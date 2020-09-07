Coronavirus’s Impact On Electric Vehicle Transmission Market

Electric Vehicle Transmission: Introduction

An electric vehicle transmission system consists of components that help propel the vehicle. It includes a motor system, control system, and battery system. Developments in electric vehicle transmission system including 4-speed transmission system, help boost the performance of the motor and enhances the range of an electric vehicle.

Key Drivers of Electric Vehicle Transmission Market

Rise in demand for vehicle electrification across the globe, due to enactment of stringent emission norms worldwide to reduce the emission of harmful gases from vehicles, is likely to boost the electric vehicle transmission market across the globe. Rise in demand for lightweight vehicles and fuel-efficient vehicles across the globe is likely to propel the electric vehicle transmission market across the globe.

Rise in government investment to boost production of electric vehicles across the globe is likely to fuel the electric vehicle transmission market across the globe. Major vehicle manufacturers are trying to increase their electric vehicle power output and also four-speed transmission system, which is likely to boost the electric vehicle transmission market across the globe.

Europe & Asia Pacific to hold significant share of global electric vehicle transmission market