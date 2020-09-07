The ‘ Cloud Video Conferencing market’ research report added by Report Ocean, is an in-depth analysis of the latest developments, market size, status, upcoming technologies, industry drivers, challenges, regulatory policies, with key company profiles and strategies of players. The research study provides market overview, Cloud Video Conferencing market definition, regional market opportunity, sales and revenue by region, manufacturing cost analysis, Industrial Chain, market effect factors analysis, Cloud Video Conferencing market size forecast, market data&Graphs and Statistics, Tables, Bar &Pie Charts, and many more for business intelligence.

COVID-19 has had a massive impact on society since the beginning of 2020. This report considers the impact of COVID-19 and the economic slowdown created due to lockdown in various countries. The report discusses technological factors, competitive factors and economic trends affecting the market. A combination of factors, including COVID-19 containment situation, end-use market recovery & Recovery Timeline of 2020/ 2021

Key Segments Studied in the Global Cloud Video Conferencing Market:

Global Cloud Video Conferencing Market is valued approximately USD XX million in 2018 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than XX% over the forecast period 2019-2026. The growing need for unified communication solutions has led producers to create more sophisticated communication solutions. At the backdrop of businesses widening their footprints internationally, cloud Video conferencing is growing. Establishing and maintaining business and communication processes results in money resources being spent on construction of infrastructure and network management. The market growth is primarily driven by rapid globalization and remote workforce management. Additionally, benefits associated with cloud video conferencing such as no need to install hardware and software, which is further likely to propel the growth of the market. Cloud Video conferencing provides an efficient and cost-reducing mechanism to maintain reliable, distinct synchronous and non-synchronous communication functions. Cloud Video conferencing is a technology that allows two or more individuals to converse effectively in real time. Cloud Video conferencing improves the experience of connectivity, reducing travel costs resulting in increased demand from IT industries. The demand for business Cloud Video conferencing is expected to experience significant growth with the globalization. The increased user demand for improved web-based applications has driven the growth of Cloud Video conferencing solutions in the industry. The increased adoption of cloud-based Cloud Video conferencing solutions coupled with video activated cell phones to have created a burgeoning Cloud Video conferencing solution market. The increased penetration of online educational Cloud Video conferencing has driven the growth of Cloud Video conferencing in the industry. In addition, high initial cost, high bandwidth requirement can hamper Cloud Video conferencing market development.

The regional analysis of Cloud Video conferencing Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is expected to register considerable growth over the forecast period owing to the presence of major market players in the region along with presence of well-established businesses. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is expected to emerge as the high CAGR region during the forecast period.

Major market player included in this report are:

Microsoft

Cisco Systems Inc.

Zoom

BlueJeans Network

NEC Corporation

Arkadin

TKO Video Communications

ZTE Corporation

Avaya

Lifesize

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and Type offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type:

Telepresence

Integrated

Others

By Application:

Corporate

Government & Defense

Media & Entertainment

Others

Geographically, the following regions together with the listed national/local markets are fully investigated:

– APAC (Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, India, and Rest of APAC; Rest of APAC is further segmented into Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia, Thailand, New Zealand, Vietnam, and Sri Lanka)

– Europe (Germany, UK, France, Spain, Italy, Russia, Rest of Europe; Rest of Europe is further segmented into Belgium, Denmark, Austria, Norway, Sweden, The Netherlands, Poland, Czech Republic, Slovakia, Hungary, and Romania)

– North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico)

– South America (Brazil, Columbia, Argentina, Rest of South America)

– MEA (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt)

Impact of COVID-19 on the Global Market

The research report compiled by Report Ocean offers the study of market opportunities and market impact that are created due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The detailed research report is focused upon all direct and indirect impact of COVID-19 with new product launches, pipeline analysis, supply chain overview, government regulations, strategies adopted by related market players and upcoming vaccines and drug status. Note – In order to provide more accurate market forecast, all our reports will be updated before delivery by considering the impact of COVID-19.(*If you have any special requirements, please let us know and we will offer you the report as you want.)

Furthermore, the years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2014-2019 | Base year – 2019 | Forecast period** – 2020 to 2025 [** unless otherwise stated]

Key questions answered: Study Explore COVID 19 Outbreak Impact Analysis

What is the current demand forecasting for your industry and a possible timeline of recovery?

How has your industry evolved or been disrupted? Which of these changes are likely to be short-term or long-term?

How has consumer behavior changed, and to what degree could these shifts become permanent?

How will supply chains operate? How can you build a more stable and resilient supply chain?

Which market segments are winners or losers?

Where are the pockets of growth in your industry during COVID-19 and beyond?

What marketing methods will be most effective in this new climate?

Where is your company most exposed? How can you diversify risk?

Key Points Covered in Cloud Video Conferencing Market Report: Study Explore COVID 19 Outbreak Impact Analysis

Chapter 1. Executive Summary

1.1. Market Snapshot

1.2. Global & Segmental Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2017-2026 (USD Billion)

1.2.1. Cloud Video Conferencing Market, by Region, 2017-2026 (USD Billion)

1.2.2. Cloud Video Conferencing Market, by Type, 2017-2026 (USD Billion)

1.2.3. Cloud Video Conferencing Market, by Application, 2017-2026 (USD Billion)

1.3. Key Trends

1.4. Estimation Methodology

1.5. Research Assumption

Chapter 2. Global Cloud Video Conferencing Market Definition and Scope

2.1. Objective of the Study

2.2. Market Definition & Scope

2.2.1. Scope of the Study

2.2.2. Industry Evolution

2.3. Years Considered for the Study

2.4. Currency Conversion Rates

Chapter 3. Global Cloud Video Conferencing Market Dynamics

3.1. Cloud Video Conferencing Market Impact Analysis (2018-2026)

3.1.1. Market Drivers

3.1.2. Market Challenges

3.1.3. Market Opportunities

Chapter 4. Global Cloud Video Conferencing Market Industry Analysis

4.1. Porter’s 5 Force Model

4.1.1. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.1.2. Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.1.3. Threat of New Entrants

4.1.4. Threat of Substitutes

4.1.5. Competitive Rivalry

4.1.6. Futuristic Approach to Porter’s 5 Force Model (2016-2026)

4.2. PEST Analysis

4.2.1. Political

4.2.2. Economical

4.2.3. Social

4.2.4. Technological

4.3. Investment Adoption Model

4.4. Analyst Recommendation & Conclusion

Chapter 5. Global Cloud Video Conferencing Market, by Type

5.1. Market Snapshot

5.2. Cloud Video Conferencing Market by Type, Performance – Potential Analysis

5.3. Cloud Video Conferencing Market Estimates & Forecasts by Type 2016-2026 (USD Billion)

5.4. Cloud Video Conferencing Market, Sub Segment Analysis

5.4.1. Telepresence

5.4.2. Integrated

5.4.3. Others

Chapter 6. Global Cloud Video Conferencing Market, by Application

6.1. Market Snapshot

6.2. Cloud Video Conferencing Market by Application, Performance – Potential Analysis

6.3. Cloud Video Conferencing Market Estimates & Forecasts by Application 2016-2026 (USD Billion)

6.4. Cloud Video Conferencing Market, Sub Segment Analysis

6.4.1. Corporate

6.4.2. Government & Defense

6.4.3. Media & Entertainment

6.4.4. Others

Chapter 7. Global Cloud Video Conferencing Market, Regional Analysis

7.1. Cloud Video Conferencing Market, Regional Market Snapshot

7.2. North America Cloud Video Conferencing Market

7.2.1. U.S. Cloud Video Conferencing Market

7.2.1.1. Type breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2016-2026

7.2.1.2. Application breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2016-2026

7.2.2. Canada Cloud Video Conferencing Market

7.3. Europe Cloud Video Conferencing Market Snapshot

7.3.1. U.K. Cloud Video Conferencing Market

7.3.2. Germany Cloud Video Conferencing Market

7.3.3. Rest of Europe Cloud Video Conferencing Market

7.4. Asia-Pacific Cloud Video Conferencing Market Snapshot

7.4.1. China Cloud Video Conferencing Market

7.4.2. India Cloud Video Conferencing Market

7.4.3. Japan Cloud Video Conferencing Market

7.4.4. Rest of Asia Pacific Cloud Video Conferencing Market

7.5. Latin America Cloud Video Conferencing Market Snapshot

7.5.1. Brazil Cloud Video Conferencing Market

7.5.2. Mexico Cloud Video Conferencing Market

7.6. Rest of The World Cloud Video Conferencing Market

Chapter 8. Competitive Intelligence

8.1. Top Market Strategies

8.2. Company Profiles

8.2.1. Microsoft

8.2.1.1. Key Information

8.2.1.2. Overview

8.2.1.3. Financial (Subject to Data Availability)

8.2.1.4. Type Summary

8.2.1.5. Recent Developments

8.2.2. Cisco Systems Inc.

8.2.3. Zoom

8.2.4. BlueJeans Network

8.2.5. NEC Corporation

8.2.6. Arkadin

8.2.7. TKO Video Communications

8.2.8. ZTE Corporation

8.2.9. Avaya

8.2.10. Lifesize

Chapter 9. Research Process

9.1. Research Process

9.1.1. Data Mining

9.1.2. Analysis

9.1.3. Market Estimation

9.1.4. Validation

9.1.5. Publishing

9.2. Research Attributes

9.3. Research Assumption

……..and view more in complete table of Contents

