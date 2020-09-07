Crude Market Outlook 2020: Trends, Growth Factors, Top Companies – Venoco, Pioneer Natural Resources, Vermilion Energy, Marathon Oil, Chesapeake Energy, Chevron Corporation, Crescent Point Energy, Koch Industries, Baytex Energy, Blacksands Pacific, Range Resources

The recent report on “Global Crude Market Report 2020 by Key Players, Types, Applications, Countries, Market Size, Forecast to 2026” offered by Credible Markets, comprises of a comprehensive investigation into the geographical landscape, industry size along with the revenue estimation of the business. Additionally, the report also highlights the challenges impeding market growth and expansion strategies employed by leading companies in the “Crude Market”.
Impact of Covid-19 in Crude Market: Since the COVID-19 virus outbreak in December 2019, the disease has spread to almost every country around the globe with the World Health Organization declaring it a public health emergency. The global impacts of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) are already starting to be felt, and will significantly affect the Crude market in 2020. The outbreak of COVID-19 has brought effects on many aspects, like flight cancellations; travel bans and quarantines; restaurants closed; all indoor/outdoor events restricted; over forty countries state of emergency declared; massive slowing of the supply chain; stock market volatility; falling business confidence, growing panic among the population, and uncertainty about future.
Key players in the global Crude market covered in Chapter 4:
Venoco
Pioneer Natural Resources
Vermilion Energy
Marathon Oil
Chesapeake Energy
Chevron Corporation
Crescent Point Energy
Koch Industries
Baytex Energy
Blacksands Pacific
Range Resources
EOG Resources
Noble Energy
SM Energy
Whiting Petroleum Corporation
Newfield Exploration
Laricina Energy
Concho Resources
Apache Corporation
Linn Energy
MEG Energy
Berry Petroleum Company
Southwestern Energy
ConocoPhillips
Suncor Energy
Antero Resources
WPX Energy
Cabot Oil & Gas
Anadarko Petroleum
Nalcor Energy
ShaMaran Petroleum
Enerplus
Cenovus Energy
Cuba Cuba Petróleo Union
HKN, Inc.
Encana
Syncrude
Husky Energy
Energen
Rex Energy
EQT
SandRidge Energy
Murphy Oil
Devon Energy
Canadian Natural Resources
Oasis Petroleum
Continental Resources
Imperial Oil
ExxonMobil
Shell Oil Company
Hess Corporation
Cimarex Energy
Ridgeback Resources
Mexico Pemex
Vaalco Energy
Trinidad and Tobago Petrotrin
Denbury Resources
Pacific Exploration & Production
ARC Resources
Greka Energy
Penn West Exploration
Laredo Petroleum
PetroKazakhstan
Occidental Petroleum
In Chapter 11 and 13.3, on the basis of types, the Crude market from 2015 to 2026 is primarily split into:
Paraffin-based Crude Oil
Naphthenic Crude Oil
Intermediate-based Crude Oil
In Chapter 12 and 13.4, on the basis of applications, the Crude market from 2015 to 2026 covers:
Petroleum Fuel
Petroleum Solvents and Chemical Raw Materials
Lubricant
Paraffin
Asphalt
Petroleum Coke
Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2015-2026) of the following regions are covered in Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 13:
United States, Canada, Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Netherlands, Turkey, Switzerland, Sweden, Poland, Belgium, China, Japan, South Korea, Australia, India, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia, Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Columbia, Chile, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria, South Africa and Rest of the World
Some Points from Table of Content
Global Crude Market Report 2020 by Key Players, Types, Applications, Countries, Market Size, Forecast to 2026
Chapter 1 Report Overview
Chapter 2 Global Market Growth Trends
Chapter 3 Value Chain of Crude Market
Chapter 4 Players Profiles
Chapter 5 Global Crude Market Analysis by Regions
Chapter 6 North America Crude Market Analysis by Countries
Chapter 7 Europe Crude Market Analysis by Countries
Chapter 8 Asia-Pacific Crude Market Analysis by Countries
Chapter 9 Middle East and Africa Crude Market Analysis by Countries
Chapter 10 South America Crude Market Analysis by Countries
Chapter 11 Global Crude Market Segment by Types
Chapter 12 Global Crude Market Segment by Applications
Chapter 13 Crude Market Forecast by Regions (2020-2026)
Chapter 14 Appendix
The research provides answers to the following key questions:
• What is the expected growth rate of the Crude market? What will be the market size for the forecast period, 2020 – 2026?
• What are the major driving forces responsible for transforming the trajectory of the industry?
• Who are major vendors dominating the Crude industry across different regions? What are their winning strategies to stay ahead in the competition?
• What are the market trends business owners can rely upon in the coming years?
• What are the threats and challenges expected to restrict the progress of the industry across different countries?
• What are the key opportunities that business owners can bank on for the forecast period, 2020 – 2026?
