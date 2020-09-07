Direct Methanol Fuel Cells Market Trend 2020 – Covid-19 Impact Share, Size, Future Demand, Research, Top Leading player, Emerging Trends, Region by Forecast to 2024

Global “Direct Methanol Fuel Cells Market” Report 2020 trend offers Complete examination of industry status and standpoint of significant areas dependent on of central participants, nations, item types, and end enterprises. This report focuses on the Direct Methanol Fuel Cells in Global market, especially in United States, Europe, China, Japan, South Korea, North America, India. Direct Methanol Fuel Cells Market report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application. Direct Methanol Fuel Cells Report 2020 (value and volume) by company, regions, product types, end industries, history data and estimate data.

Also, Report contains a comprehensive analysis of the important segments like market opportunities, import/export details, market dynamics, key manufacturers, growth rate, and key regions. Direct Methanol Fuel Cells Market report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type, and application. Direct Methanol Fuel Cells Market reports offer a detailed assessment of the Direct Methanol Fuel Cells including enabling technologies, current market situation, market assumptions, restraining factors.

Samsung SDI

Fujikura Limited

Ballard Power Systems Inc.

Oorja Protonics Inc.

Horizon Fuel Cell Technologies

Meoh Power

Inc.

SFC Energy AG

Viaspace Inc.

Antig Technology Co.

Ltd.

Bren-Tronics Incorporated

Treadstone Technologies Inc.

Viaspace Inc

The Global Direct Methanol Fuel Cells market swot is provided for the international markets including progress trends, competitive landscape breakdown, and key in regions development status. Development policies and plans are discussed as well as manufacturing processes and cost structures are also analyzed.

The global direct methanol fuel cell (DFMC) market is in nascent phase and it is likely to grow at a rapid rate on account of increasing demand for clean energy and shifting focus to increase use of fuel cell technology, as a source of energy. Globally, the rising concerns regarding pollution caused from conventional sources of energy has led to explore the alternate sources of energy. The DFMCs have significant advantage over batteries i.e. conventional batteries take hours to recharge whereas DFMCs can be refueled within minutes. The distributed power generation system is witnessing widespread growth due to techno-economic benefits associated with the same. Fuel cells can make a significant impact on development of distributed energy system. The availability of power source at the consumption center can ensure huge savings due to reduction in requirement for transmission and distribution network. The fitment of implementation of distributed energy sources is a big boost for DFMC market globally in near future. Apart from that the technological advancements, research, and development work associated with fuel cell technologies and global commitment on reduction of green-house gases emissions from power sector is likely to drive the DFMC market.

Increasing Awareness about Clean Energy is Driving the Market

Globally, the increasing awareness about clean energy is providing a huge impetus to alternate sources of energy. As per the Paris climate deal, the countries across the globe have committed to use clean energy sources and move away from conventional fuels which cause adverse effects on environment. The fuel cells can be used to bridge the demand supply gap of electricity caused by reduction in usage of conventional fuels. Furthermore, stringent environmental norms is likely to promulgate the demand for cleaner fuels, which in turn would drive the market for DMFCs.

Asia Pacific to have Highest Market Share

Asia Pacific region has highest share in DMFC market, owing to huge investments made in fuel cell technologies in countries, such as Japan, and South Korea. Japan and South Korea have planned to reduce the usage of nuclear energy thereby leading to increased opportunities for alternate power source, which in turn, is a big driver for DMFC. The Asia Pacific region offers immense market opportunities for DMFCs on account of widespread adoption of electric vehicles. The energy density of DMFC is much higher than that of batteries, which is likely to bolster its demand as clean fuel in transportation sector. The DMFCs can be used in electric vehicles in place of batteries and hence, offset the requirement of charging infrastructure.

United States to Dominate the Market Growth

The US is anticipated to dominate the market growth for DMFC on account of increased focus on deployment of clean energy solutions. The per capita emission of carbon dioxide in the US is very high and overall carbon dioxide emission is second, after China. The US government provide huge incentive to fuel cell technology and according to the Department of Energy (DOE), the fuel cell technology will be cost competitive with other options by 2018. This, in turn, is likely to surge the market growth for DMFCs in the US at a rapid rate.

The Major Players include – Samsung SDI, Fujikura Limited, Ballard Power Systems Inc., Oorja Protonics Inc. amongst others.

The global Direct Methanol Fuel Cells market covers the vision of participant analysis by product types, market share, applications, sales, and revenue.

Major developments in 2017 covered in the report

And the latest major developments in 2018 covered in the report

