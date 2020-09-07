Bulk Food Ingredients Market Trend 2020 – Covid-19 Impact Industry Share, Size, Revenue, Latest Trends, Business Boosting Strategies, CAGR Status, Growth Opportunities and Forecast 2024 – 360 Market Updates

Global “Bulk Food Ingredients Market” Report 2020 trend offers Complete examination of industry status and standpoint of significant areas dependent on of central participants, nations, item types, and end enterprises. This report focuses on the Bulk Food Ingredients in Global market, especially in United States, Europe, China, Japan, South Korea, North America, India. Bulk Food Ingredients Market report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application. Bulk Food Ingredients Report 2020 (value and volume) by company, regions, product types, end industries, history data and estimate data.

List of Top Key-players in 2020 of Bulk Food Ingredients Market:-

Tate & Lyle PLC

Cargill Incorporated

Olam International

DuPont

Archer Daniels Midland Company

DMH Ingredients

Community Foods Limited

Associated British Foods plc

Onset Worldwide

EHL Ingredients

Plum Group Foods

The Global Bulk Food Ingredients market swot is provided for the international markets including progress trends, competitive landscape breakdown, and key in regions development status. Development policies and plans are discussed as well as manufacturing processes and cost structures are also analyzed.

“Convenience retailing is the future of FMCG industry and the rapid expansion of variety of food and drink retail channels have given a significant boost to bulk food ingredients market. The thumb rule is when you buy big – you save bigger.”

The bulk/whole ingredients are usually purchased in huge quantities from the wholesale supplier and brought in to the retail stores. They can be in both processed and non-processed forms. The bulk food ingredients market is expected to attain a CAGR of 4.6% during the forecast period (2018–2023) majorly driven by evolving lifestyle factors such as demand for packaged convenience food & beverage products.

Market Dynamics

The market is driven by increasing utilization of bulk food ingredients in packaged, processed foods and ready to eat foods like confectionery items, biscuits, beverages, chocolates, etc.

The robust growth in food service retail chains with the increase in number of eateries and cafes worldwide have provided new opportunities for growth to bulk food ingredients market. The popularity of ready-to-eat meals in the context of growing demand for convenience and healthy processed food products is expected to drive the market in the years to come.

However, the infrastructural inefficiencies in the form of lack of adequate storages act as a major impediment to the growth of bulk food ingredients market.

The paradigm shift in the consumer dietary patterns have made organic, minimally processed food products a major buying preference for most of the consumers and this trend is bound to unveil many opportunities for stakeholders operating in bulk food ingredients market.

Market Segmentation

The bulk food ingredients market is segmented based on the type, application and geography. On the basis of type of bulk ingredients, the market is further segmented into primary processed and secondary processed bulk food ingredients. The former includes grains & seeds, herbs & spices, and staple commodities and others while the latter comprises of Dry fruits & nuts, vegetable oils, processed herbs & spices, processed grains & seeds, flour and others.

Herbs and spice sub-segment of the primary processed segment is expected to attain highest growth rate owing to the growing consumer realization of the health benefits of these ingredients on moderate consumption.

The application segments of bulk food ingredients are bakery, confectionery, snacks & spreads, ready meals. The ready meals segment is expected to grow faster due to rising disposable incomes and growing number of women joining workforce. This necessitates the convenience and on-the-go foods to cope up with hectic lifestyles.

Regional Analysis

Growing urbanization coupled with increased spending on convenient and ready-to-eat processed foods and improved standard of living in countries like China, India, Malaysia, Australia and New-Zealand have made Asia-Pacific – a fastest growing region in bulk food ingredients market. The increase in global exposure and western lifestyle influence have led to the growing popularity of packaged, processed and ready to eat foods in this region.

Countries like India have recently witnessed surge in Foreign Direct Investments (FDI) from key players operating in bulk food ingredients market. Moreover such countries in Asia-Pacific region also exhibits low-cost labor and lower ingredient prices thereby providing further fillip to the market.

