The ' Computer-aided Dispatch market' research report added by Report Ocean, is an in-depth analysis of the latest developments, market size, status, upcoming technologies, industry drivers, challenges, regulatory policies, with key company profiles and strategies of players. The research study provides market overview, Computer-aided Dispatch market definition, regional market opportunity, sales and revenue by region, manufacturing cost analysis, Industrial Chain, market effect factors analysis, Computer-aided Dispatch market size forecast, market data & Graphs and Statistics, Tables, Bar &Pie Charts, and many more for business intelligence.

COVID-19 has had a massive impact on society since the beginning of 2020. This report considers the impact of COVID-19 and the economic slowdown created due to lockdown in various countries. The report discusses technological factors, competitive factors and economic trends affecting the market. A combination of factors, including COVID-19 containment situation, end-use market recovery & Recovery Timeline of 2020/ 2021

Key Segments Studied in the Global Computer-aided Dispatch Market:

Global Computer-aided Dispatch Market is valued approximately at USD 1.41 billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 10.98% over the forecast period 2020-2026. Computer-Aided Dispatch is an advanced procedure for dispatching taxicabs, couriers, mass transit vehicles, field service technicians with the use of the computer, the software is also used to send messages to the dispatchee via mobile data terminal and to store and retrieve data. CAD typically consists of a suite of software packages used to initiate public safety calls for service, dispatch, and maintain the status of responding resources in the field. It is generally used by emergency communications dispatchers, call-takers, and 911 operators in centralized, public-safety call centers, as well as by field personnel utilizing mobile data terminals (MDTs) or mobile data computers (MDCs). Hence, the rising national public safety initiatives and modernized policies and regulations towards adopting these solutions drives the market for CAD during the forecast period. Moreover, the rise in criminal activities and natural disasters demands efficient public safety and dispatch solutions. As the criminal activities increase the public in the targeted area needs to be evacuated, alerted and aided instantly which is possible through the CAD systems. As per Our world in Data organization, an average of 60 thousand people is killed in natural disasters per year globally resulting in 0.1% of the total deaths across the globe over the past decade. Also, the Federal Bureau of Investigation in 2018 reported about 1.2 million violent crimes. Moreover, with the rising technology use of connected devices has increased tremendously which aids the CAD market as the users already have a smartphone which can receive messages and track location of the dispatched vehicle. However, Budget constraints and evolving equipment cycle impedes the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2020-2026. Although, the rising demand for Surveillance and authentication systems coupled with technological advancements in communication and infrastructure for public safety offers wide opportunity for the market growth.

The regional analysis of global Computer-aided Dispatch market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to the early technological adoption and availability of compatible infrastructure for the efficient working of CAD software. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2026. Factors such as rising investments in public safety and infrastructure development would create lucrative growth prospects for the Computer-aided Dispatch market across Asia-Pacific region.

Major market player included in this report are:

Southern Software, Inc.

IMPACT

Spillman Technologies, Inc.

Hexagon Safety & Infrastructure

TriTech Software Systems

DoubleMap LLC

Traumasoft

Priority Dispatch Corp.

FDM Software (Aptean)

Tyler Technologies, Inc.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type:

Cloud

On-Premises

By Application:

Transportation

Government

Utilities

Others

Geographically, the following regions together with the listed national/local markets are fully investigated:

– APAC (Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, India, and Rest of APAC; Rest of APAC is further segmented into Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia, Thailand, New Zealand, Vietnam, and Sri Lanka)

– Europe (Germany, UK, France, Spain, Italy, Russia, Rest of Europe; Rest of Europe is further segmented into Belgium, Denmark, Austria, Norway, Sweden, The Netherlands, Poland, Czech Republic, Slovakia, Hungary, and Romania)

– North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico)

– South America (Brazil, Columbia, Argentina, Rest of South America)

– MEA (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt)

Impact of COVID-19 on the Global Market

The research report compiled by Report Ocean offers the study of market opportunities and market impact that are created due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The detailed research report is focused upon all direct and indirect impact of COVID-19 with new product launches, pipeline analysis, supply chain overview, government regulations, strategies adopted by related market players and upcoming vaccines and drug status. Note – In order to provide more accurate market forecast, all our reports will be updated before delivery by considering the impact of COVID-19.(*If you have any special requirements, please let us know and we will offer you the report as you want.)

Furthermore, the years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2014-2019 | Base year – 2019 | Forecast period** – 2020 to 2025 [** unless otherwise stated]

Key questions answered: Study Explore COVID 19 Outbreak Impact Analysis

What is the current demand forecasting for your industry and a possible timeline of recovery?

How has your industry evolved or been disrupted? Which of these changes are likely to be short-term or long-term?

How has consumer behavior changed, and to what degree could these shifts become permanent?

How will supply chains operate? How can you build a more stable and resilient supply chain?

Which market segments are winners or losers?

Where are the pockets of growth in your industry during COVID-19 and beyond?

What marketing methods will be most effective in this new climate?

Where is your company most exposed? How can you diversify risk?

Key Points Covered in Computer-aided Dispatch Market Report: Study Explore COVID 19 Outbreak Impact Analysis

Chapter 1. Executive Summary

1.1. Market Snapshot

1.2. Global & Segmental Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2018-2026 (USD Billion)

1.2.1. Computer-aided Dispatch Market, by Region, 2018-2026 (USD Billion)

1.2.2. Computer-aided Dispatch Market, by Type, 2018-2026 (USD Billion)

1.2.3. Computer-aided Dispatch Market, by Application, 2018-2026 (USD Billion)

1.3. Key Trends

1.4. Estimation Methodology

1.5. Research Assumption

Chapter 2. Global Computer-aided Dispatch Market Definition and Scope

2.1. Objective of the Study

2.2. Market Definition & Scope

2.2.1. Scope of the Study

2.2.2. Industry Evolution

2.3. Years Considered for the Study

2.4. Currency Conversion Rates

Chapter 3. Global Computer-aided Dispatch Market Dynamics

3.1. Computer-aided Dispatch Market Impact Analysis (2018-2026)

3.1.1. Market Drivers

3.1.2. Market Challenges

3.1.3. Market Opportunities

Chapter 4. Global Computer-aided Dispatch Market: Industry Analysis

4.1. Porter’s 5 Force Model

4.1.1. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.1.2. Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.1.3. Threat of New Entrants

4.1.4. Threat of Substitutes

4.1.5. Competitive Rivalry

4.1.6. Futuristic Approach to Porter’s 5 Force Model (2016-2026)

4.2. PEST Analysis

4.2.1. Political

4.2.2. Economical

4.2.3. Social

4.2.4. Technological

4.3. Investment Adoption Model

4.4. Analyst Recommendation & Conclusion

Chapter 5. Global Computer-aided Dispatch Market, by Type

5.1. Market Snapshot

5.2. Global Computer-aided Dispatch Market by Type, Performance – Potential Analysis

5.3. Global Computer-aided Dispatch Market Estimates & Forecasts by Type 2016-2026 (USD Billion)

5.4. Computer-aided Dispatch Market, Sub Segment Analysis

5.4.1. Cloud

5.4.2. On-Premises

Chapter 6. Global Computer-aided Dispatch Market, by Application

6.1. Market Snapshot

6.2. Global Computer-aided Dispatch Market by Application, Performance – Potential Analysis

6.3. Global Computer-aided Dispatch Market Estimates & Forecasts by Application 2016-2026 (USD Billion)

6.4. Computer-aided Dispatch Market, Sub Segment Analysis

6.4.1. Transportation

6.4.2. Government

6.4.3. Utilities

6.4.4. Others

Chapter 7. Global Computer-aided Dispatch Market, Regional Analysis

7.1. Computer-aided Dispatch Market, Regional Market Snapshot

7.2. North America Computer-aided Dispatch Market

7.2.1. U.S. Computer-aided Dispatch Market

7.2.1.1. Type breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2016-2026

7.2.1.2. Application breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2016-2026

7.2.2. Canada Computer-aided Dispatch Market

7.3. Europe Computer-aided Dispatch Market Snapshot

7.3.1. U.K. Computer-aided Dispatch Market

7.3.2. Germany Computer-aided Dispatch Market

7.3.3. Rest of Europe Computer-aided Dispatch Market

7.4. Asia-Pacific Computer-aided Dispatch Market Snapshot

7.4.1. China Computer-aided Dispatch Market

7.4.2. India Computer-aided Dispatch Market

7.4.3. Japan Computer-aided Dispatch Market

7.4.4. Rest of Asia Pacific Computer-aided Dispatch Market

7.5. Latin America Computer-aided Dispatch Market Snapshot

7.5.1. Brazil Computer-aided Dispatch Market

7.5.2. Mexico Computer-aided Dispatch Market

7.6. Rest of The World Computer-aided Dispatch Market

Chapter 8. Competitive Intelligence

8.1. Top Market Strategies

8.2. Company Profiles

8.2.1. Southern Software, Inc

8.2.1.1. Key Information

8.2.1.2. Overview

8.2.1.3. Financial (Subject to Data Availability)

8.2.1.4. Product Summary

8.2.1.5. Recent Developments

8.2.2. IMPACT

8.2.3. Spillman Technologies, Inc.

8.2.4. Hexagon Safety & Infrastructure

8.2.5. TriTech Software Systems

8.2.6. DoubleMap LLC

8.2.7. Traumasoft

8.2.8. Priority Dispatch Corp.

8.2.9. FDM Software (Aptean)

8.2.10. Tyler Technologies, Inc.

Chapter 9. Research Process

9.1. Research Process

9.1.1. Data Mining

9.1.2. Analysis

9.1.3. Market Estimation

9.1.4. Validation

9.1.5. Publishing

9.2. Research Attributes

9.3. Research Assumption

……..and view more in complete table of Contents

