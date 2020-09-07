Chromatographic Silica Resins Market Consumer Needs, Trends and Drivers Analysis and Forecast by 2025

Global consumption of chromatography silica resins was pegged at 29,423 metric tons in 2016. Persistence Market Research, in its new report, projects global consumption to grow at 3.5% CAGR during the period 2017-2025 to reach 40,037.5 metric tons by 2025.

The global chromatography silica resins market is highly fragmented, with top 10 players accounting for 35% revenue share. Tier I companies in chromatography silica resins market are W.R. Grace and Company, Osaka Soda Co. Limited, Merck KGaA, AGC Group, and Alfa Aesar.

Persistence Market Research has segmented the global market on the basis of,

Mesh Size

Purity

Application

End Use

Region

By mesh size, the segmentation includes:

30-60

60-100

100-200

Above 200

Currently, the demand for above 200 mesh size is predominant; the segment accounted for nearly 63% revenue share in 2016.

On the basis of purity, the key segments include,

Pure silica

Ultrapure silica

Demand for ultrapure silica is higher than pure silica currently. Ultrapure silica currently accounts for over 60% revenue share of the market, and the status quo is anticipated to remain unchanged during the forecast period. According to Persistence Market Research, growing demand from biopharmaceuticals, coupled with increased use of HPLC will drive demand in the future. In terms of volume, 18,018.6 metric tons of ultrapure silica was consumed in 2016, whereas consumption of pure silica was estimated to be 11,404 metric tons.

Key application segments of chromatography silica resins include,

Analytical chromatography

Process Chromatography

Preparative Chromatography

Gravity Chromatography

Process chromatography and preparative chromatography remain the dominant application segments currently. These two segments collectively accounted for a revenue share of 78% in 2016. 11,685 metric tons of chromatography silica resins were used in process chromatography in 2016, whereas demand from preparative chromatography was estimated at 11,215 metric tons.

By end-use, Persistence Market Research offers market forecast and analysis on

Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology

Food & Chemical

The pharmaceutical and biotechnology sector completely dominates the demand for chromatography silica resins. In this sector, chromatography silica resins are widely used in process- and preparative chromatography. The scale of demand can be gauged from the fact that food & chemical sector held a revenue share of less than 5% in 2016.

U.S. Continues to Dominate Global Chromatography Silica Resins Market

Demand for chromatography silica resins in the US was estimated at 13,005 metric tons in 2016. This represented a market valuation worth US$ 34.6 Mn. High demand from the pharmaceutical sector will continue to drive demand during the period 2017-2025.

Europe, the second largest market for chromatography silica resins, is anticipated to witness a 3.7% CAGR growth in terms of volume. 9,444 metric tons of chromatography silica resins were consumed in Europe in 2016. In terms of volume, the market in Europe is anticipated to grow at 3.3% CAGR through 2025.

