The ' Calcium Chloride market' research report added by Report Ocean, is an in-depth analysis of the latest developments, market size, status, upcoming technologies, industry drivers, challenges, regulatory policies, with key company profiles and strategies of players. The research study provides market overview, Calcium Chloride market definition, regional market opportunity, sales and revenue by region, manufacturing cost analysis, Industrial Chain, market effect factors analysis, Calcium Chloride market size forecast, market data & Graphs and Statistics, Tables, Bar &Pie Charts, and many more for business intelligence.

COVID-19 has had a massive impact on society since the beginning of 2020. This report considers the impact of COVID-19 and the economic slowdown created due to lockdown in various countries. The report discusses technological factors, competitive factors and economic trends affecting the market. A combination of factors, including COVID-19 containment situation, end-use market recovery & Recovery Timeline of 2020/ 2021

Key Segments Studied in the Global Calcium Chloride Market:

Global Calcium Chloride Market is valued approximately at USD XXX billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than XX % over the forecast period 2020-2026. Calcium chloride, with a chemical formula CaCl2, is an inorganic salt that acts as a typical ionic halide. It is colorless crystalline solid at room temperature and is highly soluble in water. It is commercially available in liquid and anhydrous forms. Calcium chloride is hygroscopic generally kept in airtight containers and is used as a drying agent. The end use applications of calcium chloride include dust control & de-icing, gas & oil, contraction, and niche applications such as metallurgical & food processing industries. The market growth is primarily driven by surging demand from oil and gas industry for drilling fluids applications. According to Statista more than 4 billion metric tons of oil is produced worldwide annually of which one-third is produced in middle east region. From 1990 to 2018 Saudi Arabia accounted to 266 billion barrels of oil reserves. The state-owned Saudi Arabian Oil Company continues to identify, expand and enhance its oil production. In 2016 it discovered 2 new oil fields and one new gas field which bring the total to 130 fields which has a production capacity of 12 million barrels per day. Also, the company aims to double its gas production to 23 billion standard cubic feet per day. Furthermore, the growing adoption of calcium chloride as a food preservative in the food industry is also likely to augment the market growth in the coming years. As the European Food and drinks market contributed to be the largest manufacturing sector in 2017 with a turnover of USD 1222 billion. Also, the food and drinks industry accounted to export of 113.5 billion in 2017 which further strengthens the increase in use of calcium chloride during the forecast period. However, excessive consumption of calcium chloride causes serious ill effects, such as kidney stones, irregular heartbeats, muscle spasms, and joint pains, which impedes the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2020-2026.

The regional analysis of global Calcium Chloride market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to the extreme cold weather conditions which increases the demand for calcium chloride as a de-icing agent. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2026. Factors such as rising demand in end-use industries such as food processings would create lucrative growth prospects for the Calcium Chloride market across Asia-Pacific region.

Major market player included in this report are:

Aarti Industries Limited (AIL)

Aditya Birla Chemicals (India) Limited

Great Lakes Chloride, Inc.

Hill Brothers Chemical Co.

Koruma Klor Alkali A.Ş.

LUXI Group

Nedmag B.V.

Oxy Chemical Corporation

Premier Chemicals Ltd.

Química del Cinca, S.L.U.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Product:

Food Grade

Technical Grade

By Application:

Oil & Gas

Road Maintenance

Food Additive

Agriculture

Chemical Intermediate

Water Treatment

Industrial

Geographically, the following regions together with the listed national/local markets are fully investigated:

– APAC (Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, India, and Rest of APAC; Rest of APAC is further segmented into Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia, Thailand, New Zealand, Vietnam, and Sri Lanka)

– Europe (Germany, UK, France, Spain, Italy, Russia, Rest of Europe; Rest of Europe is further segmented into Belgium, Denmark, Austria, Norway, Sweden, The Netherlands, Poland, Czech Republic, Slovakia, Hungary, and Romania)

– North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico)

– South America (Brazil, Columbia, Argentina, Rest of South America)

– MEA (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt)

Impact of COVID-19 on the Global Market

The research report compiled by Report Ocean offers the study of market opportunities and market impact that are created due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The detailed research report is focused upon all direct and indirect impact of COVID-19 with new product launches, pipeline analysis, supply chain overview, government regulations, strategies adopted by related market players and upcoming vaccines and drug status. Note – In order to provide more accurate market forecast, all our reports will be updated before delivery by considering the impact of COVID-19.(*If you have any special requirements, please let us know and we will offer you the report as you want.)

Furthermore, the years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2014-2019 | Base year – 2019 | Forecast period** – 2020 to 2025 [** unless otherwise stated]

Key questions answered: Study Explore COVID 19 Outbreak Impact Analysis

What is the current demand forecasting for your industry and a possible timeline of recovery?

How has your industry evolved or been disrupted? Which of these changes are likely to be short-term or long-term?

How has consumer behavior changed, and to what degree could these shifts become permanent?

How will supply chains operate? How can you build a more stable and resilient supply chain?

Which market segments are winners or losers?

Where are the pockets of growth in your industry during COVID-19 and beyond?

What marketing methods will be most effective in this new climate?

Where is your company most exposed? How can you diversify risk?

Key Points Covered in Calcium Chloride Market Report: Study Explore COVID 19 Outbreak Impact Analysis

Chapter 1. Executive Summary

1.1. Market Snapshot

1.2. Global & Segmental Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2018-2026 (USD Billion)

1.2.1. Calcium Chloride Market, by Region, 2018-2026 (USD Billion)

1.2.2. Calcium Chloride Market, by Product, 2018-2026 (USD Billion)

1.2.3. Calcium Chloride Market, by Application, 2018-2026 (USD Billion)

1.3. Key Trends

1.4. Estimation Methodology

1.5. Research Assumption

Chapter 2. Global Calcium Chloride Market Definition and Scope

2.1. Objective of the Study

2.2. Market Definition & Scope

2.2.1. Scope of the Study

2.2.2. Industry Evolution

2.3. Years Considered for the Study

2.4. Currency Conversion Rates

Chapter 3. Global Calcium Chloride Market Dynamics

3.1. Calcium Chloride Market Impact Analysis (2018-2026)

3.1.1. Market Drivers

3.1.2. Market Challenges

3.1.3. Market Opportunities

Chapter 4. Global Calcium Chloride Market: Industry Analysis

4.1. Porter’s 5 Force Model

4.1.1. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.1.2. Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.1.3. Threat of New Entrants

4.1.4. Threat of Substitutes

4.1.5. Competitive Rivalry

4.1.6. Futuristic Approach to Porter’s 5 Force Model (2016-2026)

4.2. PEST Analysis

4.2.1. Political

4.2.2. Economical

4.2.3. Social

4.2.4. Technological

4.3. Investment Adoption Model

4.4. Analyst Recommendation & Conclusion

Chapter 5. Global Calcium Chloride Market, by Product

5.1. Market Snapshot

5.2. Global Calcium Chloride Market by Product, Performance – Potential Analysis

5.3. Global Calcium Chloride Market Estimates & Forecasts by Product 2016-2026 (USD Billion)

5.4. Calcium Chloride Market, Sub Segment Analysis

5.4.1. Food Grade

5.4.2. Technical Grade

Chapter 6. Global Calcium Chloride Market, by Application

6.1. Market Snapshot

6.2. Global Calcium Chloride Market by Application, Performance – Potential Analysis

6.3. Global Calcium Chloride Market Estimates & Forecasts by Application 2016-2026 (USD Billion)

6.4. Calcium Chloride Market, Sub Segment Analysis

6.4.1. Oil & Gas

6.4.2. Road Maintenance

6.4.3. Food Additive

6.4.4. Agriculture

6.4.5. Chemical Intermediate

6.4.6. Water Treatment

6.4.7. Industrial

Chapter 7. Global Calcium Chloride Market, Regional Analysis

7.1. Calcium Chloride Market, Regional Market Snapshot

7.2. North America Calcium Chloride Market

7.2.1. U.S. Calcium Chloride Market

7.2.1.1. Product breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2016-2026

7.2.1.2. Application breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2016-2026

7.2.2. Canada Calcium Chloride Market

7.3. Europe Calcium Chloride Market Snapshot

7.3.1. U.K. Calcium Chloride Market

7.3.2. Germany Calcium Chloride Market

7.3.3. Rest of Europe Calcium Chloride Market

7.4. Asia-Pacific Calcium Chloride Market Snapshot

7.4.1. China Calcium Chloride Market

7.4.2. India Calcium Chloride Market

7.4.3. Japan Calcium Chloride Market

7.4.4. Rest of Asia Pacific Calcium Chloride Market

7.5. Latin America Calcium Chloride Market Snapshot

7.5.1. Brazil Calcium Chloride Market

7.5.2. Mexico Calcium Chloride Market

7.6. Rest of The World Calcium Chloride Market

Chapter 8. Competitive Intelligence

8.1. Top Market Strategies

8.2. Company Profiles

8.2.1. Aarti Industries Limited (AIL)

8.2.1.1. Key Information

8.2.1.2. Overview

8.2.1.3. Financial (Subject to Data Availability)

8.2.1.4. Product Summary

8.2.1.5. Recent Developments

8.2.2. Aditya Birla Chemicals (India) Limited

8.2.3. Great Lakes Chloride, Inc.

8.2.4. Hill Brothers Chemical Co.

8.2.5. Koruma Klor Alkali A.Ş.

8.2.6. LUXI Group

8.2.7. Nedmag B.V.

8.2.8. Oxy Chemical Corporation

8.2.9. Premier Chemicals Ltd.

8.2.10. Química del Cinca, S.L.U.

Chapter 9. Research Process

9.1. Research Process

9.1.1. Data Mining

9.1.2. Analysis

9.1.3. Market Estimation

9.1.4. Validation

9.1.5. Publishing

9.2. Research Attributes

9.3. Research Assumption

……..and view more in complete table of Contents

