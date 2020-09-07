Failed Back Surgery Syndrome (FBSS) Treatment Devices Market : Growth Opportunities and Top Key Players Analysis Report 2030

Failed Back Surgery Syndrome (FBSS): Introduction

Failed back surgery syndrome (FBSS) is a medical condition characterized by persistent pain or new pain after spinal surgery for back or leg pain

FBSS can be described as persistent or recurring pain after spinal surgery. A patient who has undergone spinal surgery could experience pain immediately after surgery or it may take months. The pain could get chronic over a period and the patient may feel that the pain symptoms never got better or perhaps it even got worse than before surgery.

Several factors contribute to FBSS such as poor selection for surgery, unnecessary surgery, improper or inadequate surgery, and misdiagnosis of underlying medical conditions

Low back pain is one of the leading causes of morbidity and disability across the globe and its global incidence rate is 9.4%.

FBSS has become a major challenge for spinal physicians and surgeons associated with treatment of spinal disorders across the globe

A multidisciplinary approach is most appropriate for relieving the symptoms of FBSS. Treatment for FBSS includes usage of anticonvulsant drugs, neuromodulation devices, physical therapy, behavioral modification, radiofrequency ablation, lysis of postoperative adhesion, and even reoperation.

Global Failed Back Surgery Syndrome (FBSS) Treatment Devices Market: Key Drivers

Expanding indications for spinal surgery, high prevalence of low back pain, and rapidly aging population across the globe are the major factors driving the global FBSS treatment devices market

For instance, 60% to 80% of the global population experiences low back pain once in the lifetime. Around 10% of the individuals suffering from low back pain have symptoms that persist for more than three months.

Increase in the geriatric population, which is more prone to low back pain and other spinal cord related injuries and or disorders, is a prominent factor projected to boost the growth of the global market during the forecast period

New product development, technological advancements in the implantable neurostimulation devices, new entrants with promising outcomes, and increased access to health care in developing countries are anticipated to drive the global market in the near future

However, high cost of devices and high cost of postoperative pain management treatment are expected to restrain the global market

Spinal Cord Stimulators Segment to Dominate Global Market

In terms of product, the global FBSS treatment devices market can be classified into spinal cord stimulators, neuroablation devices, and others. The spinal cord stimulators segment is projected to dominate the global market during the forecast period.

Spinal cord stimulators are implantable medical devices most commonly used for management of chronic pain and in cases where other treatment options have failed to relieve pain. Spinal cord stimulator blocks the transmission of pain signals via electrical stimulation. Spinal cord stimulators are becoming increasingly popular among physicians and patients owing to high efficacy over other treatment devices.

The neuroablation devices segment is anticipated to grow at a rapid pace during the forecast period

Hospitals to be Highly Attractive Segment

Based on end-user, the global FBSS treatment devices market can be bifurcated into hospitals and ambulatory surgery centers. The hospitals segment is expected to dominate the global market during the forecast period.

Large number of surgical procedures performed at hospitals and increase in number of new hospitals in emerging countries such as Brazil, Mexico, India, and China are attributed to the segment’s dominant share during the forecast period.

Asia Pacific FBSS Treatment Devices Market to Expand Rapidly

In terms of region, the global FBSS treatment devices market can be segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa

North America is likely to dominate the global market during the forecast period. High prevalence of low back pain, well-established health care facilities, and rapidly increasing geriatric population are projected to contribute to the region’s dominant market share during the forecast period.

Around 80% of the population of the U.S. experiences back pain at some point in their lifetime. Around 7 million people in the country are affected by disability or partial disability due to chronic low back pain.

The FBSS treatment devices market in Asia Pacific is anticipated to expand at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Rapid growth of the market in the region is attributed to increase in number of hospitals and ambulatory surgery centers, improving health care infrastructure, and rise in population with spinal and orthopedic disorders in China and India.

High growth rate of the health care industry, easy access to health care facilities, and increase in investments in health care by leading players in Asia Pacific are expected to fuel the growth of the market in Asia Pacific

Key Players Operating in Global Failed Back Surgery Syndrome (FBSS) Treatment Devices Market

The global failed back surgery syndrome (FBSS) treatment devices market is highly consolidated, with small number of domestic players holding majority market share. Key players operating in the global failed back surgery syndrome treatment devices market are: Boston Scientific Corporation Medtronic plc Stryker Corporation Johnson & Johnson Avanos Medical Devices Abbott Laboratories Cosman Medical AngioDynamics, Inc. Other Prominent Players



