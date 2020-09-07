Bulletin Line

Market Research Reports

Digital Gaming Market MAY SEE A BIG MOVE | APAR GAMES, Apple Inc, Electronic Arts Inc, Facebook Inc

The ‘ Digital Gaming market’ research report added by Report Ocean, is an in-depth analysis of the latest developments, market size, status, upcoming technologies, industry drivers, challenges, regulatory policies, with key company profiles and strategies of players. The research study provides market overview, Digital Gaming market definition, regional market opportunity, sales and revenue by region, manufacturing cost analysis, Industrial Chain, market effect factors analysis, Digital Gaming market size forecast, market data&Graphs and Statistics, Tables, Bar &Pie Charts, and many more for business intelligence.

COVID-19 has had a massive impact on society since the beginning of 2020. This report considers the impact of COVID-19 and the economic slowdown created due to lockdown in various countries. The report discusses technological factors, competitive factors and economic trends affecting the market. A combination of factors, including COVID-19 containment situation, end-use market recovery & Recovery Timeline of 2020/ 2021

Key Segments Studied in the Global Digital Gaming Market:

Global digital gaming market will reach $325.3 billion by 2026, growing by 11.9% annually over 2020-2026 owing to the growing need for digital games amid COVID-19 pandemic.

Highlighted with 85 tables and 85 figures, this 177-page report “Global Digital Gaming Market 2020-2026 by Device (Mobile, PC, Console), Platform, Audience, Business Mode, Distribution Channel, and Region: Trend Forecast and Growth Opportunity” is based on a holistic research of the entire global digital gaming market and all its sub-segments through extensively detailed classifications. Profound analysis and assessment are generated from premium primary and secondary information sources with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain. The report is based on studies on 2015-2019 and provides forecast from 2020 till 2026 with 2019 as the base year. (Please note: The report will be updated before delivery so that the latest historical year is the base year and the forecast covers at least 5 years over the base year.)

In-depth qualitative analyses include identification and investigation of the following aspects:

–           Market Structure

–           Growth Drivers

–           Restraints and Challenges

–           Emerging Product Trends & Market Opportunities

–           Porter’s Fiver Forces

The trend and outlook of global market is forecast in optimistic, balanced, and conservative view by taking into account of COVID-19. The balanced (most likely) projection is used to quantify global digital gaming market in every aspect of the classification from perspectives of Device, Platform, Audience, Business Mode, Distribution Channel, and Region.

Based on Device, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue for 2019-2026 included in each section.

Mobile Devices Based Gaming

–           Smartphones

–           Tablets

–           Other Mobile Devices

PC Based Gaming

–           Boxed and Downloaded PC Games

–           Browser PC Games

Console Units Based Gaming

Other Devices Based Gaming

 

Based on Platform, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue for 2019-2026 included in each section.

–           Offline Gaming

–           Cloud Gaming

–           Online Gaming

 

Based on Audience, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue for 2019-2026 included in each section.

–           Social Gamers

–           Serious Gamers

–           Core Gamers

 

Based on Business Mode, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue for 2019-2026 included in each section.

–           Paymium

–           Freemium

–           Subscription

–           Advertising

–           Player to Player

–           Microtransaction

 

Based on Distribution Channel, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue for 2019-2026 included in each section.

–           Retail Channels

–           Online Channels

 

Geographically, the following regions together with the listed national/local markets are fully investigated:

–           APAC (Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, India, and Rest of APAC; Rest of APAC is further segmented into Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia, Thailand, New Zealand, Vietnam, and Sri Lanka)

–           Europe (Germany, UK, France, Spain, Italy, Russia, Rest of Europe; Rest of Europe is further segmented into Belgium, Denmark, Austria, Norway, Sweden, The Netherlands, Poland, Czech Republic, Slovakia, Hungary, and Romania)

–           North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico)

–           South America (Brazil, Columbia, Argentina, Rest of South America)

–           MEA (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt)

For each aforementioned region and country, detailed analysis and data for annual revenue are available for 2019-2026. The breakdown of all regional markets by country and split of key national markets by Device, Platform, and Business Model over the forecast years are also included.

The report also covers current competitive scenario and the predicted trend; and profiles key vendors including market leaders and important emerging players.

According to the risk analysis and evaluation, Critical Success Factors (CSFs) are generated as a guidance to help investors & stockholders identify emerging opportunities, manage and minimize the risks, develop appropriate business models, and make wise strategies and decisions.

Key Players (this may not be a complete list and extra companies can be added upon request):

APAR GAMES

Apple Inc

Electronic Arts Inc

Facebook Inc

Google Inc

International Business Machines Corp

Kabam

King Digital Entertainment Plc

Microsoft Corporation

NetEase Inc

Nintendo Co., Ltd.

NVidia Corporation

Rockstar Games Inc

Rolocule

Samsung Electronics Co Ltd

Sega Games Co. Ltd

Sony Corporation

Supercell Oy

Tapinator, Inc

Tencent Holdings Ltd

Ubisoft Inc

Visa Inc

Zatun

Zynga Inc.

Geographical Breakdown: Regional level analysis of the market, currently covering North America, Europe, China & Japan

Impact of COVID-19 on the Global Market

Furthermore, the years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2014-2019 | Base year – 2019 | Forecast period** – 2020 to 2025 [** unless otherwise stated]

Key questions answered: Study Explore COVID 19 Outbreak Impact Analysis

 

  • What is the current demand forecasting for your industry and a possible timeline of recovery?
  • How has your industry evolved or been disrupted? Which of these changes are likely to be short-term or long-term?
  • How has consumer behavior changed, and to what degree could these shifts become permanent?
  • How will supply chains operate? How can you build a more stable and resilient supply chain?
  • Which market segments are winners or losers?
  • Where are the pockets of growth in your industry during COVID-19 and beyond?
  • What marketing methods will be most effective in this new climate?
  • Where is your company most exposed? How can you diversify risk?

Key Points Covered in Digital Gaming Market Report: Study Explore COVID 19 Outbreak Impact Analysis

……..and view more in complete table of Contents

