Coronavirus’s Impact On Electric Vehicle Transmission Market

Electric Vehicle Transmission: Introduction
- An electric vehicle transmission system consists of components that help propel the vehicle. It includes a motor system, control system, and battery system. Developments in electric vehicle transmission system including 4-speed transmission system, help boost the performance of the motor and enhances the range of an electric vehicle.
Key Drivers of Electric Vehicle Transmission Market
- Rise in demand for vehicle electrification across the globe, due to enactment of stringent emission norms worldwide to reduce the emission of harmful gases from vehicles, is likely to boost the electric vehicle transmission market across the globe. Rise in demand for lightweight vehicles and fuel-efficient vehicles across the globe is likely to propel the electric vehicle transmission market across the globe.
- Rise in government investment to boost production of electric vehicles across the globe is likely to fuel the electric vehicle transmission market across the globe. Major vehicle manufacturers are trying to increase their electric vehicle power output and also four-speed transmission system, which is likely to boost the electric vehicle transmission market across the globe.
Europe & Asia Pacific to hold significant share of global electric vehicle transmission market
- Europe is projected to hold for a major share of the global electric vehicle transmission market due to a rise in the demand for electric vehicle across the region. Rapid expansion of electric vehicle component manufacturers across the region also boosts the electric vehicle transmission market. Europe has presence of major original equipment manufacturers as well as tier-1 suppliers, including Continental AG and Robert Bosch GmbH who have major facilities that undertake research & development on the electric vehicle drivetrain system, is likely to propel the electric vehicle transmission market across the globe.
- Followed by Europe, Asia Pacific is projected to hold a significant share of the global electric vehicle transmission market due to an increase in production of electric vehicles across the region. Asia Pacific has major presence of electric vehicle parts manufacturing industries across China, India, and Japan is anticipated to propel the electric vehicle transmission market across Asia Pacific.