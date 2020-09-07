Commercial satellite imaging refers to obtaining images of Earth with the help of satellites. Many private companies offer satellite images of Earth along with processing, and analysis for various purposes, including monitoring & detection of vegetation, habitat, oil pipelines infrastructure construction, generation of digital elevation model (DEM), and exploration of natural resources & archaeological sites.

The commercial satellite imaging market is significantly growing worldwide, owing to the increase in trend of location-based service (LBS), and rise in application of satellite imagery in sectors such as government, retail, manufacturing, transportation, construction, defense, and healthcare.

Some of the key players of Commercial Satellite Imaging Market:

Digital Globe, Inc.,Galileo Group, Inc.,Planet Labs, Inc.,Spaceknow, Inc.,SkyLab Analytics,Harris Corporation,BlackSky Global LLC,ImageSat Inernational N.V,European Space Imaging (EUSI) GmbH,UrtheCast Corp.

However, aerial imaging services, which provide cost-effective & higher resolution images and videos as compared to satellite imaging, limits the growth of commercial satellite imaging market. In addition, various limitations of satellite imaging include time-consuming image processing, dependence on weather conditions, image sensing incapability in dense forests, and others.

Moreover, decrease in the prices of satellite imaging solutions along with technological advancements such as next-generation GPS satellites, advanced remote sensing technology, high-resolution cameras, light detection and ranging (LIDAR) technology, electric propulsion technology, and others are expected to create numerous opportunities for the market.

The world commercial satellite imaging market is segmented on the basis of end user, application, and geography. Commercial satellite imaging has gained increased adoption across various industries encompassing government, defense, forestry & agriculture, energy, civil engineering & archaeology, and others (media & entertainment, and insurance).

The various applications of commercial satellite imaging include geospatial data acquisition & mapping, urban planning & development, disaster management, energy & natural resource management, and surveillance & security. Geographically, the market is classified into North America (U.S., Mexico, and Canada), Europe (UK, Germany, France, Russia, Rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, India, and Japan, Rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Latin America, Middle East, and Africa).

The “Commercial Satellite Imaging Market Analysis to 2022” is a specialized and in-depth study of the Commercial Satellite Imaging industry with a focus on the global market trend. The report aims to provide an overview of global Commercial Satellite Imaging market with detailed market segmentation by solution, security type, application, vehicle type and geography. The global Commercial Satellite Imaging market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

After studying key companies, the report focuses on the startups contributing towards the growth of the market. Possible mergers and acquisitions among the startups and key organizations are identified by the report’s authors in the study. Most companies in the Commercial Satellite Imaging market are currently engaged in adopting new technologies, strategies, product developments, expansions, and long-term contracts to maintain their dominance in the global market.

The Global Commercial Satellite Imaging Market research report offers an in-depth analysis of the global market, providing relevant information for the new market entrants or well-established players. Some of the key strategies employed by leading key players operating in the market and their impact analysis have been included in this research report.

Fundamentals of Table of Content:

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.5 Market by Application

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Commercial Satellite Imaging Market Size

2.2 Commercial Satellite Imaging Growth Trends by Regions

2.3 Industry Trends

3 Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Commercial Satellite Imaging Market Size by Manufacturers

3.2 Commercial Satellite Imaging Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Commercial Satellite Imaging Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Commercial Satellite Imaging Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Product

4.1 Global Commercial Satellite Imaging Sales by Product

4.2 Global Commercial Satellite Imaging Revenue by Product

4.3 Commercial Satellite Imaging Price by Product

5 Breakdown Data by End User

5.1 Overview

5.2 Global Commercial Satellite Imaging Breakdown Data by End User

