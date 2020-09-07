Contraceptive Devices Market Analysis By COVID-19 Impact on Industry, Global Size, Share, And Trends Forecast 2020

The global contraceptive devices market is expected to rise with an impressive CAGR and generate the highest revenue by 2026. Fortune Business Insights™ in its latest report published this information. The report is titled “Contraceptive Devices Market Size, Share and Industry Analysis By Product Type (Male & Female Contraceptive Devices, Technology (Hormonal & Barrier Contraceptives), Distribution Channel (Hospital Pharmacy, Retail Pharmacy, Clinics, Online Channels, Public Channel & NGO & Others) and Regional Forecast, 2018 – 2025”. The report discusses research objectives, research scope, methodology, timeline and challenges during the entire forecast period. It also offers an exclusive insight into various details such as revenues, market share, strategies, growth rate, product & their pricing by region/country for all major companies.

The report provides a 360-degree overview of the market, listing various factors restricting, propelling, and obstructing the market in the forecast duration. The report also provides additional information such as interesting insights, key industry developments, detailed segmentation of the market, list of prominent players operating in the market, and other contraceptive devices market trends. The report is available for sale on the company website.

Key Companies Mentioned in Report

Bayer AG

Pfizer Inc.

Janssen Global Services, LLC

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

Merck & Co., Inc.

Mylan N.V.

Allergan

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc

Veru Inc.

Church & Dwight Co., Inc.

Medisafe Distribution Inc.

Contraceptives devices for female are expected to lead the contraceptives devices market during the forecast period. Contraceptive devices for female are available in different types, among which the report emphasizes on the rising uptake of intrauterine contraceptive devices. Some of these include diaphragms & sponges, vaginal rings, sub-dermal implants, and female condoms. Consequently, the sales of female contraceptive devices are accelerating at an exponential rate. As per Fortune Business Insights, the female contraceptive devices segment held nearly 54.8% of the overall market in the year 2017 and is expected to remain dominant over the forecast years.

Regional Analysis for Contraceptive Devices Market:

North America (the USA and Canada)

Europe (UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Scandinavia and Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, Southeast Asia and Rest of Asia Pacific)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (South Africa, GCC and Rest of the Middle East & Africa)

Major Table of Contents for Contraceptive Devices Market:

Introduction Executive Summary Market Dynamics Key Contraceptive Devices Market Insights Global Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 North America Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 Europe Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 Asia Pacific Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 The Middle East and Africa Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 Latin America Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 Competitive Landscape Global Contraceptive Devices Market Revenue Share Analysis, By Key Players, 2020 Company Profiles Conclusion

