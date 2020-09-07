Capacitive Sensors Market Trend 2020 – Covid-19 Impact | Worldwide Overview By Industry Size, Market Share, Future Trends, Growth Factors and Leading Players Research Report Analysis

Global “Capacitive Sensors Market” Report 2020 trend offers Complete examination of industry status and standpoint of significant areas dependent on of central participants, nations, item types, and end enterprises. This report focuses on the Capacitive Sensors in Global market, especially in United States, Europe, China, Japan, South Korea, North America, India. Capacitive Sensors Market report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application. Capacitive Sensors Report 2020 (value and volume) by company, regions, product types, end industries, history data and estimate data.

List of Top Key-players in 2020 of Capacitive Sensors Market:-

Microchip Technology

Inc.

Cypress Semiconductor Corp.

STMicroelectronics N.V.

Texas Instruments Inc.

Infineon Technologies AG

NXP Semiconductors N.V.

Analog Devices

Inc.

3M Company

Siemens AG

Omron Corporation

Rechner Electronics Industries

Inc.

Fujitsu Limited

The Global Capacitive Sensors market swot is provided for the international markets including progress trends, competitive landscape breakdown, and key in regions development status. Development policies and plans are discussed as well as manufacturing processes and cost structures are also analyzed.

The capacitive sensors market was valued at USD 22.57 billion in 2017, and is expected to reach USD 31.08 billion by 2023, recording a CAGR of 5.48%, during the forecast period of 2018-2023. The market studied has been segmented by type (touch sensor, motion sensor, position sensor), end-user industry, and region.

Capacitive sensing technology is witnessing swift developments, to meet the advanced user interface requirements of modern applications. The increasing preference for capacitive sensors, due to their greater durability, superior sensitivity, and higher measurement accuracy than resistive or inductive sensors, is one of the primary factors driving the growth of the market studied. The implementation of touchscreen display systems as human-machine interaction, by end users, such as consumer, industrial, automotive, and medical, is also anticipated to drive the demand for capacitive sensors. The increasing factory automation of production processes is also expected to spur the demand for capacitive sensors, in the healthcare and automotive industries. However, issues related to supply shortage of indium tin oxide are estimated to challenge the growth of the market studied, during the forecast period.

Automotive Sector Expected to Fuel the Growth

Human machine interface technologies have witnessed a paradigm shift, owing to the increasing information interchange between a human and various systems in cars. This has resulted in a surge in the demand for capacitive sensors, as they are deployed for the implementation of human machine interface (HMI) applications, such as indoor illumination control, navigation control, etc. According to the World Intellectual Property Organization, about 5,839 patents related to autonomous driving were filed, worldwide. Bosch accounts for a significant share in patent filings related to autonomous driving, (around 958 patents, during 2010-2017). Moreover, government across the globe are also increasingly investing in the development of autonomous vehicles, further augmenting the demand for the capacitive sensors market. For instance, the Japanese government has proposed an ambitious strategy to be implemented during Tokyo 2020 Summer Games – the introduction of a self-driving vehicle force, to be used as Olympic transport.

Asia-Pacific Expected to Account for a Substantial Market Share

The established electronics industry in Asia-Pacific and adoption of innovative technologies have provided the regional organizations a competitive edge, in the market studied. Moreover, the region enjoys the presence of several major capacitive sensor vendors, such as Omron Corporation (Japan), and Fujitsu Ltd (Japan), among others.

The increasing demand for smartphones in the region is expected to further drive the market’s growth prospects, as major smartphone manufacturers, like Samsung (South Korea), are using capacitive touch sensors for smartphones. According to Ericsson, the estimated number of smartphone subscriptions is the highest in Asia-Pacific, at about 2,077 million, during 2015-2017. The National Development and Reform Commission of China has also unveiled a three-year plan for the development of smart cars, which is anticipated to drive the demand for capacitive sensors, in the region.

Moreover, Japanese researchers are also exploring new applications, apart from traditional use in touchpads and tablets. For instance, research is being carried out to integrate capacitive touch sensors with the 1-micron size of nylon fibers, for patient monitoring in the healthcare sector. As countries, such as China, India, and South Korea are actively trying to strengthen the IoT platforms, the governments of these developing countries are entering various strategic collaborations, to leverage IoT advancements for automation, thus augmenting the growth prospects of the Asia-Pacific segment of the market studied.

Key Developments in the Capacitive Sensors Market:

Jun 2018: Texas Instruments launched HDC2080 device, which is an integrated humidity and temperature sensor that provides high-accuracy measurements in a small DFN package, with low power consumption. This capacitive-based sensor incorporates new combined digital features and a heating element, to disperse condensation and moisture.

