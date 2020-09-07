Canned Food Market to See Huge Growth by 2025 | Atria Plc, Bolton Group, Bonduelle SA, Brunswick Seafood

The ‘ Canned Food market’ research report added by Report Ocean, is an in-depth analysis of the latest developments, market size, status, upcoming technologies, industry drivers, challenges, regulatory policies, with key company profiles and strategies of players. The research study provides market overview, Canned Food market definition, regional market opportunity, sales and revenue by region, manufacturing cost analysis, Industrial Chain, market effect factors analysis, Canned Food market size forecast, market data&Graphs and Statistics, Tables, Bar &Pie Charts, and many more for business intelligence.

COVID-19 has had a massive impact on society since the beginning of 2020. This report considers the impact of COVID-19 and the economic slowdown created due to lockdown in various countries. The report discusses technological factors, competitive factors and economic trends affecting the market. A combination of factors, including COVID-19 containment situation, end-use market recovery & Recovery Timeline of 2020/ 2021

Key Segments Studied in the Global Canned Food Market:

Global canned food market will reach $149.6 billion by 2030, growing by 4.3% annually over 2020-2030 owing to the growing trend for convenient food amid COVID-19 pandemic.

Highlighted with 82 tables and 69 figures, this 156-page report “Global Canned Food Market 2020-2030 by Product (Seafood, Vegetables, Meat), Food Type (Conventional, Organic), Distribution Channel, and Region: Trend Forecast and Growth Opportunity” is based on a comprehensive research of the entire global canned food market and all its sub-segments through extensively detailed classifications. Profound analysis and assessment are generated from premium primary and secondary information sources with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain. The report is based on studies on 2015-2019 and provides forecast from 2020 till 2030 with 2019 as the base year. (Please note: The report will be updated before delivery so that the latest historical year is the base year and the forecast covers at least 5 years over the base year.)

In-depth qualitative analyses include identification and investigation of the following aspects:

– Market Structure

– Growth Drivers

– Restraints and Challenges

– Emerging Product Trends & Market Opportunities

– Porter’s Fiver Forces

The trend and outlook of global market is forecast in optimistic, balanced, and conservative view by taking into account of COVID-19. The balanced (most likely) projection is used to quantify global canned food market in every aspect of the classification from perspectives of Product, Food Type, Distribution Channel, and Region.

Based on Product, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue for 2019-2030 included in each section.

Canned Fish & Seafood

– Canned Fish

– Canned Shrimp

– Canned Prawns

– Other Types

Canned Fruits & Vegetables

Canned Meat

Other Canned Food

Based on Food Type, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue for 2019-2030 included in each section.

– Conventional Food

– Organic Food

Based on Distribution Channel, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue for 2019-2030 included in each section.

– Supermarkets & Hypermarkets

– Convenience Stores

– E-Commerce

– Other Distribution Channels

Geographically, the following regions together with the listed national/local markets are fully investigated:

– APAC (Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, India, and Rest of APAC; Rest of APAC is further segmented into Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia, Thailand, New Zealand, Vietnam, and Sri Lanka)

– Europe (Germany, UK, France, Spain, Italy, Russia, Rest of Europe; Rest of Europe is further segmented into Belgium, Denmark, Austria, Norway, Sweden, The Netherlands, Poland, Czech Republic, Slovakia, Hungary, and Romania)

– North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico)

– South America (Brazil, Chile, Argentina, Rest of South America)

– MEA (Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa)

For each aforementioned region and country, detailed analysis and data for annual revenue are available for 2019-2030. The breakdown of all regional markets by country and split of key national markets by Product, Food Type, and Distribution Channel over the forecast years are also included.

The report also covers current competitive scenario and the predicted trend; and profiles key vendors including market leaders and important emerging players.

According to the risk analysis and evaluation, Critical Success Factors (CSFs) are generated as a guidance to help investors & stockholders identify emerging opportunities, manage and minimize the risks, develop appropriate business models, and make wise strategies and decisions.

Key Players (this may not be a complete list and extra companies can be added upon request):

Atria Plc

Bolton Group

Bonduelle SA

Brunswick Seafood

Bumble Bee Foods LLC

Campbell Soup Company

ConAgra Foods

Danish Crown A/S

Del Monte Pacific Limited (DMPL)

Dongwon Industries Co.

General Mills

H.J. Heinz Company

Hormel Foods Corporation

JBS S.A. (SAMPCO)

Kraft Heinz

La Doria S.p.A.

Maruha Nichiro Corporation

Nestle SA

Pinnacle Foods, Inc.

Thai Union Group

The Calvo Group

Trident Seafoods Corporation

(Please note: The report will be updated before delivery so that the latest historical year is the base year and the forecast covers at least 5 years over the base year.)

Geographical Breakdown: Regional level analysis of the market, currently covering North America, Europe, China & Japan

Impact of COVID-19 on the Global Market

Impact of COVID-19 on the Global Market

The research report offers the study of market opportunities and market impact that are created due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Furthermore, the years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2014-2019 | Base year – 2019 | Forecast period** – 2020 to 2025 [** unless otherwise stated]

Key questions answered: Study Explore COVID 19 Outbreak Impact Analysis

What is the current demand forecasting for your industry and a possible timeline of recovery?

How has your industry evolved or been disrupted? Which of these changes are likely to be short-term or long-term?

How has consumer behavior changed, and to what degree could these shifts become permanent?

How will supply chains operate? How can you build a more stable and resilient supply chain?

Which market segments are winners or losers?

Where are the pockets of growth in your industry during COVID-19 and beyond?

What marketing methods will be most effective in this new climate?

Where is your company most exposed? How can you diversify risk?

Key Points Covered in Canned Food Market Report: Study Explore COVID 19 Outbreak Impact Analysis

1 Introduction 8

1.1 Industry Definition and Research Scope 8

1.1.1 Industry Definition 8

1.1.2 Research Scope 9

1.2 Research Methodology 12

1.2.1 Overview of Market Research Methodology 12

1.2.2 Market Assumption 13

1.2.3 Secondary Data 13

1.2.4 Primary Data 13

1.2.5 Data Filtration and Model Design 15

1.2.6 Market Size/Share Estimation 16

1.2.7 Research Limitations 17

1.3 Executive Summary 18

2 Market Overview and Dynamics 20

2.1 Market Size and Forecast 20

2.2 Major Growth Drivers 21

2.3 Market Restraints and Challenges 25

2.4 Emerging Opportunities and Market Trends 28

2.5 Porter’s Fiver Forces Analysis 32

3 Segmentation of Global Market by Product 36

3.1 Market Overview by Product 36

3.2 Canned Fish & Seafood 38

3.3 Canned Fruits & Vegetables 39

3.4 Canned Meat 40

3.5 Other Canned Food 41

4 Segmentation of Global Market by Food Type 42

4.1 Market Overview by Food Type 42

4.2 Conventional Food 44

4.3 Organic Food 45

5 Segmentation of Global Market by Distribution Channel 46

5.1 Market Overview by Distribution Channel 46

5.2 Supermarkets & Hypermarkets 48

5.3 Convenience Stores 49

5.4 E-Commerce 50

5.5 Other Distribution Channels 51

6 Segmentation of Global Market by Region 52

6.1 Geographic Market Overview 2019-2030 52

6.2 North America Market 2019-2030 by Country 56

6.2.1 Overview of North America Market 56

6.2.2 U.S. 60

6.2.3 Canada 64

6.2.4 Mexico 66

6.3 European Market 2019-2030 by Country 68

6.3.1 Overview of European Market 68

6.3.2 Germany 72

6.3.3 UK 74

6.3.4 France 76

6.3.5 Spain 78

6.3.6 Italy 80

6.3.7 Russia 82

6.3.8 Rest of European Market 84

6.4 Asia-Pacific Market 2019-2030 by Country 86

6.4.1 Overview of Asia-Pacific Market 86

6.4.2 Japan 90

6.4.3 China 93

6.4.4 Australia 95

6.4.5 India 97

6.4.6 South Korea 99

6.4.7 Rest of APAC Region 101

6.5 South America Market 2019-2030 by Country 103

6.5.1 Argentina 106

6.5.2 Brazil 108

6.5.3 Chile 110

6.5.4 Rest of South America Market 112

6.6 MEA Market 2019-2030 by Country 113

6.6.1 UAE 116

6.6.2 Saudi Arabia 118

6.6.3 South Africa 120

6.6.4 Other National Markets 122

7 Competitive Landscape 123

7.1 Overview of Key Vendors 123

7.2 New Product Launch, Partnership, Investment, and M&A 126

7.3 Company Profiles 127

Atria Plc 127

Bolton Group 129

Bonduelle SA 130

Brunswick Seafood 131

Bumble Bee Foods LLC 132

Campbell Soup Company 133

ConAgra Foods 134

Danish Crown A/S 135

Del Monte Pacific Limited (DMPL) 136

Dongwon Industries Co. 137

General Mills 138

H.J. Heinz Company 139

Hormel Foods Corporation 140

JBS S.A. (SAMPCO) 141

Kraft Heinz 142

La Doria S.p.A. 143

Maruha Nichiro Corporation 144

Nestle SA 145

Pinnacle Foods, Inc. 146

Thai Union Group 147

The Calvo Group 148

Trident Seafoods Corporation 149

8 Investing in Global Market: Risk Assessment and Management 150

8.1 Risk Evaluation of Global Market 150

8.2 Critical Success Factors (CSFs) 153

Related Reports and Products 156

……..and view more in complete table of Contents

