Engineered wood products are high-performance substitutes of wood products that offer better structural performance and dimensional stability. They are manufactured by combining wood strands, veneers, lumber, or other forms of wood fiber to produce a large mass of composite wood.

These engineered products provide greater strength & durability over wood, steel, concrete, and plastics. During the analysis period, Europe is expected to account for the largest engineered wood market share, followed by North America. However, as per the engineered wood market forecast, Asia-Pacific is estimated to register the highest growth rate.

Some of the key players of Engineered Wood Market:

Celulosa Arauco Y Constitucin S.A. (Chile), Weyerhaeuser Company (U.S.), Boise Cascade Company (U.S.), Roseburg Forest Product Company (U.S.), Shenzhen Risewell Industry Co. Ltd. (China), Louisiana Pacific Corporation (U.S.), Huber Engineered Wood LLC (U.S.), Lowes Companies, Inc. (U.S.), Georgia Pacific Wood Products, LLC (U.S.), and Universal Forests Products, Inc. (U.S.).

Engineered wood comprises various composite and man-made wood products, varying from strand boards to plywood. They are applicable in structure panels for building purposes, load bearings, floorings, and decorative purpose. The rise in demand for engineered wood is attributed to its sustainable nature, strength, and aesthetic value.

The engineered wood market is driven by rise in living standards owing to the increase in disposable income of people, increase in technical knowledge of machinery required in engineered wood product and high cost-effectiveness of engineered wood over hardwood.

Availability of substitutes such as steel, vinyl, carpets, laminates, and foils act as major constraints for the market growth. In addition, increase in cost of American timber and the regionally grown timber, specifically in China, is a major threat to wood producers globally.

Increased awareness among the population regarding engineered wood and its advantages, such as improved strength, durability, and less spoilage, make it an effective alternative to non-sustainable resources in the future. In addition, increase in new residential sales in developed economies, such as the U.S., provide lucrative opportunities for market growth.

BY APPLICATION

Non-residential Construction

Residential Construction

BY PRODUCT TYPE

I-Beams

Plywood

Laminated Veneer Lumber (LVL)

Glulam (Glued Laminated Timber)

Oriented Strand Boards (OSB)

Cross-Laminated Timber (CLT)

The “Engineered Wood Market Analysis to 2022” is a specialized and in-depth study of the Engineered Wood industry with a focus on the global market trend. The report aims to provide an overview of global Engineered Wood market with detailed market segmentation by solution, security type, application, vehicle type and geography. The global Engineered Wood market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

After studying key companies, the report focuses on the startups contributing towards the growth of the market. Possible mergers and acquisitions among the startups and key organizations are identified by the report’s authors in the study. Most companies in the Engineered Wood market are currently engaged in adopting new technologies, strategies, product developments, expansions, and long-term contracts to maintain their dominance in the global market.

The Global Engineered Wood Market research report offers an in-depth analysis of the global market, providing relevant information for the new market entrants or well-established players. Some of the key strategies employed by leading key players operating in the market and their impact analysis have been included in this research report.

Fundamentals of Table of Content:

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.5 Market by Application

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Engineered Wood Market Size

2.2 Engineered Wood Growth Trends by Regions

2.3 Industry Trends

3 Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Engineered Wood Market Size by Manufacturers

3.2 Engineered Wood Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Engineered Wood Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Engineered Wood Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Product

4.1 Global Engineered Wood Sales by Product

4.2 Global Engineered Wood Revenue by Product

4.3 Engineered Wood Price by Product

5 Breakdown Data by End User

5.1 Overview

5.2 Global Engineered Wood Breakdown Data by End User

