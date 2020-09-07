Covid-19 Impact: High Voltage Electric Heater Market Growth and Demand

High voltage electric heaters are used worldwide to provide internal heating to vehicle interiors in electrically operated vehicles. It is pertinent to note here that electric vehicles are the future of transportation. The emission of carbon dioxide and other pollutants from automobiles is one of the main concerns of environmental organizations and government agencies. Hence, various governments have planned to phase out gasoline or diesel-fueled vehicles and have set up plans for deployment of electric vehicles. Growing adoption worldwide is due to create new opportunities for players operating in global High Voltage Electric Heaters Market in the near future. In its upcoming marker report, Transparency Market Research notes that a steady growth rate would be charted by global high voltage electric heater market over the forecast period of 2020 to 2030 owing to myriad factors – prominent among which are delineated below.

Global High Voltage Electric Heater Market: Notable Developments

Players in the global high voltage electric heater market adopt various strategies to increase market penetration and to expand reach. These measures are leading to some notable developments in the competitive landscape.

In 2019, BorgWarner and Webasto expanded their production facilities in India and Mexico to capture higher market share. It is pertinent to note here that in 2018, BorgWarner and Eberspaecher started a new facility to cater to the rising demand for electric vehicle products in China. This has largely consolidated the market position of the company.

The fragmented vendor landscape of High Voltage Electric Heaters Market has a number of notable players marking the playfield. Some of the prominent ones are:

BorgWarner Inc.

Eberspächer Gruppe GmbH & Co. KG

Webasto SE

Woory Corporation

Mahle Gmbh

DBK Group (DBK David + Baader GmbH)

Tutco Inc.

LG Electronics

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd.

Are you a start-up willing to make it big in the business? Grab an exclusive PDF Brochure of this report

Global High Voltage Electric Heater Market: Key Trends and Drivers

2.2 million plug-in electric light vehicles (PEV) were sold across the globe in the year f 2019. This number is anticipated to grow owing to technological advancement and governments and manufacturers dabbling with setting up and improvement of supporting infrastructure. This is set to drive demand in high voltage electric heater market over the forecast period.

Countries such as Norway, Netherlands, UK, Denmark, France, Canada, Mexico, among others have implemented various incentives to attract consumers to purchase electric vehicles. These have resulted in swift growth of electric vehicles globally. Also, to further accelerate the growth of electric vehicles many countries have planned to ban or phase out the use of IC (Internal Combustion) engine vehicles in the next 10-15 years.

Looking for Regional Analysis or Competitive Landscape in global high voltage electric heater market, ask for a customized report

Global High Voltage Electric Heater Market: Regional Analysis

Asia Pacific is set to record notable growth in the market over the forecast period owing to increasing sales of electric vehicles and higher adoption rates of green technologies in countries, such as South Korea, India, and China.

On the other hand, the European and North American regions will account for significant share of market owing to an increase in adoption of electric vehicles in these regions – led by improving infrastructure and presence of strong players. Beside, stringent emission control regulations are set to contribute to growth in these regional markets. In Europe, it is expected that the Netherlands will climb to the top in electric vehicle markets due to a combination of regulations and incentive changes.

This study by TMR is all-encompassing framework of the dynamics of the market. It mainly comprises critical assessment of consumers’ or customers’ journeys, current and emerging avenues, and strategic framework to enable CXOs take effective decisions.

Our key underpinning is the 4-Quadrant Framework EIRS that offers detailed visualization of four elements: