period** – 2020 to 2025 [** unless otherwise stated]

Key questions answered: Study Explore COVID 19 Outbreak Impact Analysis

What is the current demand forecasting for your industry and a possible timeline of recovery?

How has your industry evolved or been disrupted? Which of these changes are likely to be short-term or long-term?

How has consumer behavior changed, and to what degree could these shifts become permanent?

How will supply chains operate? How can you build a more stable and resilient supply chain?

Which market segments are winners or losers?

Where are the pockets of growth in your industry during COVID-19 and beyond?

What marketing methods will be most effective in this new climate?

Where is your company most exposed? How can you diversify risk?

