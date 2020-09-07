Cold Chain Market Trend 2020 – Covid-19 Impact Industry Overview, Key Players Analysis, Emerging Opportunities, Comprehensive Research Study, Competitive Landscape and Potential of Industry from 2020-2024

Global “Cold Chain Market” Report 2020 trend offers Complete examination of industry status and standpoint of significant areas dependent on of central participants, nations, item types, and end enterprises. This report focuses on the Cold Chain in Global market, especially in United States, Europe, China, Japan, South Korea, North America, India. Cold Chain Market report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application. Cold Chain Report 2020 (value and volume) by company, regions, product types, end industries, history data and estimate data.

Also, Report contains a comprehensive analysis of the important segments like market opportunities, import/export details, market dynamics, key manufacturers, growth rate, and key regions. Cold Chain Market report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type, and application. Cold Chain Market reports offer a detailed assessment of the Cold Chain including enabling technologies, current market situation, market assumptions, restraining factors.

Get a Sample PDF of Cold Chain Market 2020

List of Top Key-players in 2020 of Cold Chain Market:-

CWT Pte. Limited

Americold Logistics

LLC

Nichirei Corporation

Lineage Logistics Holdings

LLC

Orient Overseas (International) Limited

VersaCold International Corporation

AGRO Merchants Group

LLC

Burris Logistics Inc.

JWD Group

Inc.

Swire Cold Chain Logistics (Shanghai) Co. Ltd.

XPO Logistics

Inc.

Swift Corporation Company

DHL International GmbH

The Global Cold Chain market swot is provided for the international markets including progress trends, competitive landscape breakdown, and key in regions development status. Development policies and plans are discussed as well as manufacturing processes and cost structures are also analyzed.

TO UNDERSTAND HOW COVID-19 IMPACT IS COVERED IN THIS REPORT – REQUEST SAMPLE

The cold chain market was valued at USD 182.57 billion in 2017, and is expected to reach USD 277.69 billion by 2023, recording a CAGR of 7.24%, during the forecast period of 2018-2023. The market has been segmented by type (storage and transportation), application, and region.

The increasing trade of perishable products and rising government support for the development of infrastructure for cold chain facilities are anticipated to drive market’s growth, over the forecast period. The cold chain service providers are also adopting cutting-edge technologies, to cater to the increasing demand for food safety, in processed foods. This is expected to offer ample opportunities, thereby boosting the proliferation of numerous multinational vendors into the market, in order to provide better cold chain solutions.

Stringent food safety regulations, such as the Food Safety Modernization Act, which requires increased attention toward construction of a cold storage warehouse, are further expected to benefit the market. However, issues related to environmental concerns regarding the emission of greenhouse gas are estimated to challenge the growth of the market studied.

Dairy and Frozen Dessert Expected to Fuel the Growth

Increasing urbanization has led to an increase in the demand for convenient food products. Moreover, the rising inclination of consumers towards ease of use and improved shelf life are leading to the adoption of healthy frozen meals, thus driving the growth of dairy and frozen desserts. According to the US Census Bureau, the value of the United States’ product shipments of frozen specialty foods has increased by 16%, between 2010 and 2016. As food quality is of paramount importance, the dairy and frozen dessert industry is investing heavily in technologies that can support and create product differentiation.

Moreover, the World Trade Organization (WTO) and bilateral free trade agreements, such as European Union Free Trade Agreement (FTA) and the North America Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA), have created opportunities for exporters in the United States and Europe, to increase trade of perishable foods that are free of import duties. This factor is expected to further drive the demand for better cold chain infrastructure facilities for dairy and frozen desserts, to provide ideal transportation and storage conditions.

Asia-Pacific Expected to Account for a Substantial Market Share

The established Asia-Pacific electronics industry and adoption of innovative technologies have provided the organizations in the region a competitive edge, in the market. Moreover, the region enjoys the presence of several major cold chain vendors, such as Swire Cold Chain Logistics (Shanghai) Co. Ltd (China) and Orient Overseas (International) Limited (Hong Kong), among others.

The rising trend of purchasing perishable food products online has evolved the need for innovative solutions to provide last-mile delivery, automated warehouses to manage inventories, and advanced temperature monitoring devices to maintain the safety of fresh food products. According to the National Statistics Bureau, in 2015, online purchases accounted for about 10.8% of China’s retail sales. In online sales, vegetables and fruits accounted for a share of 55.2%, followed by meat and egg (at 17.4%). This growth has also encouraged around 4,000 companies to build their applications on smartphones, which specialization of fresh food sales, in 2016. Emerging economies (such as China, India, and Thailand) are investing in warehouse automation technologies (i.e., cloud technology, robots, conveyor belts, truck loading automation, etc.,) to maintain the quality of temperature-sensitive products. According to the Global Cold Chain Alliance (GCAA), China has recorded a 41% growth in its refrigerated warehouse capacity, between 2014 and 2016, to reach about 107 million m3.

In addition, the governments across the region are working with industry associations, to introduce a series of policies and standards, to regulate and promote the development of cold chain facilities. In 2016, the Chinese government emphasized the development of cross-region cold chain logistics industry, through pilot projects. Major companies, such as ITC Ltd, are also pursuing long-term strategies, to build cost-effective cold chains that contribute to the reduction of wastage in the food industry, further reinforcing the demand for cold chain facilities, in Asia-Pacific.

Get a Sample PDF of Report @ https://www.360marketupdates.com/enquiry/request-sample/12887285

The global Cold Chain market covers the vision of participant analysis by product types, market share, applications, sales, and revenue.

Highlighted points of Cold Chain Market Size:

Covers the varying market dynamics of the industry.

In-depth analysis of market risks, opportunities, limitations, and growth of the market.

Includes market driving and restraining factors.

Participants profiles along with product description, overview, and business data.

Include details of five years of forecast analysis by types, regions, and applications.

Key Developments in the Cold Chain Market:

Jun 2018: Lineage Logistics acquired Service Cold Storage (SCS), a Wisconsin-based cold storage provider. SCS holds a portfolio of four leased cold storage warehouses in strategic markets, across the Southeast. The acquisition of SCS establishes a flagship operation in Wisconsin for lineage and adds to the organization’s robust facility network in the Midwest.

Dec 2017: Americold inaugurated the new addition of its Clearfield plant, by adding more than 9.5 million ft3 of temperature-controlled warehouse space, thus bringing the total capacity of the campus to nearly 21 million ft3. The Clearfield campus is Americold’s gateway for distribution to the US West Coast, providing an advantage to national and multinational food and beverage industries and startups. Inquire more and share questions if any before the purchase on this report @ https://www.360marketupdates.com/enquiry/pre-order-enquiry/12887285 This Cold Chain Market Research/analysis Report Contains Answers to your following Questions Which Manufacturing Technology is Used for Cold Chain? What Developments Are Going On in That Technology? Which Trends Are Causing These Developments?

Who Are the Global Key Players in This Cold Chain Market? What’s Their Company Profile, Their Product Information, Contact Information?

What Was Global Market Status of Cold Chain Market? What Was Capacity, Production Value, Cost and PROFIT of Cold Chain Market?

What Is Current Market Status of Cold Chain Industry? What’s Market Competition in This Industry, Both Company, and Country Wise? What’s Market Analysis of Cold Chain Market by Taking Applications and Types in Consideration?

What Are Projections of Global Cold Chain Industry Considering Capacity, Production and Production Value? What Will Be the Estimation of Cost and Profit? What Will Be Market Share, Supply and Consumption? What About Import and Export?

What Is Cold Chain Market Chain Analysis by Upstream Raw Materials and Downstream Industry?

What Is Economic Impact On Cold Chain Industry? What are Global Macroeconomic Environment Analysis Results? What Are Global Macroeconomic Environment Development Trends?

What Are Market Dynamics of Cold Chain Market? What Are Challenges and Opportunities?

What Should Be Entry Strategies, Countermeasures to Economic Impact, Marketing Channels for Cold Chain Industry? Reasons to Purchase this Report

Understanding the impact of increasing demand for cold chain storage, on the market studied

An analysis of various perspectives of the market studied, with the help of Porter’s five forces analysis

The segments that are expected to dominate the market studied

Regional analysis of the market studied, during the forecast period

The latest developments, market shares, and strategies employed by the major market players and key innovators