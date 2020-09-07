Competitive Analysis of Firewood Processors – Downsizing Workforce And Upscaling Production Capacity Remains A Key Strategy

recently published a report on firewood processor market for the forecast period 2019-2029. The business asset offers a comprehensive analysis of the key drivers influencing the growth of the firewood processor market. The report offers a historic, current, and futuristic trends dictating the size of the firewood processor market, backed by reliable statistics and data.

The business study commences with a detailed executive summary that offers a gist of crucial insights into the firewood processor market. The firewood processor market has been estimated in terms of value (US$ Mn) and volume (Units) during the forecast period. CAGR and Y-o-Y growth data used to arrive at the market projections are also presented in this report.

The detailed research report offers comprehensive information on the drivers, restraints, opportunities, and threats that drive the growth of the firewood processor market. The report offers an in-depth outlook on the key developments and product innovation undergoing in the firewood processor landscape over the course of the forecast period.

Porter’s five forces analysis, PEST analysis, footprint matrix of competitors, and product adoption trend are also discussed and included in this exclusive study. The research report also studies the concentration of the leading and emerging players operating in the firewood processor market, along with their profiles, financials, key products, and strategies.

Firewood Processor Market – Segmentation

PMR’s report analysis the firewood processor market on the basis of the log diameter, product type, drive type, power source, and region. With the help of the segmentation, the readers will be able to measure the attractiveness of the firewood processor market.

Firewood Processor Market – Key Questions Answered

Analyzing the firewood processor market from various angles, PMR’s presents exclusive information, in the form of actionable intelligence. Readers can leverage this information to gain a competitive edge by forming sustainable growth strategies. The author of the study addresses key concerns and questions that will help readers gain a clear picture regarding the growth of the firewood processor market during the forecast period. Some of the key questions answered in the firewood processor market study include:

Which region will remain lucrative for the growth of the firewood processor market during the period 2019-2029?

What are the key challenges and restraints for the manufacturers operating in the firewood processor market?

What are the key trends shaping the growth of the firewood processor market?

What are the winning imperatives for the players of the firewood processor market?

How is the structure of the firewood processor market in terms of key players?

What are the recent developments in the firewood processor market?

Firewood Processor Market – Research Methodology

The research methodology followed by our analysts includes a systematic approach including primary and secondary research. In order to conduct primary research, interviews with the key industry players, opinion leaders, firewood processor manufacturers, association members, firewood processor industry professionals, raw material suppliers and distributors were conducted.

In order to carry out secondary research, key sources such as industry association publications, annual reports, publications, presentations of firewood processor companies, financial reports, and white papers were referred. The paid publications such as Meltwater, Genios, GBI, and Factiva were also studied. The data obtained through the primary and secondary research is then validated by using a triangulation method to filter out any redundant information and offer only the qualitative and quantitative data, along with the market dynamics.

Table Of Content

1. Executive Summary

1.1. Global Market Overview

1.2. Global Market Outlook

1.3. Wheel of Fortune

1.4. Trends & Technology Development

1.5. Analysis and Recommendations

2. Market Overview

2.1. Market Taxonomy

2.2. Market Definition

3. Key Success Factors

4. Global Firewood Processor Market Demand (Volume) Analysis 2014-2018 and Forecast, 2019-2029

4.1. Historical Market Volume (Units) Analysis, 2014-2018

4.2. Current and Future Market Volume (Units) Projections, 2019-2029

4.3. Y-o-Y Growth Trend Analysis

5. Global Firewood Processor Market – Pricing Analysis

6. Global Firewood Processor Market Demand (Value in US$ Mn) Analysis 2014-2018 and Forecast, 2019-2029

6.1. Historical Market Value (US$ Mn) Analysis, 2014-2018

6.2. Current and Future Market Value (US$ Mn) Projections, 2019-2029

6.2.1. Y-o-Y Growth Trend Analysis

6.2.2. Absolute $ Opportunity Analysis

7. Market Background

7.1. Macro-Economic Factors

7.1.1. Global GDP Outlook

7.1.2. Real GDP Growth

7.1.3. Industry Value-Added Growth

7.1.4. Global Population Outlook

7.1.5. GDP Per Capita

7.1.6. Forest Area, 2017

7.2. Forecast Factors – Relevance & Impact

7.2.1. Forest Products Industry forecast

7.2.2. Manufacturing Industry forecast

7.2.3. GDP Growth forecast

7.2.4. Urbanization forecast

7.2.5. Mechanization in forestry operation

7.2.6. Labour Costs

7.2.7. Global Energy Consumption

7.2.8. Steel Costs and Steel Production

7.2.9. Climate Condition

7.2.10. Trend to Sell Product Online

7.3. Woodfuel-related Efforts in National REDD+ Strategies

7.4. Global Firewood Processor Market Attractiveness Index, by Country

7.5. Supply Chain

7.6. Value Chain

7.7. Investment Analysis

7.8. Market Dynamics

7.8.1. Drivers

7.8.2. Restraints

7.8.3. Trends

7.8.4. Opportunity

8. Global Firewood Processor Market Analysis 2014-2018 and Forecast 2019-2029, by Product Type

8.1. Introduction

8.2. Historical Market Size (US$ Mn) and Volume Analysis By Product Type, 2014 – 2018

8.3. Current and Future Market Size (US$ Mn) and Volume Analysis and Forecast By Product Type, 2019 – 2029

8.3.1. Portable

8.3.2. Stationary

8.4. Market Attractiveness Analysis By Product Type

9. Global Firewood Processor Market Analysis 2014-2018 and Forecast 2019-2029, by Drive Type

9.1. Introduction / Key Findings

9.2. Historical Market Size (US$ Mn) and Volume Analysis By Drive Type, 2014 – 2018

9.3. Current and Future Market Size (US$ Mn) and Volume Analysis and Forecast By Drive Type, 2019 – 2029

9.3.1. Tractor Hydraulics

9.3.2. Electric Motor

9.3.3. Combustion Engine

9.3.4. Tractor PTO

9.4. Market Attractiveness Analysis By Drive Type

10. Global Firewood Processor Market Analysis 2014-2018 and Forecast 2019-2029, by Log Diameter

10.1. Introduction

10.2. Historical Market Size (US$ Mn) and Volume Analysis By Log Diameter, 2014 – 2018

10.3. Current and Future Market Size (US$ Mn) and Volume Analysis and Forecast By Log Diameter, 2019 – 2029

10.3.1. Less Than 10 Inch

10.3.2. 10 Inch to 15 Inch

10.3.3. More Than 15 Inch

10.4. Market Attractiveness Analysis By Log Diameter

11. Global Firewood Processor Market Analysis 2014-2018 and Forecast 2019-2029, by Power Source

11.1. Introduction

11.2. Historical Market Size (US$ Mn) and Volume Analysis By Power Source, 2014 – 2018

11.3. Current and Future Market Size (US$ Mn) and Volume Analysis and Forecast By Power Source, 2019 – 2029

11.3.1. Gasoline

11.3.2. Diesel

11.3.3. Electric

11.4. Market Attractiveness Analysis By Power Source

12. Global Firewood Processor Market Analysis 2014-2018 and Forecast 2019-2029, by Region

12.1. Introduction

12.2. Historical Market Size (US$ Mn) and Volume (Units) Analysis By Region, 2014 – 2018

12.3. Current Market Size (US$ Mn) and Volume (Units) Analysis and Forecast By Region, 2019 – 2029

12.3.1. North America

12.3.2. Latin America

12.3.3. Europe

12.3.4. South Asia

12.3.5. East Asia

12.3.6. Oceania

12.3.7. Middle East & Africa (MEA)

12.4. Market Attractiveness Analysis By Region

13. North America Firewood Processor Market Analysis 2014-2018 and Forecast 2019-2029

13.1. Introduction

13.2. Pricing Analysis By Log Diameter

13.3. Historical Market Size (US$ Mn) and Volume (Units) Trend Analysis By Market Taxonomy, 2014 – 2018

13.4. Market Size (US$ Mn) and Volume (Units) Forecast By Market Taxonomy, 2019 – 2029

13.4.1. By Country

13.4.1.1. U.S.

13.4.1.2. Canada

13.4.2. By Product Type

13.4.3. By Drive Type

13.4.4. By Log Diameter

13.4.5. By Power Source

13.5. Market Attractiveness Analysis

13.5.1. By Country

13.5.2. By Product Type

13.5.3. By Drive Type

13.5.4. By Log Diameter

13.5.5. By Power Source

13.6. Key Market Participants – Intensity Mapping

13.7. Drivers and Restraints – Impact Analysis

14. Latin America Firewood Processor Market Analysis 2014-2018 and Forecast 2019-2029

14.1. Introduction

14.2. Pricing Analysis

14.3. Historical Market Size (US$ Mn) and Volume (Units) Trend Analysis By Market Taxonomy, 2014 – 2018

14.4. Market Size (US$ Mn) and Volume (Units) Forecast By Market Taxonomy, 2019 – 2029

14.4.1. By Country

14.4.1.1. Brazil

14.4.1.2. Mexico

14.4.1.3. Rest of Latin America

14.4.2. By Product Type

14.4.3. By Drive Type

14.4.4. By Log Diameter

14.4.5. By Power Source

14.5. Market Attractiveness Analysis

14.5.1. By Country

14.5.2. By Product Type

14.5.3. By Drive Type

14.5.4. By Log Diameter

14.5.5. By Power Source

14.6. Key Market Participants – Intensity Mapping

14.7. Drivers and Restraints – Impact Analysis

15. Europe Firewood Processor Market Analysis 2014-2018 and Forecast 2019-2029

15.1. Introduction

15.2. Pricing Analysis

15.3. Historical Market Size (US$ Mn) and Volume (Units) Trend Analysis By Market Taxonomy, 2014 – 2018

15.4. Market Size (US$ Mn) and Volume (Units) Forecast By Market Taxonomy, 2019 – 2029

15.4.1. By Country

15.4.1.1. Germany

15.4.1.2. Italy

15.4.1.3. France

15.4.1.4. U.K.

15.4.1.5. Spain

15.4.1.6. BENELUX

15.4.1.7. Russia

15.4.1.8. Rest of Europe

15.4.2. By Product Type

15.4.3. By Drive Type

15.4.4. By Log Diameter

15.4.5. By Power Source

15.5. Market Attractiveness Analysis

15.5.1. By Product Type

15.5.2. By Drive Type

15.5.3. By Log Diameter

15.5.4. By Power Source

15.6. Key Market Participants – Intensity Mapping

15.7. Drivers and Restraints – Impact Analysis

16. South Asia Firewood Processor Market Analysis 2014-2018 and Forecast 2019-2029

16.1. Introduction

16.2. Pricing Analysis

16.3. Historical Market Size (US$ Mn) and Volume (Units) Trend Analysis By Market Taxonomy, 2014 – 2018

16.4. Market Size (US$ Mn) and Volume (Units) Forecast By Market Taxonomy, 2019 – 2029

16.4.1. By Country

16.4.1.1. India

16.4.1.2. Thailand

16.4.1.3. Indonesia

16.4.1.4. Malaysia

16.4.1.5. Rest of South Asia

16.4.2. By Product Type

16.4.3. By Drive Type

16.4.4. By Sales Channel

16.5. Market Attractiveness Analysis

16.5.1. By Country

16.5.2. By Product Type

16.5.3. By Drive Type

16.5.4. By Log Diameter

16.5.5. By Power Source

16.6. Key Market Participants – Intensity Mapping

16.7. Drivers and Restraints – Impact Analysis

17. East Asia Firewood Processor Market Analysis 2014-2018 and Forecast 2019-2029

17.1. Introduction

17.2. Pricing Analysis

17.3. Historical Market Size (US$ Mn) and Volume (Units) Trend Analysis By Market Taxonomy, 2014 – 2018

17.4. Market Size (US$ Mn) and Volume (Units) Forecast By Market Taxonomy, 2019 – 2029

17.4.1. By Country

17.4.1.1. China

17.4.1.2. Japan

17.4.1.3. South Korea

17.4.2. By Product Type

17.4.3. By Drive Type

17.4.4. By Log Diameter

17.4.5. By Power Source

17.5. Market Attractiveness Analysis

17.5.1. By Country

17.5.2. By Product Type

17.5.3. By Drive Type

17.5.4. By Log Diameter

17.5.5. By Power Source

17.6. Key Market Participants – Intensity Mapping

17.7. Drivers and Restraints – Impact Analysis

18. Oceania Firewood Processor Market Analysis 2014-2018 and Forecast 2019-2029

18.1. Introduction

18.2. Pricing Analysis

18.3. Historical Market Size (US$ Mn) and Volume (Units) Trend Analysis By Market Taxonomy, 2014 – 2018

18.4. Market Size (US$ Mn) and Volume (Units) Forecast By Market Taxonomy, 2019 – 2029

18.4.1. By Country

18.4.1.1. Australia

18.4.1.2. New Zealand

18.4.2. By Product Type

18.4.3. By Drive Type

18.4.4. By Log Diameter

18.4.5. By Power Source

18.5. Market Attractiveness Analysis

18.5.1. By Country

18.5.2. By Product Type

18.5.3. By Drive Type

18.5.4. By Log Diameter

18.5.5. By Power Source

18.6. Key Market Participants – Intensity Mapping

18.7. Drivers and Restraints – Impact Analysis

19. Middle East and Africa Firewood Processor Market Analysis 2014-2018 and Forecast 2019-2029

19.1. Introduction

19.2. Pricing Analysis

19.3. Historical Market Size (US$ Mn) and Volume (Units) Trend Analysis By Market Taxonomy, 2014 – 2018

19.4. Market Size (US$ Mn) and Volume Forecast By Market Taxonomy, 2019 – 2029

19.4.1. By Country

19.4.1.1. GCC Countries

19.4.1.2. Turkey

19.4.1.3. South Africa

19.4.1.4. Rest of Middle East and Africa

19.4.2. By Product Type

19.4.3. By Drive Type

19.4.4. By Log Diameter

19.4.5. By Power Source

19.5. Market Attractiveness Analysis

19.5.1. By Country

19.5.2. By Product Type

19.5.3. By Drive Type

19.5.4. By Log Diameter

19.5.5. By Power Source

19.6. Key Market Participants – Intensity Mapping

19.7. Drivers and Restraints – Impact Analysis

20. Emerging Countries Firewood Processor Market Analysis 2014-2018 and Forecast 2019-2029

20.1. Introduction

20.1.1. Market Value Proportion Analysis, By Key Countries

20.1.2. Global Vs. Country Growth Comparison

20.2. South Africa Firewood Processor Market Analysis

20.2.1. Introduction

20.2.2. PESTL Analysis

20.2.3. Market Volume (Units) and Value (US$ Mn) Analysis and Forecast by Market Taxonomy

20.2.3.1. By Product Type

20.2.3.2. By Drive Type

20.2.3.3. By Log Diameter

20.2.3.4. By Power Source

20.3. Italy Firewood Processor Market Analysis

20.3.1. Introduction

20.3.2. PEST Analysis

20.3.3. Market Volume (Units) and Value (US$ Mn) Analysis and Forecast by Market Taxonomy

20.3.3.1. By Product Type

20.3.3.2. By Drive Type

20.3.3.3. By Log Diameter

20.3.3.4. By Power Source

20.4. Russia Firewood Processor Market Analysis

20.4.1. Introduction

20.4.2. PEST Analysis

20.4.3. Market Volume (Units) and Value (US$ Mn) Analysis and Forecast by Market Taxonomy

20.4.3.1. By Product Type

20.4.3.2. By Drive Type

20.4.3.3. By Log Diameter

20.4.3.4. By Power Source

21. Global Firewood Processor Market Competition Landscape

21.1. Global Market Structure Analysis

21.2. Global Firewood Processor Market: Competition Dashboard

21.3. Company Profile

21.3.1. CORD KING

21.3.2. HAKKI PILKE / MAASELÄN KONE OY

21.3.3. DYNA Products

21.3.4. YLISTARON TERÄSTAKOMO OY

21.3.5. TAJFUN Planina doo

21.3.6. RABAUD S.A.

21.3.7. Multitek North America LLC

21.3.8. Fuelwood (Warwick) Limited

21.3.9. Officine Costruzioni Meccaniche S.p.A.

21.3.10. Wallenstein Equipment Inc.

21.3.11. Hud-Son Forest Equipment

21.3.12. Halverson Wood Products

21.3.13. Wood-Mizer LLC

21.3.14. Agromaster Oy

21.3.15. Farmi Forest Corporation

21.4. Firewood Processor Market: Product Mapping

22. Appendix

23. Assumptions and Acronyms Used

24. Research Methodology

