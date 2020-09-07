Bulletin Line

Market Research Reports

Facial Recognition Market MAY SEE A BIG MOVE | 3M Company, Amazon Web Services, Animetrics, Aware, Ayonix

The ' Facial Recognition market' research report added by Report Ocean, is an in-depth analysis of the latest developments, market size, status, upcoming technologies, industry drivers, challenges, regulatory policies, with key company profiles and strategies of players.

COVID-19 has had a massive impact on society since the beginning of 2020. This report considers the impact of COVID-19 and the economic slowdown created due to lockdown in various countries. The report discusses technological factors, competitive factors and economic trends affecting the market. A combination of factors, including COVID-19 containment situation, end-use market recovery & Recovery Timeline of 2020/ 2021

Key Segments Studied in the Global Facial Recognition Market:

Global facial recognition market will reach $20.63 billion by 2030, growing by 17.2% annually over 2020-2030 owing to the rising need for biometrics service and secure authentication technology.

Highlighted with 85 tables and 87 figures, this 175-page report “Global Facial Recognition Market 2020-2030 by Technology (3D, 2D, Analytics), Component (Service, Software, Hardware), Application, End User, and Region: Trend Forecast and Growth Opportunity” is based on a comprehensive research of the entire global facial recognition market and all its sub-segments through extensively detailed classifications. Profound analysis and assessment are generated from premium primary and secondary information sources with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain. The report is based on studies on 2015-2019 and provides forecast from 2020 till 2030 with 2019 as the base year. (Please note: The report will be updated before delivery so that the latest historical year is the base year and the forecast covers at least 5 years over the base year.)

In-depth qualitative analyses include identification and investigation of the following aspects:

–           Market Structure

–           Growth Drivers

–           Restraints and Challenges

–           Emerging Product Trends & Market Opportunities

–           Porter’s Fiver Forces

The trend and outlook of global market is forecast in optimistic, balanced, and conservative view by taking into account of COVID-19. The balanced (most likely) projection is used to quantify global facial recognition market in every aspect of the classification from perspectives of Technology, Component, Application, End User, and Region.

 

Based on Technology, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue for 2019-2030 included in each section.

–           3D Facial Recognition

–           2D Facial Recognition

–           Facial Analytics

 

Based on Component, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue for 2019-2030 included in each section.

Services

–           Cloud-Based Facial Recognition Services

–           Training and Consulting Services

Software Tools

–           3D Facial Recognition

–           Thermal Face Recognition

–           2D Facial Recognition

Hardware

–           Cameras

–           Scanners

–           Handheld Devices

–           Integrated Devices

 

Based on Application, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue for 2019-2030 included in each section.

–           Law Enforcement

–           Tracking and Monitoring

–           Emotion Recognition

–           Access Control

–           Other Applications

 

Based on End User, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue for 2019-2030 included in each section.

–           Healthcare

–           BFSI

–           Military and Defense

–           Government

–           Hospitality

–           Retail and Ecommerce

–           Transportation

–           Other End Users

 

Geographically, the following regions together with the listed national/local markets are fully investigated:

–           APAC (Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, India, and Rest of APAC; Rest of APAC is further segmented into Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia, Thailand, New Zealand, Vietnam, and Sri Lanka)

–           Europe (Germany, UK, France, Spain, Italy, Russia, Rest of Europe; Rest of Europe is further segmented into Belgium, Denmark, Austria, Norway, Sweden, The Netherlands, Poland, Czech Republic, Slovakia, Hungary, and Romania)

–           North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico)

–           South America (Brazil, Chile, Argentina, Rest of South America)

–           RoW (Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa)

For each aforementioned region and country, detailed analysis and data for annual revenue are available for 2019-2030. The breakdown of all regional markets by country and split of key national markets by Technology, Component, and End User over the forecast years are also included.

The report also covers current competitive scenario and the predicted trend; and profiles key vendors including market leaders and important emerging players.

Specifically, potential risks associated with investing in global facial recognition market are assayed quantitatively and qualitatively through GMD’s Risk Assessment System. According to the risk analysis and evaluation, Critical Success Factors (CSFs) are generated as a guidance to help investors & stockholders identify emerging opportunities, manage and minimize the risks, develop appropriate business models, and make wise strategies and decisions.

Key Players (this may not be a complete list and extra companies can be added upon request):

3M Company

Amazon Web Services

Animetrics

Aware

Ayonix

Cognitec Systems

Cross Match

FaceFirst, Inc.

Gemalto

Google

Herta Security

IBM

IDEMIA

Kairos

Keylemon

MorphoTrust

NEC Corporation

Nviso

Techno Brain

XiD Technologies

(Please note: The report will be updated before delivery so that the latest historical year is the base year and the forecast covers at least 5 years over the base year.)

Geographical Breakdown: Regional level analysis of the market, currently covering North America, Europe, China & Japan

Impact of COVID-19 on the Global Market

Impact of COVID-19 on the Global Market

The research report compiled by Report Ocean offers the study of market opportunities and market impact that are created due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Furthermore, the years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2014-2019 | Base year – 2019 | Forecast period** – 2020 to 2025 [** unless otherwise stated]

Key questions answered: Study Explore COVID 19 Outbreak Impact Analysis

 

  • What is the current demand forecasting for your industry and a possible timeline of recovery?
  • How has your industry evolved or been disrupted? Which of these changes are likely to be short-term or long-term?
  • How has consumer behavior changed, and to what degree could these shifts become permanent?
  • How will supply chains operate? How can you build a more stable and resilient supply chain?
  • Which market segments are winners or losers?
  • Where are the pockets of growth in your industry during COVID-19 and beyond?
  • What marketing methods will be most effective in this new climate?
  • Where is your company most exposed? How can you diversify risk?

Key Points Covered in Facial Recognition Market Report: Study Explore COVID 19 Outbreak Impact Analysis

