Commercial Vehicle & Off-Highway Radar Market to Set New Growth Cycle | Robert Bosch GmBH (Germany), Continental AG (Germany), Aptiv (Ireland)

The ‘ Commercial Vehicle & Off-Highway Radar market’ research report added by Report Ocean, is an in-depth analysis of the latest developments, market size, status, upcoming technologies, industry drivers, challenges, regulatory policies, with key company profiles and strategies of players. The research study provides market overview, Commercial Vehicle & Off-Highway Radar market definition, regional market opportunity, sales and revenue by region, manufacturing cost analysis, Industrial Chain, market effect factors analysis, Commercial Vehicle & Off-Highway Radar market size forecast, market data & Graphs and Statistics, Tables, Bar &Pie Charts, and many more for business intelligence.

COVID-19 has had a massive impact on society since the beginning of 2020. This report considers the impact of COVID-19 and the economic slowdown created due to lockdown in various countries. The report discusses technological factors, competitive factors and economic trends affecting the market. A combination of factors, including COVID-19 containment situation, end-use market recovery & Recovery Timeline of 2020/ 2021

Key Segments Studied in the Global Commercial Vehicle & Off-Highway Radar Market:

Global Commercial Vehicle & Off-Highway Radar Market is valued approximately at USD 120 million in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 27.5% over the forecast period 2019-2026. Commercial and Off-highway vehicles are large in size and utilized for multiple tasks such as transport of goods, mining, excavation and others. Due to their large sizes and complicated applications, these vehicles are prone to accidents. With high number of blind spots, the safety concerns increase which propels the use of Radars in these vehicles to alert the driver of various threats. These radars are sensors and microwaves which are used to tackle speed, distance, direction, and angle of arrival, radars detect moving objects and measure speed which helps in lane maintenance and avoids accidents. Further, transportation is the major factor in all the industrial manufacturing as huge quantities of goods transported through commercial vehicles. With the increasing use of commercial vehicle, the safety concerns increase leading to the adoption of Commercial Vehicle & Off-Highway Radar across the forecast period. Also, the off-highway vehicles work alongside construction and mining sites, with the use of these radars the drivers are alerted about the presence of pedestrian or any worker in the vicinity of the vehicle. Furthermore, these off-highway vehicles work under different terrains with no lanes, improper visibility and no markings. The radars aid in the better movement of the vehicle without causing any accidents. Hence, the growing construction sector and mining explorations across the globe are expected to fuel the demand for Commercial Vehicle & Off-Highway Radars. Also, the rising technological advancements in the field creates an opportunistic market for Commercial and Off-highway Radar market. For Instance: in December 2019, Continental AG launched its 5th generation automotive radar in the market. The new radar is highly capable and supports vehicle manufacturers’ different requirements and electrical-electronic (E/E) architectures.

The regional analysis of global Commercial Vehicle & Off-Highway Radar market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to the presence of multiple safety norms in the region coupled with he rising use of commercial and off-highway vehicles. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2019-2026. Factors such as rising trend of adopting safe commercial vehicles coupled with the rising purchasing power of the population would create lucrative growth prospects for the Commercial Vehicle & Off-Highway Radar market across Asia-Pacific region.

Major market player included in this report are:

Robert Bosch GmBH (Germany)

Continental AG (Germany)

Aptiv (Ireland)

Denso Corporation (Japan)

Infineon Technologies AG (Germany)

NXP Semiconductors (Netherlands)

Texas Instruments (US)

HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (Germany)

ZF (Germany)

Magna International (US)

Analog Devices, Inc. (US)

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Frequency Type:

24 GHz

77-82 GHz

By Vehicle Type:

Commercial Vehicle

Off-highway Vehicle

By Component Type:

Long-Range Radar (LRR)

Short & Medium Range Radar (S&MRR)

Mono Camera

Stereo Camera

By Application:

Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC)

Blind Spot Detection (BSD)

Forward Collision Warning System

Intelligent Park Assist

Autonomous Emergency Braking (AEB)

Geographically, the following regions together with the listed national/local markets are fully investigated:

– APAC (Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, India, and Rest of APAC; Rest of APAC is further segmented into Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia, Thailand, New Zealand, Vietnam, and Sri Lanka)

– Europe (Germany, UK, France, Spain, Italy, Russia, Rest of Europe; Rest of Europe is further segmented into Belgium, Denmark, Austria, Norway, Sweden, The Netherlands, Poland, Czech Republic, Slovakia, Hungary, and Romania)

– North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico)

– South America (Brazil, Columbia, Argentina, Rest of South America)

– MEA (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt)

Impact of COVID-19 on the Global Market

The research report compiled by Report Ocean offers the study of market opportunities and market impact that are created due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The detailed research report is focused upon all direct and indirect impact of COVID-19 with new product launches, pipeline analysis, supply chain overview, government regulations, strategies adopted by related market players and upcoming vaccines and drug status. Note – In order to provide more accurate market forecast, all our reports will be updated before delivery by considering the impact of COVID-19.(*If you have any special requirements, please let us know and we will offer you the report as you want.)

Furthermore, the years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2014-2019 | Base year – 2019 | Forecast period** – 2020 to 2025 [** unless otherwise stated]

Key questions answered: Study Explore COVID 19 Outbreak Impact Analysis

What is the current demand forecasting for your industry and a possible timeline of recovery?

How has your industry evolved or been disrupted? Which of these changes are likely to be short-term or long-term?

How has consumer behavior changed, and to what degree could these shifts become permanent?

How will supply chains operate? How can you build a more stable and resilient supply chain?

Which market segments are winners or losers?

Where are the pockets of growth in your industry during COVID-19 and beyond?

What marketing methods will be most effective in this new climate?

Where is your company most exposed? How can you diversify risk?

