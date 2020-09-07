The ‘ Cloud Public Branch Exchange (PBX) market’ research report added by Report Ocean, is an in-depth analysis of the latest developments, market size, status, upcoming technologies, industry drivers, challenges, regulatory policies, with key company profiles and strategies of players. The research study provides market overview, Cloud Public Branch Exchange (PBX) market definition, regional market opportunity, sales and revenue by region, manufacturing cost analysis, Industrial Chain, market effect factors analysis, Cloud Public Branch Exchange (PBX) market size forecast, market data & Graphs and Statistics, Tables, Bar &Pie Charts, and many more for business intelligence.

COVID-19 has had a massive impact on society since the beginning of 2020. This report considers the impact of COVID-19 and the economic slowdown created due to lockdown in various countries. The report discusses technological factors, competitive factors and economic trends affecting the market. A combination of factors, including COVID-19 containment situation, end-use market recovery & Recovery Timeline of 2020/ 2021

Key Segments Studied in the Global Cloud Public Branch Exchange (PBX) Market:

Global Cloud PBX Market is valued approximately at USD XXX billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than XX % over the forecast period 2020-2026. Cloud PBX is basically the process of transferring the load of managing voice calls and other telephony to the cloud. Cloud PBX system is adopted by the cloud service providers for the better delivery of virtualized PBX system. In these systems data is stored and transferred over the internet instead of the conventional computer or piece of hardware. The systems are hosted entirely on servers in off-site data centers and powered over the internet. In the past few years, many IT companies have started adopting cloud computing in their network infrastructure for better and efficient work balance. Cloud PBX not only reduces the complexity of operations in the available networks but also allows the cloud service providers to host multiple number of virtual networks without any need of common separation isolation methods. Further, these are more cost effective than other solutions such as Hosted Telephone System, VoIP & IP PBX. Hence the advantages offered by these Cloud PBX drive the market during the forecast period. With the growing cloud-based services across the globe, the number of connected devices are increasing the penetration of Cloud Storage increases which propels the companies to adopt cloud based storage and operation. Hence, increasing adoption of Cloud based services in many IT companies drives the market. Moreover, the hosting of servers for these services is done through Off Site datacenters. Hence the rising number of datacenters across the globe further drives the market growth. In February 2019 Google announced a USD 13 billion investment in data centers in USA which is 4 billion more than the USD 9 billion investment in 2018. The company plans to establish new data centers in Nebraska, Nevada, Ohio, Texas, Oklahoma and other cities and expand the data centers in Seattle, Chicago and New York. Moreover, according to cloud Scene, Brazil has 59 internet users per 100 and the connectivity ecosystem is made up of 110 colocation data centers, 123 cloud service providers and 2 network fabrics. However, lack of a skilled workforce impedes the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2020-2026.

The regional analysis of global Cloud PBX market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to the growing early adoption of the technology coupled with high number of connected devices and availability of high speed internet services such as 5G. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2026. Factors such as rising investments in the high-speed Internet infrastructure and presence of large number of data centers would create lucrative growth prospects for the Cloud PBX market across Asia-Pacific region. According to Cloud scene there are 1137 data centers in the region of which 244 are in Australia, 200 in Japan, 119 in India and 99 in China.

Major market player included in this report are:

Microsoft Corporation

Nextiva Inc.

RingCentral Inc.

Avaya Inc.

Barracuda Networks Inc.

Cisco Systems, Inc.

D-Link System Inc.

Mitel Networks Corporation

NEC Corporation

Panasonic Corporation

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of the competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Enterprise Size:

SME

Large Enterprises

By End-Use:

IT & Telecom

BFSI

Healthcare

Retail

Manufacturing

Others

Geographically, the following regions together with the listed national/local markets are fully investigated:

– APAC (Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, India, and Rest of APAC; Rest of APAC is further segmented into Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia, Thailand, New Zealand, Vietnam, and Sri Lanka)

– Europe (Germany, UK, France, Spain, Italy, Russia, Rest of Europe; Rest of Europe is further segmented into Belgium, Denmark, Austria, Norway, Sweden, The Netherlands, Poland, Czech Republic, Slovakia, Hungary, and Romania)

– North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico)

– South America (Brazil, Columbia, Argentina, Rest of South America)

– MEA (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt)

Impact of COVID-19 on the Global Market

The research report compiled by Report Ocean offers the study of market opportunities and market impact that are created due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The detailed research report is focused upon all direct and indirect impact of COVID-19 with new product launches, pipeline analysis, supply chain overview, government regulations, strategies adopted by related market players and upcoming vaccines and drug status. Note – In order to provide more accurate market forecast, all our reports will be updated before delivery by considering the impact of COVID-19.(*If you have any special requirements, please let us know and we will offer you the report as you want.)

Furthermore, the years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2014-2019 | Base year – 2019 | Forecast period** – 2020 to 2025 [** unless otherwise stated]

Key questions answered: Study Explore COVID 19 Outbreak Impact Analysis

What is the current demand forecasting for your industry and a possible timeline of recovery?

How has your industry evolved or been disrupted? Which of these changes are likely to be short-term or long-term?

How has consumer behavior changed, and to what degree could these shifts become permanent?

How will supply chains operate? How can you build a more stable and resilient supply chain?

Which market segments are winners or losers?

Where are the pockets of growth in your industry during COVID-19 and beyond?

What marketing methods will be most effective in this new climate?

Where is your company most exposed? How can you diversify risk?

Key Points Covered in Cloud Public Branch Exchange (PBX) Market Report: Study Explore COVID 19 Outbreak Impact Analysis

Chapter 1. Executive Summary

1.1. Market Snapshot

1.2. Global & Segmental Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2018-2026 (USD Billion)

1.2.1. Cloud PBX Market, by Region, 2018-2026 (USD Billion)

1.2.2. Cloud PBX Market, by Enterprise, 2018-2026 (USD Billion)

1.2.3. Cloud PBX Market, by End-User, 2018-2026 (USD Billion)

1.3. Key Trends

1.4. Estimation Methodology

1.5. Research Assumption

Chapter 2. Global Cloud PBX Market Definition and Scope

2.1. Objective of the Study

2.2. Market Definition & Scope

2.2.1. Scope of the Study

2.2.2. Industry Evolution

2.3. Years Considered for the Study

2.4. Currency Conversion Rates

Chapter 3. Global Cloud PBX Market Dynamics

3.1. Cloud PBX Market Impact Analysis (2018-2026)

3.1.1. Market Drivers

3.1.2. Market Challenges

3.1.3. Market Opportunities

Chapter 4. Global Cloud PBX Market: Industry Analysis

4.1. Porter’s 5 Force Model

4.1.1. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.1.2. Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.1.3. Threat of New Entrants

4.1.4. Threat of Substitutes

4.1.5. Competitive Rivalry

4.1.6. Futuristic Approach to Porter’s 5 Force Model (2016-2026)

4.2. PEST Analysis

4.2.1. Political

4.2.2. Economical

4.2.3. Social

4.2.4. Technological

4.3. Investment Adoption Model

4.4. Analyst Recommendation & Conclusion

Chapter 5. Global Cloud PBX Market, by Enterprise

5.1. Market Snapshot

5.2. Global Cloud PBX Market by Enterprise, Performance – Potential Analysis

5.3. Global Cloud PBX Market Estimates & Forecasts by Enterprise 2016-2026 (USD Billion)

5.4. Cloud PBX Market, Sub Segment Analysis

5.4.1. SME

5.4.2. Large Enterprise

Chapter 6. Global Cloud PBX Market, by End-User

6.1. Market Snapshot

6.2. Global Cloud PBX Market by End-User, Performance – Potential Analysis

6.3. Global Cloud PBX Market Estimates & Forecasts by End-User 2016-2026 (USD Billion)

6.4. Cloud PBX Market, Sub Segment Analysis

6.4.1. IT & Telecom

6.4.2. BFSI

6.4.3. Healthcare

6.4.4. Retail

6.4.5. Manufacturing

6.4.6. Others

Chapter 7. Global Cloud PBX Market, Regional Analysis

7.1. Cloud PBX Market, Regional Market Snapshot

7.2. North America Cloud PBX Market

7.2.1. U.S. Cloud PBX Market

7.2.1.1. Enterprise breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2016-2026

7.2.1.2. End-User breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2016-2026

7.2.2. Canada Cloud PBX Market

7.3. Europe Cloud PBX Market Snapshot

7.3.1. U.K. Cloud PBX Market

7.3.2. Germany Cloud PBX Market

7.3.3. Rest of Europe Cloud PBX Market

7.4. Asia-Pacific Cloud PBX Market Snapshot

7.4.1. China Cloud PBX Market

7.4.2. India Cloud PBX Market

7.4.3. Japan Cloud PBX Market

7.4.4. Rest of Asia Pacific Cloud PBX Market

7.5. Latin America Cloud PBX Market Snapshot

7.5.1. Brazil Cloud PBX Market

7.5.2. Mexico Cloud PBX Market

7.6. Rest of The World Cloud PBX Market

Chapter 8. Competitive Intelligence

8.1. Top Market Strategies

8.2. Company Profiles

8.2.1. Microsoft Corporation

8.2.1.1. Key Information

8.2.1.2. Overview

8.2.1.3. Financial (Subject to Data Availability)

8.2.1.4. Product Summary

8.2.1.5. Recent Developments

8.2.2. Nextiva Inc.

8.2.3. RingCentral Inc.

8.2.4. Avaya Inc.

8.2.5. Barracuda Networks Inc.

8.2.6. Cisco Systems Inc.

8.2.7. D-Link System Inc.

8.2.8. Mitel Networks Corporation

8.2.9. NEC Corporation

8.2.10. Panasonic Corporation

Chapter 9. Research Process

9.1. Research Process

9.1.1. Data Mining

9.1.2. Analysis

9.1.3. Market Estimation

9.1.4. Validation

9.1.5. Publishing

9.2. Research Attributes

9.3. Research Assumption

……..and view more in complete table of Contents

