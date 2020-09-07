Compounding Pharmacy Market (COVID19- UPDATED) Tremendous Growth by 2025 | Central Admixture Pharmacy Services, Fagron, Fresenius Kabi AG, PharMEDium Services, LLC

The ‘ Compounding Pharmacy market’ research report added by Report Ocean, is an in-depth analysis of the latest developments, market size, status, upcoming technologies, industry drivers, challenges, regulatory policies, with key company profiles and strategies of players. The research study provides market overview, Compounding Pharmacy market definition, regional market opportunity, sales and revenue by region, manufacturing cost analysis, Industrial Chain, market effect factors analysis, Compounding Pharmacy market size forecast, market data & Graphs and Statistics, Tables, Bar &Pie Charts, and many more for business intelligence.

COVID-19 has had a massive impact on society since the beginning of 2020. This report considers the impact of COVID-19 and the economic slowdown created due to lockdown in various countries. The report discusses technological factors, competitive factors and economic trends affecting the market. A combination of factors, including COVID-19 containment situation, end-use market recovery & Recovery Timeline of 2020/ 2021

Key Segments Studied in the Global Compounding Pharmacy Market:

Global Compounding Pharmacy Market is valued approximately at USD 8056 million in 2018 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 7.5% over the forecast period 2019-2026. Since last few years, the development of compounding drugs has been increased in which the pharmacies have to deliver advanced compounding services to the patients. In pharmacology, compounding is the science of producing personalized medicines for patients. These drugs are prepared reliant on the physician’s prescription wherein, the individual components are mixed simultaneously as per the recommended dosage form, and strength. The competent pharmacists have a prominent role in the establishing the trust of patients on the healthcare system, reducing the risk of treatments and side effects, achieving better health outcomes, reducing treatment cost, safe access to the treatment and enhanced quality of life. Furthermore, the compounding pharmacy is more emphasized on patient- care instead of their traditional role of dispensing of medicines and improving the patient safety throughout the treatment management process. Growing acceptance of personalized medicines, rising number of patients visiting physicians to address chronic illness, and increasing geriatric population worldwide are the few factors responsible for high CAGR of the market over the forecast period. As per the United Nation’s report: World Population Prospect-The 2017 Revision, the population of people aged over 60 years is projected to increase from nearly 962 million in 2017 (13% of world population) to around 1.3 billion by 2030, globally. This, in turn, is expected to accelerate the demand of Compounding Pharmacy around the world. However, high costs of equipment and maintenance of sterile environment, along with shortage of skilled physicians are some major factors expected to hamper the growth of global Compounding Pharmacy market over the forecast period.

The regional analysis of global Compounding Pharmacy Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to the shortage of drugs reported by the FDA in the U.S. However, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period, due to growing pharmaceutical awareness among people, along with increasing geriatric population in the emerging economies such as China and India.

Major market player included in this report are:

Central Admixture Pharmacy Services

Fagron

Fresenius Kabi AG

PharMEDium Services, LLC

Institutional Pharmacy Solutions

Cantrell Drug Company

Triangle Compounding Pharmacies

Lorraine’s Pharmacy

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Product Type:

Oral Medication

Topical Medication

Mouthwashes

Suppositories

By Application:

Medication for Adults

Medication for Veterinary

Medication for Children

Medication for Geriatric

By Therapeutic Area:

Pain Management

Hormone Replacement Therapy

Geographically, the following regions together with the listed national/local markets are fully investigated:

– APAC (Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, India, and Rest of APAC; Rest of APAC is further segmented into Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia, Thailand, New Zealand, Vietnam, and Sri Lanka)

– Europe (Germany, UK, France, Spain, Italy, Russia, Rest of Europe; Rest of Europe is further segmented into Belgium, Denmark, Austria, Norway, Sweden, The Netherlands, Poland, Czech Republic, Slovakia, Hungary, and Romania)

– North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico)

– South America (Brazil, Columbia, Argentina, Rest of South America)

– MEA (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt)

Impact of COVID-19 on the Global Market

The research report compiled by Report Ocean offers the study of market opportunities and market impact that are created due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The detailed research report is focused upon all direct and indirect impact of COVID-19 with new product launches, pipeline analysis, supply chain overview, government regulations, strategies adopted by related market players and upcoming vaccines and drug status. Note – In order to provide more accurate market forecast, all our reports will be updated before delivery by considering the impact of COVID-19.(*If you have any special requirements, please let us know and we will offer you the report as you want.)

Furthermore, the years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2014-2019 | Base year – 2019 | Forecast period** – 2020 to 2025 [** unless otherwise stated]

Key questions answered: Study Explore COVID 19 Outbreak Impact Analysis

What is the current demand forecasting for your industry and a possible timeline of recovery?

How has your industry evolved or been disrupted? Which of these changes are likely to be short-term or long-term?

How has consumer behavior changed, and to what degree could these shifts become permanent?

How will supply chains operate? How can you build a more stable and resilient supply chain?

Which market segments are winners or losers?

Where are the pockets of growth in your industry during COVID-19 and beyond?

What marketing methods will be most effective in this new climate?

Where is your company most exposed? How can you diversify risk?

Key Points Covered in Compounding Pharmacy Market Report: Study Explore COVID 19 Outbreak Impact Analysis

Chapter 1. Executive Summary

1.1. Market Snapshot

1.2. Global & Segmental Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2017-2026 (USD Million)

1.2.1. Compounding Pharmacy Market, by Product Type, 2017-2026 (USD Million)

1.2.2. Compounding Pharmacy Market, by Application, 2017-2026 (USD Million)

1.2.3. Compounding Pharmacy Market, by Therapeutic Area, 2017-2026 (USD Million)

1.2.4. Compounding Pharmacy Market, by Region, 2017-2026 (USD Million)

1.3. Key Trends

1.4. Estimation Methodology

1.5. Research Assumption

Chapter 2. Global Compounding Pharmacy Market Definition and Scope

2.1. Objective of the Study

2.2. Market Definition & Scope

2.2.1. Scope of the Study

2.2.2. Industry Evolution

2.3. Years Considered for the Study

2.4. Currency Conversion Rates

Chapter 3. Global Compounding Pharmacy Market Dynamics

3.1. Compounding Pharmacy Market Impact Analysis (2018-2026)

3.1.1. Market Drivers

3.1.2. Market Challenges

3.1.3. Market Opportunities

Chapter 4. Global Compounding Pharmacy Market Analysis

4.1. Porter’s 5 Force Model

4.1.1. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.1.2. Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.1.3. Threat of New Entrants

4.1.4. Threat of Substitutes

4.1.5. Competitive Rivalry

4.1.6. Futuristic Approach to Porter’s 5 Force Model (2016-2026)

4.2. PEST Analysis

4.2.1. Political

4.2.2. Economical

4.2.3. Social

4.2.4. Technological

4.3. Investment Adoption Model

4.4. Analyst Recommendation & Conclusion

Chapter 5. Global Compounding Pharmacy Market, by Product Type

5.1. Market Snapshot

5.2. Global Compounding Pharmacy Market by Product Type, Performance – Potential Analysis

5.3. Global Compounding Pharmacy Market Estimates & Forecasts by Product Type 2016-2026 (USD Million)

5.4. Compounding Pharmacy Market, Sub Segment Analysis

5.4.1. Oral Medication

5.4.2. Topical Medication

5.4.3. Mouthwashes

5.4.4. Suppositories

Chapter 6. Global Compounding Pharmacy Market, by Application

6.1. Market Snapshot

6.2. Global Compounding Pharmacy Market by Application, Performance – Potential Analysis

6.3. Global Compounding Pharmacy Market Estimates & Forecasts by Application 2016-2026 (USD Million)

6.4. Compounding Pharmacy Market, Sub Segment Analysis

6.4.1. Medication for Adults

6.4.2. Medication for Veterinary

6.4.3. Medication for Children

6.4.4. Medication for Geriatric

Chapter 7. Global Compounding Pharmacy Market, by Therapeutic Area

7.1. Market Snapshot

7.2. Global Compounding Pharmacy Market by Therapeutic Area, Performance – Potential Analysis

7.3. Global Compounding Pharmacy Market Estimates & Forecasts by Therapeutic Area 2016-2026 (USD Million)

7.4. Compounding Pharmacy Market, Sub Segment Analysis

7.4.1. Pain Management

7.4.2. Hormone Replacement Therapy

Chapter 8. Global Compounding Pharmacy Market, Regional Analysis

8.1. Compounding Pharmacy Market, Regional Market Snapshot

8.2. North America Compounding Pharmacy Market

8.2.1. U.S. Compounding Pharmacy Market

8.2.1.1. Product Type breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2016-2026

8.2.1.2. Application breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2016-2026

8.2.1.3. Therapeutic Area breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2016-2026

8.2.2. Canada Compounding Pharmacy Market

8.3. Europe Compounding Pharmacy Market Snapshot

8.3.1. U.K. Compounding Pharmacy Market

8.3.2. Germany Compounding Pharmacy Market

8.3.3. Rest of Europe Compounding Pharmacy Market

8.4. Asia-Pacific Compounding Pharmacy Market Snapshot

8.4.1. China Compounding Pharmacy Market

8.4.2. India Compounding Pharmacy Market

8.4.3. Japan Compounding Pharmacy Market

8.4.4. Rest of Asia Pacific Compounding Pharmacy Market

8.5. Latin America Compounding Pharmacy Market Snapshot

8.5.1. Brazil Compounding Pharmacy Market

8.5.2. Mexico Compounding Pharmacy Market

8.6. Rest of The World Compounding Pharmacy Market

Chapter 9. Competitive Intelligence

9.1. Top Market Strategies

9.2. Company Profiles

9.2.1. Central Admixture Pharmacy Services

9.2.1.1. Key Information

9.2.1.2. Overview

9.2.1.3. Financial (Subject to Data Availability)

9.2.1.4. Product Summary

9.2.1.5. Recent Developments

9.2.2. Fagron

9.2.3. Fresenius Kabi AG

9.2.4. PharMEDium Services, LLC

9.2.5. Institutional Pharmacy Solutions

9.2.6. Cantrell Drug Company

9.2.7. Triangle Compounding Pharmacies

9.2.8. Lorraine’s Pharmacy

Chapter 10. Research Process

10.1. Research Process

10.1.1. Data Mining

10.1.2. Analysis

10.1.3. Market Estimation

10.1.4. Validation

10.1.5. Publishing

10.2. Research Attributes

10.3. Research Assumption

……..and view more in complete table of Contents

