The ‘ Data Center Colocation market’ research report added by Report Ocean, is an in-depth analysis of the latest developments, market size, status, upcoming technologies, industry drivers, challenges, regulatory policies, with key company profiles and strategies of players. The research study provides market overview, Data Center Colocation market definition, regional market opportunity, sales and revenue by region, manufacturing cost analysis, Industrial Chain, market effect factors analysis, Data Center Colocation market size forecast, market data & Graphs and Statistics, Tables, Bar &Pie Charts, and many more for business intelligence.

COVID-19 has had a massive impact on society since the beginning of 2020. This report considers the impact of COVID-19 and the economic slowdown created due to lockdown in various countries. The report discusses technological factors, competitive factors and economic trends affecting the market. A combination of factors, including COVID-19 containment situation, end-use market recovery & Recovery Timeline of 2020/ 2021

Key Segments Studied in the Global Data Center Colocation Market:

Global data center colocation market will reach $101.4 billion in terms of service revenue by 2026, growing by 13.2% annually over 2020-2026 driven by the rising investment in data center management and renting. Global total colocation area and power capacity are anticipated to approach 38 million sq ft and 6,386.7 MW by 2026.

Highlighted with 86 tables and 90 figures, this 179-page report “Global Data Center Colocation Market 2020-2026 by Service Type, Enterprise Size, Infrastructure Investment, Industry Vertical, and Region: Trend Forecast and Growth Opportunity” is based on a comprehensive research of the entire global data center colocation market and all its sub-segments through extensively detailed classifications. Profound analysis and assessment are generated from premium primary and secondary information sources with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain. The report is based on studies on 2015-2019 and provides forecast from 2020 till 2026 with 2019 as the base year. (Please note: The report will be updated before delivery so that the latest historical year is the base year and the forecast covers at least 5 years over the base year.)

In-depth qualitative analyses include identification and investigation of the following aspects:

– Market Structure

– Growth Drivers

– Restraints and Challenges

– Emerging Product Trends & Market Opportunities

– Porter’s Fiver Forces

The trend and outlook of global market is forecast in optimistic, balanced, and conservative view by taking into account of COVID-19. The balanced (most likely) projection is used to quantify global data center colocation market in every aspect of the classification from perspectives of Service Type, Enterprise Size, Infrastructure Investment, Industry Vertical, and Region.

Based on Service Type, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue for 2019-2026 included in each section.

– Retail

– Wholesale

Based on Enterprise Size, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue for 2019-2026 included in each section.

– SMEs

– Large Enterprises

Based on Infrastructure Type, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue for 2019-2026 included in each section.

Electrical Infrastructure

– UPS systems

– Generators

– Transfer Switch and Switchgear

– Rack PDU

– Other Electrical Infrastructure

Mechanical Infrastructure

– Cooling Systems

– Rack

– Other Mechanical Infrastructure

General Construction

– Building Development

– Installation & Commissioning

– Building Design

– Physical Security

– DCIM

Based on Industry Vertical, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue for 2019-2026 included in each section.

– BFSI

– Industrial Manufacturing

– Telecom & IT

– Healthcare

– Government

– Media and Entertainment

– Retail Industry

– Other Industry Verticals

Geographically, the following regions together with the listed national/local markets are fully investigated:

– APAC (Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, India, and Rest of APAC; Rest of APAC is further segmented into Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia, Thailand, New Zealand, Vietnam, and Sri Lanka)

– Europe (Germany, UK, France, Spain, Italy, Russia, Rest of Europe; Rest of Europe is further segmented into Belgium, Denmark, Austria, Norway, Sweden, The Netherlands, Poland, Czech Republic, Slovakia, Hungary, and Romania)

– North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico)

– South America (Brazil, Columbia, Argentina, Rest of South America)

– RoW (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel)

For each aforementioned region and country, detailed analysis and data for annual revenue are available for 2019-2026. The breakdown of all regional markets by country and split of key national markets by Service Type, Enterprise Size, and Industry Vertical over the forecast years are also included.

The report also covers current competitive scenario and the predicted trend; and profiles key vendors including market leaders and important emerging players.

According to the risk analysis and evaluation, Critical Success Factors (CSFs) are generated as a guidance to help investors & stockholders identify emerging opportunities, manage and minimize the risks, develop appropriate business models, and make wise strategies and decisions.

Key Players (this may not be a complete list and extra companies can be added upon request):

ANEXIO, Inc.

AT&T

Century Link (Cyxtera)

China Telecom

China Unicom

Colt Technology Services Group Ltd.

CyrusOne

Digital Realty

Dupont Fabros

Equinix, Inc.

Global Switch

Internap Corporation

Interxion

Level 3 Communications

NTT Communications

Rackspace US, Inc.

Telehouse (KDDI)

Verizon Communications

Zayo Group, LLC

Geographical Breakdown: Regional level analysis of the market, currently covering North America, Europe, China & Japan

Impact of COVID-19 on the Global Market

The research report compiled by Report Ocean offers the study of market opportunities and market impact that are created due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The detailed research report is focused upon all direct and indirect impact of COVID-19 with new product launches, pipeline analysis, supply chain overview, government regulations, strategies adopted by related market players and upcoming vaccines and drug status. Note – In order to provide more accurate market forecast, all our reports will be updated before delivery by considering the impact of COVID-19.(*If you have any special requirements, please let us know and we will offer you the report as you want.)

Furthermore, the years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2014-2019 | Base year – 2019 | Forecast period** – 2020 to 2025 [** unless otherwise stated]

Key questions answered: Study Explore COVID 19 Outbreak Impact Analysis

What is the current demand forecasting for your industry and a possible timeline of recovery?

How has your industry evolved or been disrupted? Which of these changes are likely to be short-term or long-term?

How has consumer behavior changed, and to what degree could these shifts become permanent?

How will supply chains operate? How can you build a more stable and resilient supply chain?

Which market segments are winners or losers?

Where are the pockets of growth in your industry during COVID-19 and beyond?

What marketing methods will be most effective in this new climate?

Where is your company most exposed? How can you diversify risk?

Key Points Covered in Data Center Colocation Market Report: Study Explore COVID 19 Outbreak Impact Analysis

1 Introduction 9

1.1 Industry Definition and Research Scope 9

1.1.1 Industry Definition 9

1.1.2 Research Scope 10

1.2 Research Methodology 13

1.2.1 Overview of Market Research Methodology 13

1.2.2 Market Assumption 14

1.2.3 Secondary Data 14

1.2.4 Primary Data 14

1.2.5 Data Filtration and Model Design 16

1.2.6 Market Size/Share Estimation 17

1.2.7 Research Limitations 18

1.3 Executive Summary 19

2 Market Overview and Dynamics 21

2.1 Market Size and Forecast 21

2.1.1 Impact of COVID-19 on the Market 24

2.2 Major Growth Drivers 26

2.3 Market Restraints and Challenges 29

2.4 Emerging Opportunities and Market Trends 32

2.5 Porter’s Fiver Forces Analysis 36

3 Segmentation of Global Market by Service Type 40

3.1 Market Overview by Service Type 40

3.2 Retail 42

3.3 Wholesale 43

4 Segmentation of Global Market by Enterprise Size 44

4.1 Market Overview by Enterprise Size 44

4.2 SMEs 46

4.3 Large Enterprises 47

5 Segmentation of Global Colocation Investment by Infrastructure Type 49

5.1 Market Overview by Infrastructure Type 49

5.2 Electrical Infrastructure 51

5.2.1 UPS systems 53

5.2.2 Generators 54

5.2.3 Transfer Switch and Switchgear 55

5.2.4 Rack PDU 56

5.2.5 Other Electrical Infrastructure 57

5.3 Mechanical Infrastructure 58

5.3.1 Cooling Systems 60

5.3.2 Rack 61

5.3.3 Other Mechanical Infrastructure 62

5.4 General Construction 63

5.4.1 Building Development 65

5.4.2 Installation & Commissioning 66

5.4.3 Building Design 67

5.4.4 Physical Security 68

5.4.5 DCIM 69

6 Segmentation of Global Market by Industry Vertical 70

6.1 Market Overview by Industry Vertical 70

6.2 BFSI 72

6.3 Industrial Manufacturing 73

6.4 Telecom & IT 74

6.5 Healthcare 75

6.6 Government 76

6.7 Media and Entertainment 77

6.8 Retail Industry 78

6.9 Other Industry Verticals 79

7 Segmentation of Global Market by Region 80

7.1 Geographic Market Overview 2019-2026 80

7.2 North America Market 2019-2026 by Country 84

7.2.1 Overview of North America Market 84

7.2.2 U.S. 87

7.2.3 Canada 91

7.2.4 Mexico 93

7.3 European Market 2019-2026 by Country 95

7.3.1 Overview of European Market 95

7.3.2 UK 98

7.3.3 France 100

7.3.4 Germany 102

7.3.5 Spain 104

7.3.6 Italy 106

7.3.7 Russia 108

7.3.8 Rest of European Market 110

7.4 Asia-Pacific Market 2019-2026 by Country 112

7.4.1 Overview of Asia-Pacific Market 112

7.4.2 China 115

7.4.3 Japan 117

7.4.4 India 120

7.4.5 Australia 122

7.4.6 South Korea 124

7.4.7 Rest of APAC Region 126

7.5 South America Market 2019-2026 by Country 128

7.5.1 Argentina 131

7.5.2 Brazil 133

7.5.3 Columbia 135

7.5.4 Rest of South America Market 137

7.6 MEA Market 2019-2026 by Country 138

7.6.1 UAE 141

7.6.2 Saudi Arabia 143

7.6.3 Israel 145

7.6.4 Other National Markets 147

8 Competitive Landscape 148

8.1 Overview of Key Vendors 148

8.2 New Product Launch, Partnership, Investment, and M&A 152

8.3 Company Profiles 153

ANEXIO, Inc. 153

AT&T 155

Century Link (Cyxtera) 156

China Telecom 157

China Unicom 158

Colt Technology Services Group Ltd. 159

CyrusOne 160

Digital Realty 161

Dupont Fabros 162

Equinix, Inc. 163

Global Switch 164

Internap Corporation 165

Interxion 166

Level 3 Communications 167

NTT Communications 168

Rackspace US, Inc. 169

Telehouse (KDDI) 170

Verizon Communications 171

Zayo Group, LLC 172

9 Investing in Global Market: Risk Assessment and Management 173

9.1 Risk Evaluation of Global Market 173

9.2 Critical Success Factors (CSFs) 176

Related Reports and Products 179

……..and view more in complete table of Contents

