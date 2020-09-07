The ‘ Cybersecurity market’ research report added by Report Ocean, is an in-depth analysis of the latest developments, market size, status, upcoming technologies, industry drivers, challenges, regulatory policies, with key company profiles and strategies of players. The research study provides market overview, Cybersecurity market definition, regional market opportunity, sales and revenue by region, manufacturing cost analysis, Industrial Chain, market effect factors analysis, Cybersecurity market size forecast, market data&Graphs and Statistics, Tables, Bar &Pie Charts, and many more for business intelligence.

COVID-19 has had a massive impact on society since the beginning of 2020. This report considers the impact of COVID-19 and the economic slowdown created due to lockdown in various countries.

Key Segments Studied in the Global Cybersecurity Market:

Global cybersecurity market will reach $534.5 billion by 2030, growing by 11.8% annually over 2020-2030 driven by the rising demand for data safety and cybersecurity management.

Highlighted with 87 tables and 98 figures, this 188-page report “Global Cybersecurity Market 2020-2030 by Offering (Service, Solution), Security Type, Deployment Mode (Cloud, On Premises), Organization Size, End User, and Region: Trend Forecast and Growth Opportunity” is based on a comprehensive research of the entire global cybersecurity market and all its sub-segments through extensively detailed classifications. Profound analysis and assessment are generated from premium primary and secondary information sources with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain. The report is based on studies on 2015-2019 and provides forecast from 2020 till 2030 with 2019 as the base year. (Please note: The report will be updated before delivery so that the latest historical year is the base year and the forecast covers at least 5 years over the base year.)

In-depth qualitative analyses include identification and investigation of the following aspects:

– Market Structure

– Growth Drivers

– Restraints and Challenges

– Emerging Product Trends & Market Opportunities

– Porter’s Fiver Forces

The trend and outlook of global market is forecast in optimistic, balanced, and conservative view by taking into account of COVID-19. The balanced (most likely) projection is used to quantify global cybersecurity market in every aspect of the classification from perspectives of Offering, Security Type, Deployment Mode, Organization Size, End User, and Region.

Based on Offering, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue for 2019-2030 included in each section.

Service

– Managed Security Services

– Professional Services (further segmented into Design and Implementation, Risk and Threat Assessment, Consulting, Training and Education, Support and Maintenance)

Solution

– Identity and Access Management

– Risk and Compliance Management

– Distributed Denial of Service Mitigation

– Encryption

– Firewall

– Disaster Recovery

– Intrusion Detection Systems/Intrusion Prevention Systems

– Antivirus/Antimalware

– Email Security

– Security and Vulnerability Management

– Unified Threat Management

– Security Information and Event Management

– Other Solutions

Based on Security Type, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue for 2019-2030 included in each section.

– Application Security

– Network Security

– Cloud Security

– Endpoint Security

– Database Security

– Enterprise Security

– Infrastructure Security

– Other Security Types

Based on Deployment Mode, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue for 2019-2030 included in each section.

– Cloud Based Product

– On Premises Product

Based on Organization Size, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue for 2019-2030 included in each section.

– Large Enterprises

– Small & Medium Enterprises

Based on End User, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue for 2019-2030 included in each section.

– Government and Defense

– BFSI

– Manufacturing

– IT and Telecom

– Retail

– Energy and Utilities

– Healthcare

– Other End Users

Geographically, the following regions together with the listed national/local markets are fully investigated:

– APAC (Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, India, and Rest of APAC; Rest of APAC is further segmented into Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia, Thailand, New Zealand, Vietnam, and Sri Lanka)

– Europe (Germany, UK, France, Spain, Italy, Russia, Rest of Europe; Rest of Europe is further segmented into Belgium, Denmark, Austria, Norway, Sweden, The Netherlands, Poland, Czech Republic, Slovakia, Hungary, and Romania)

– North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico)

– South America (Brazil, Chile, Argentina, Rest of South America)

– RoW (Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa)

For each aforementioned region and country, detailed analysis and data for annual revenue are available for 2019-2030. The breakdown of all regional markets by country and split of key national markets by Offering, Deployment Mode, and End User over the forecast years are also included.

The report also covers current competitive scenario and the predicted trend; and profiles key vendors including market leaders and important emerging players.

According to the risk analysis and evaluation, Critical Success Factors (CSFs) are generated as a guidance to help investors & stockholders identify emerging opportunities, manage and minimize the risks, develop appropriate business models, and make wise strategies and decisions.

Key Players (this may not be a complete list and extra companies can be added upon request):

AVG Technologies

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd

Cisco Systems, Inc.

Dell Technologies Inc.

FireEye Inc

Fortinet Inc.

Google

Imperva

Intel Corporation

International Business Machine Corporation

McAfee LLC

Micro Focus

Microsoft

Palo Alto Networks, Inc.

Proofpoint Inc.

Rapid7

Symantec Corporation

Trend Micro Incorporated

(Please note: The report will be updated before delivery so that the latest historical year is the base year and the forecast covers at least 5 years over the base year.)

Geographical Breakdown: Regional level analysis of the market, currently covering North America, Europe, China & Japan

Impact of COVID-19 on the Global Market

The research report compiled by Report Ocean offers the study of market opportunities and market impact that are created due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The detailed research report is focused upon all direct and indirect impact of COVID-19 with new product launches, pipeline analysis, supply chain overview, government regulations, strategies adopted by related market players and upcoming vaccines and drug status. Note – In order to provide more accurate market forecast, all our reports will be updated before delivery by considering the impact of COVID-19.(*If you have any special requirements, please let us know and we will offer you the report as you want.)

Furthermore, the years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2014-2019 | Base year – 2019 | Forecast period** – 2020 to 2025 [** unless otherwise stated]

Key Points Covered in Cybersecurity Market Report: Study Explore COVID 19 Outbreak Impact Analysis

1 Introduction 10

1.1 Industry Definition and Research Scope 10

1.1.1 Industry Definition 10

1.1.2 Research Scope 11

1.2 Research Methodology 14

1.2.1 Overview of Market Research Methodology 14

1.2.2 Market Assumption 15

1.2.3 Secondary Data 15

1.2.4 Primary Data 15

1.2.5 Data Filtration and Model Design 17

1.2.6 Market Size/Share Estimation 18

1.2.7 Research Limitations 19

1.3 Executive Summary 20

2 Market Overview and Dynamics 23

2.1 Market Size and Forecast 23

2.2 Major Growth Drivers 24

2.3 Market Restraints and Challenges 27

2.4 Emerging Opportunities and Market Trends 30

2.5 Porter’s Fiver Forces Analysis 34

3 Segmentation of Global Market by Offering 38

3.1 Market Overview by Offering 38

3.2 Service 40

3.2.1 Managed Security Services 41

3.2.2 Professional Services 42

3.3 Solution 44

3.3.1 Identity and Access Management 46

3.3.2 Risk and Compliance Management 47

3.3.3 Distributed Denial of Service Mitigation 48

3.3.4 Encryption 49

3.3.5 Firewall 50

3.3.6 Disaster Recovery 51

3.3.7 Intrusion Detection Systems/Intrusion Prevention Systems 52

3.3.8 Antivirus/Antimalware 53

3.3.9 Email Security 54

3.3.10 Security and Vulnerability Management 55

3.3.11 Unified Threat Management 56

3.3.12 Security Information and Event Management 57

3.3.13 Other Solutions 58

4 Segmentation of Global Market by Security Type 59

4.1 Market Overview by Security Type 59

4.2 Application Security 61

4.3 Network Security 62

4.4 Cloud Security 63

4.5 Endpoint Security 64

4.6 Database Security 65

4.7 Enterprise Security 66

4.8 Infrastructure Security 67

4.9 Other Security Types 68

5 Segmentation of Global Market by Deployment Mode 69

5.1 Market Overview by Deployment Mode 69

5.2 Cloud Based Product 71

5.3 On Premises Product 72

6 Segmentation of Global Market by Organization Size 73

6.1 Market Overview by Organization Size 73

6.2 Large Enterprises 75

6.3 Small & Medium Enterprises 76

7 Segmentation of Global Market by End User 77

7.1 Market Overview by End User 77

7.2 Government and Defense 79

7.3 BFSI 80

7.4 Manufacturing 81

7.5 IT and Telecom 82

7.6 Retail 83

7.7 Energy and Utilities 84

7.8 Healthcare 85

7.9 Other End Users 86

8 Segmentation of Global Market by Region 87

8.1 Geographic Market Overview 2019-2030 87

8.2 North America Market 2019-2030 by Country 91

8.2.1 Overview of North America Market 91

8.2.2 U.S. 95

8.2.3 Canada 99

8.2.4 Mexico 101

8.3 European Market 2019-2030 by Country 103

8.3.1 Overview of European Market 103

8.3.2 Germany 107

8.3.3 UK 109

8.3.4 France 111

8.3.5 Spain 113

8.3.6 Italy 115

8.3.7 Russia 117

8.3.8 Rest of European Market 119

8.4 Asia-Pacific Market 2019-2030 by Country 121

8.4.1 Overview of Asia-Pacific Market 121

8.4.2 Japan 125

8.4.3 China 128

8.4.4 Australia 130

8.4.5 India 132

8.4.6 South Korea 134

8.4.7 Rest of APAC Region 136

8.5 South America Market 2019-2030 by Country 138

8.5.1 Argentina 141

8.5.2 Brazil 143

8.5.3 Chile 145

8.5.4 Rest of South America Market 147

8.6 MEA Market 2019-2030 by Country 148

8.6.1 UAE 151

8.6.2 Saudi Arabia 153

8.6.3 South Africa 155

8.6.4 Other National Markets 157

9 Competitive Landscape 158

9.1 Overview of Key Vendors 158

9.2 New Product Launch, Partnership, Investment, and M&A 162

9.3 Company Profiles 163

AVG Technologies 163

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd 165

Cisco Systems, Inc. 166

Dell Technologies Inc. 167

FireEye Inc 168

Fortinet Inc. 169

Google 170

Imperva 171

Intel Corporation 172

International Business Machine Corporation 173

McAfee LLC 174

Micro Focus 175

Microsoft 176

Palo Alto Networks, Inc. 177

Proofpoint Inc. 178

Rapid7 179

Symantec Corporation 180

Trend Micro Incorporated 181

10 Investing in Global Market: Risk Assessment and Management 182

10.1 Risk Evaluation of Global Market 182

10.2 Critical Success Factors (CSFs) 185

Related Reports and Products 188

……..and view more in complete table of Contents

