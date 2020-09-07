Dermatome Devices Market Industry Outlook Size, Incredible Potential, Stagnant Progress According to New Research Report

TMR’s report on the global dermatome devices market studies the past as well as current growth trends and opportunities to gain valuable insights of the same indicators for the market during the forecast period from 2019 to 2027. The report provides the revenue of the dermatome devices market for the period 2017–2027, considering 2018 as the base year and 2027 as the forecast year. The report also provides the compound annual growth rate (CAGR) for the dermatome devices market for the forecast period.

The report has been prepared after an extensive research. Primary research involved bulk of research efforts, wherein analysts carried out interviews with industry leaders and opinion makers. Extensive secondary research involved referring to key players’ product literature, annual reports, press releases, and relevant documents to understand the dermatome devices market.

Burn or fire-related injuries, thus, require adequate treatment such as skin grafting. The significant rise in the number of such injuries across the world is a leading factor that is expected to drive the growth of the dermatome devices market during the forecast period. One of the key applications of dermatome devices is the reconstruction of the damaged areas due to grade 3 burns. Apart from these applications, the growing prevalence of diabetic foot ulcers and a notable rise in the number of skin cancer incidences are other factors that are likely to drive the dermatome devices market during the forecast period. The dermatome devices market is expected to reach a value of ~US$ 208 Mn by 2027.

Key Players of Dermatome Devices Market Report:

Companies, such as Integra Life Sciences Holdings Corporation, Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc., and B. Braun Melsungen AG accounted for major share of the global dermatome devices market in 2018. Other global players in the market include: Humeca BV, De Soutter Medical, Aygun Co., Inc., Nouvag AG, Richard Wolf GmbH, Surtex Instruments Limited.

