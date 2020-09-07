Chef Uniform Market COVID-19 OUTLOOK AND IMPACT | Dickies, ChefUniforms, Cayson Designs, Happychefuniforms

The ‘ Chef Uniform market’ research report added by Report Ocean, is an in-depth analysis of the latest developments, market size, status, upcoming technologies, industry drivers, challenges, regulatory policies, with key company profiles and strategies of players. The research study provides market overview, Chef Uniform market definition, regional market opportunity, sales and revenue by region, manufacturing cost analysis, Industrial Chain, market effect factors analysis, Chef Uniform market size forecast, market data&Graphs and Statistics, Tables, Bar &Pie Charts, and many more for business intelligence.

COVID-19 has had a massive impact on society since the beginning of 2020. This report considers the impact of COVID-19 and the economic slowdown created due to lockdown in various countries.

Key Segments Studied in the Global Chef Uniform Market:

Global Chef Uniform Market is valued approximately USD XXX billion in 2018 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than XXX% over the forecast period 2019-2026. The Chef Uniform are clothes which are worn by the cooks working in hotels and restaurants. The global Chef uniform market is primarily driven owing to surging urbanization in both developed and developing countries, escalating number of hotels and restaurants with the rising tourism sector on the global scenario. The surging number of tourists is acting as a key driver considering the development and growth of chef uniform market. According to the World Travel & Tourism Council, in 2017, France is expected to attract 82,854,000 international tourist arrivals which is expected to grow by 3.1% in the next year 2018. As a result of this, the demand for hotels is likely to rise which in turn would increase the need for chef uniforms. Moreover, according to Spain Energy and Tourism Ministry, Spain has surpassed its own tourism record in the European Union for the seventh year in a row with around 75.3 million foreign visitors visited the country in the year 2016. That’s around 7.2 million tourists more than as compared to 2015 accounting for a rise of 9.9%. Also, a major portion of foreign visitors in Spain came from the countries which includes the United Kingdom, Germany and France. The top tourist’s destinations in Spain includes Catalonia which was the leading region with 17 million tourists from the month of January to November in the year 2017 that was 3.8% more than as compared to year 2015 further augmenting the adoption and utility of chef uniform market. However, the low focus by small restaurants and cafe’s on providing chef uniform to the cooking staff is acting as a restraining factor towards the adoption and utility of chef uniform market.

The regional analysis of global Chef Uniform market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to the surging tourism sector along with high presence of big hotels and restaurant chains in United States and Canada. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2019-2026. Factors such as escalating number of hotels and restaurants and surging urbanization in the countries of China and India which include establishments of new hotels & food outlets would create lucrative growth prospects for the Chef Uniform market across Asia-Pacific region.

Major market player included in this report are:

Dickies

ChefUniforms

Cayson Designs

Happychefuniforms

Bragard USA

Chefwear

Chefworks

Chaud Devant

Lost Car Apparel

F&B Uniform

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Product:

Chef Coats

Lightweight Chef Wear

Cook Shirts

Chef Pants

By End User:

Men’s

Women’s

Unisex

Geographically, the following regions together with the listed national/local markets are fully investigated:

– APAC (Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, India, and Rest of APAC; Rest of APAC is further segmented into Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia, Thailand, New Zealand, Vietnam, and Sri Lanka)

– Europe (Germany, UK, France, Spain, Italy, Russia, Rest of Europe; Rest of Europe is further segmented into Belgium, Denmark, Austria, Norway, Sweden, The Netherlands, Poland, Czech Republic, Slovakia, Hungary, and Romania)

– North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico)

– South America (Brazil, Columbia, Argentina, Rest of South America)

– MEA (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt)

Impact of COVID-19 on the Global Market

The research report compiled by Report Ocean offers the study of market opportunities and market impact that are created due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Furthermore, the years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2014-2019 | Base year – 2019 | Forecast period** – 2020 to 2025 [** unless otherwise stated]

Key questions answered: Study Explore COVID 19 Outbreak Impact Analysis

What is the current demand forecasting for your industry and a possible timeline of recovery?

How has your industry evolved or been disrupted? Which of these changes are likely to be short-term or long-term?

How has consumer behavior changed, and to what degree could these shifts become permanent?

How will supply chains operate? How can you build a more stable and resilient supply chain?

Which market segments are winners or losers?

Where are the pockets of growth in your industry during COVID-19 and beyond?

What marketing methods will be most effective in this new climate?

Where is your company most exposed? How can you diversify risk?

Key Points Covered in Chef Uniform Market Report: Study Explore COVID 19 Outbreak Impact Analysis

