Electronic Security Market Trend 2020 – Covid-19 Impact Share, Size, Future Demand, Research, Top Leading player, Emerging Trends, Region by Forecast to 2024

Get a Sample PDF of Electronic Security Market 2020

Axis Communications AB.

Robert Bosch LLC

Honeywell International Inc.

Tyco Security Products

Checkpoint Systems

Inc.

ADT LLC dba ADT Security Services

Hangzhou Hikvision Digital Technology Co.

Ltd

MOBOTIX AG

Allegion plc

Gunnebo UK Ltd

The Global Electronic Security market swot is provided for the international markets including progress trends, competitive landscape breakdown, and key in regions development status. Development policies and plans are discussed as well as manufacturing processes and cost structures are also analyzed.

TO UNDERSTAND HOW COVID-19 IMPACT IS COVERED IN THIS REPORT – REQUEST SAMPLE

The global electronic security market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 8.98%, over the forecast period (2018 – 2023). This report provides information about the leading players in the market and a corresponding detailed analysis of the top vendors in the electronic security market. In addition, the report discusses the major drivers that influence the growth of the market. It also outlines the challenges faced by the vendors and the market at large, as well as the key trends that are emerging in the market.

Rising Trend of Smart Cities Driving Market Growth

The rising trend of smart cities in countries such as India and China is contributing highly towards the growth of the ES market. Several initiatives by the government are also leading to the growth of this market. For instance, China has taken up projects to develop smart cities with advanced security solutions in cities such as Hangzhou, Nanjing, Dalian, and Tianjin. Additionally, the rising usage of CCTV surveillance systems in public places is fueling the growth of the market. However, lack of awareness among the end users and privacy concerns are restraining the market growth.

Public Sectors Occupies the Largest Share in the Market

The public sector holds the highest share in the market as the governments are making use of the advanced technological solutions for criminal detection applications and surveillance. In 2017, drones were used by the department of police in Arkansas for highly specialized missions (tracking a suspect/ obtaining inside view of additional information).

North America is the Major Contributor to the Market

The North American market is the highest contributor to electronic security owing to the initiatives by the government to integrate these systems into their public safety segment. The US is the major contributor to the North American market, several states in the US are conducting trial operations on drones to understand its capability and efficiency. The Asia-Pacific market is the fastest growing market, which is estimated to grow at a faster pace during the forecast period as compared to other regions.

The global Electronic Security market covers the vision of participant analysis by product types, market share, applications, sales, and revenue.

Key Developments in the Electronic Security Market:

November 2017 – Honeywell introduced Self-Monitored Smart Home Security System to safeguard and secure homes. The camera base station will enable enhancements in the future such as facial recognition and wireless motion viewers to provide expanded home coverage.

September 2017 – Axis Communications AB launched AXIS C8033 Network Audio Bridge, which allows integration of analog and digital audio systems. It provides an added value in a variety of applications such as background music playback and sending alerts to public.

