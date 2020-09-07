The ‘ Cold Rolled Aluminum Coil market’ research report added by Report Ocean, is an in-depth analysis of the latest developments, market size, status, upcoming technologies, industry drivers, challenges, regulatory policies, with key company profiles and strategies of players. The research study provides market overview, Cold Rolled Aluminum Coil market definition, regional market opportunity, sales and revenue by region, manufacturing cost analysis, Industrial Chain, market effect factors analysis, Cold Rolled Aluminum Coil market size forecast, market data & Graphs and Statistics, Tables, Bar &Pie Charts, and many more for business intelligence.

COVID-19 has had a massive impact on society since the beginning of 2020. This report considers the impact of COVID-19 and the economic slowdown created due to lockdown in various countries. The report discusses technological factors, competitive factors and economic trends affecting the market. A combination of factors, including COVID-19 containment situation, end-use market recovery & Recovery Timeline of 2020/ 2021

Key Segments Studied in the Global Cold Rolled Aluminum Coil Market:

Global Cold Rolled Aluminum Coil Market is valued approximately USD XXX million in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than XX % over the forecast period 2020-2026. Cold Rolled Aluminum Coils are produced by processing the aluminum metal through the cold rolling process. The process involves rolling the metal at a temperature low enough for strain-hardening to occur. Although the process is named Cold Rolling, the metal in the process is heated up to deformation to approximately 100 degree Celsius and a large amount of coolant is used throughout the process to maintain thermal equilibrium. The process is mainly carried out to obtain strips and aluminum sheets of the required final gauge and enhanced physical properties such as corrosion resistance, weldability, and medium strength. These coils are mainly used to make airplane oil tanks, oil pipes, transportation vehicles, ships and Food and Packaging industry. The significant growth in these end-use industries drives the market for Cold Rolled Aluminum coils during the forecast period. Further, the rise in production of aluminum from different sources including Primary and secondary has led the manufacture of Cold Rolled Aluminum Coil across the forecast period. As per the U.S. Geological Survey, the production of aluminum from the primary source increased from 741 thousand metric tons in 2017 to 890 thousand metric tons in 2018. While the production from Secondary sources (from old scrap) increased from to 1590 thousand metric tons in 2017 to 1600 thousand metric tons in 2018. With the increasing production of aluminum, the demand for cold rolled aluminum coils increases.

The regional analysis of global Cold Rolled Aluminum Coil market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. Asia-Pacific is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to the largest production of aluminum in the region. As per the USGS, China produced 33 million metric tons of aluminum in 2018 while India produced 3.7 million tons in the same year. This makes the material widely available in the region at lower costs aiding the market for Cold Rolled Aluminum Coils. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2026. Factors such as increasing industrialization along with the rising use of these aluminum coils in multiple end-user industries would create lucrative growth prospects for the Cold Rolled Aluminum Coil market across Asia-Pacific region.

Major market player included in this report are:

Chalco

UACJ Corporation

Rio Tinto Ltd.

Constellium SE

Alcoa Corporation

United Company

RUSAL Plc

Novelis Inc

Norsk Hydro ASA

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type:

1000 Series Coil

2000 Series Coil

3000 Series Coil

4000 Series Coil

5000 Series Coil

6000 Series Coil

7000 Series Coil

By Applications:

Transport

Building & Construction

Electrical Engineering

Consumer Goods

Foil & Packaging

Machinery & Equipment

Others

Geographically, the following regions together with the listed national/local markets are fully investigated:

– APAC (Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, India, and Rest of APAC; Rest of APAC is further segmented into Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia, Thailand, New Zealand, Vietnam, and Sri Lanka)

– Europe (Germany, UK, France, Spain, Italy, Russia, Rest of Europe; Rest of Europe is further segmented into Belgium, Denmark, Austria, Norway, Sweden, The Netherlands, Poland, Czech Republic, Slovakia, Hungary, and Romania)

– North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico)

– South America (Brazil, Columbia, Argentina, Rest of South America)

– MEA (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt)

Impact of COVID-19 on the Global Market

The research report compiled by Report Ocean offers the study of market opportunities and market impact that are created due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The detailed research report is focused upon all direct and indirect impact of COVID-19 with new product launches, pipeline analysis, supply chain overview, government regulations, strategies adopted by related market players and upcoming vaccines and drug status. Note – In order to provide more accurate market forecast, all our reports will be updated before delivery by considering the impact of COVID-19.(*If you have any special requirements, please let us know and we will offer you the report as you want.)

Furthermore, the years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2014-2019 | Base year – 2019 | Forecast period** – 2020 to 2025 [** unless otherwise stated]

Key questions answered: Study Explore COVID 19 Outbreak Impact Analysis

What is the current demand forecasting for your industry and a possible timeline of recovery?

How has your industry evolved or been disrupted? Which of these changes are likely to be short-term or long-term?

How has consumer behavior changed, and to what degree could these shifts become permanent?

How will supply chains operate? How can you build a more stable and resilient supply chain?

Which market segments are winners or losers?

Where are the pockets of growth in your industry during COVID-19 and beyond?

What marketing methods will be most effective in this new climate?

Where is your company most exposed? How can you diversify risk?

Key Points Covered in Cold Rolled Aluminum Coil Market Report: Study Explore COVID 19 Outbreak Impact Analysis

